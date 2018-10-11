SANDS CHINA : List of Directors and Their Role and Function

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SANDS CHINA LTD.

金沙中國有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1928)

LIST OF DIRECTORS

AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Sands China Ltd. (the "Company") with effect from October 11, 2018 are set out below:

Executive Directors:

Sheldon Gary Adelson, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Wong Ying Wai, President and Chief Operating Officer

Non-Executive Directors:

Robert Glen Goldstein Charles Daniel Forman

Independent Non-Executive Directors: Chiang Yun

Victor Patrick Hoog Antink Steven Zygmunt Strasser Kenneth Patrick ChungThe Board has established four committees, being the Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee, the Nomination Committee and the Sands China Capital Expenditure Committee (the "Capex Committee"). The table below details the membership and composition of each of the four committees.

Director Audit Committee Remuneration Committee Nomination Committee Capex Committee Sheldon Gary Adelson - - Chairman - Wong Ying Wai - Member - Member Robert Glen Goldstein - - - Chairman Charles Daniel Forman - - - - Chiang Yun Member - Member - Victor Patrick Hoog Antink Chairman Member Member Member Steven Zygmunt Strasser Member Chairman - - Kenneth Patrick Chung Member - - -

By order of the Board SANDS CHINA LTD. Dylan James Williams

Company Secretary

Macao, October 11, 2018

In case of any inconsistency between the English version and the Chinese version of this announcement, the English version shall prevail.