SANDS CHINA : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended January 31, 2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/1/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted
Sands China Ltd. February 11, 2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
1928
Description :
---
No. of ordinary shares
Par value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
16,000,000,000
US$0.01
US$160,000,000.00
Increase/(decrease)
---
---
Balance at close of the month
16,000,000,000
US$0.01
US$160,000,000.00
(2) Stock code : N/A
Description :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
No. of ordinary shares
Par value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
2. Preference SharesStock code :
N/A
Description :
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
Balance at close of the month
|
3. Other Classes of Shares
|
N/A
Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
|
|
Description :
|
No. of other
|
classes of
|
shares
|
No. of
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
preference
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
II. Movements in Issued Share CapitalBalance at close of preceding month
Increase/ (decrease) during the month
Balance at close of the month
8,080,603,691
|
No. of ordinary shares
|
No of preference
|
No. of other
|
(1) (2)
|
shares
|
classes of shares
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
---
---
8,080,603,691
---
---
---
US$160,000,000.00
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share option schemeincluding EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1. Exercise Price HK$11.63 (08/Nov/09)
Ordinary Shares
(Note 1)
2. Exercise Price HK$13.23 (08/Nov/09)
Ordinary Shares
(Note 1)
3. Exercise Price HK$22.48 (08/Nov/09)
Ordinary Shares
(Note 1)
4. Exercise Price HK$20.23 (08/Nov/09)
Ordinary Shares
(Note 1)
5. Exercise Price HK$28.23 (08/Nov/09)
Ordinary Shares
(Note 1)
6. Exercise Price HK$28.14 (08/Nov/09)
Ordinary Shares
(Note 1)
7. Exercise Price HK$26.82 (08/Nov/09)
Ordinary Shares
(Note 1)
GrantedMovement during the monthExercisedCancelledNo. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be
the month pursuant theretoLapsedissued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
738,775
71,950
125,575
157,900
41,750
176,575
8. Exercise Price HK$36.73 (08/Nov/09)
Ordinary Shares
(Note 1)
9.Exercise Price HK$40.26 (08/Nov/09)
Ordinary Shares
(Note 1)
10. Exercise Price HK$59.35 (08/Nov/09)
Ordinary Shares
(Note 1)
11. Exercise Price HK$62.94 (08/Nov/09)
Ordinary Shares
(Note 1)
12. Exercise Price HK$57.75 (08/Nov/09)
Ordinary Shares
(Note 1)
13. Exercise Price HK$53.64 (08/Nov/09)
Ordinary Shares
(Note 1)
14. Exercise Price HK$52.33 (08/Nov/09)
Ordinary Shares
(Note 1)
15. Exercise Price HK$43.27 (08/Nov/09)
Ordinary Shares
(Note 1)
16. Exercise Price HK$38.90 (08/Nov/09)
Ordinary Shares
(Note 1)
792,150
396,900
1,093,200
2,038,500
1,461,000
585,300
654,400
195,000
53,400
17. Exercise Price HK$35.90 (08/Nov/09)
Ordinary Shares
(Note 1)
18. Exercise Price HK$33.15 (08/Nov/09)
Ordinary Shares
(Note 1)
19. Exercise Price HK$32.35 (08/Nov/09)
Ordinary Shares
(Note 1)
20. Exercise Price HK$28.59 (08/Nov/09)
Ordinary Shares
(Note 1)
21. Exercise Price HK$26.97 (08/Nov/09)
Ordinary Shares
(Note 1)
22. Exercise Price HK$31.00 (08/Nov/09)
Ordinary Shares
(Note 1)
23. Exercise Price HK$27.55 (08/Nov/09)
Ordinary Shares
(Note 1)
24 Exercise Price HK$34.03 (08/Nov/09)
Ordinary Shares
(Note 1)
25. Exercise Price HK$32.15 (08/Nov/09)
Ordinary Shares
(Note 1)
87,000
130,500
0
243,750
975,000
1,600,000
2,897,300
603,600
63,400
136,000