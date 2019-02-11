SANDS CHINA : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended January 31, 2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/1/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer Date Submitted

Sands China Ltd. February 11, 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

1928

Description :

---

No. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

16,000,000,000

US$0.01

US$160,000,000.00

Increase/(decrease)

---

---

Balance at close of the month

16,000,000,000

US$0.01

US$160,000,000.00

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

II. Movements in Issued Share CapitalBalance at close of preceding month

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

Balance at close of the month

8,080,603,691 No. of ordinary shares No of preference No. of other (1) (2) shares classes of shares --- --- --- --- --- ---

---

8,080,603,691

---

---

---

US$160,000,000.00

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option schemeincluding EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. Exercise Price HK$11.63 (08/Nov/09)

Ordinary Shares

(Note 1)

2. Exercise Price HK$13.23 (08/Nov/09)

Ordinary Shares

(Note 1)

3. Exercise Price HK$22.48 (08/Nov/09)

Ordinary Shares

(Note 1)

4. Exercise Price HK$20.23 (08/Nov/09)

Ordinary Shares

(Note 1)

5. Exercise Price HK$28.23 (08/Nov/09)

Ordinary Shares

(Note 1)

6. Exercise Price HK$28.14 (08/Nov/09)

Ordinary Shares

(Note 1)

7. Exercise Price HK$26.82 (08/Nov/09)

Ordinary Shares

(Note 1)

GrantedMovement during the monthExercisedCancelledNo. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be

the month pursuant theretoLapsedissued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

738,775

71,950

125,575

157,900

41,750

176,575

8. Exercise Price HK$36.73 (08/Nov/09)

Ordinary Shares

(Note 1)

9.Exercise Price HK$40.26 (08/Nov/09)

Ordinary Shares

(Note 1)

10. Exercise Price HK$59.35 (08/Nov/09)

Ordinary Shares

(Note 1)

11. Exercise Price HK$62.94 (08/Nov/09)

Ordinary Shares

(Note 1)

12. Exercise Price HK$57.75 (08/Nov/09)

Ordinary Shares

(Note 1)

13. Exercise Price HK$53.64 (08/Nov/09)

Ordinary Shares

(Note 1)

14. Exercise Price HK$52.33 (08/Nov/09)

Ordinary Shares

(Note 1)

15. Exercise Price HK$43.27 (08/Nov/09)

Ordinary Shares

(Note 1)

16. Exercise Price HK$38.90 (08/Nov/09)

Ordinary Shares

(Note 1)

792,150

396,900

1,093,200

2,038,500

1,461,000

585,300

654,400

195,000

53,400

17. Exercise Price HK$35.90 (08/Nov/09)

Ordinary Shares

(Note 1)

18. Exercise Price HK$33.15 (08/Nov/09)

Ordinary Shares

(Note 1)

19. Exercise Price HK$32.35 (08/Nov/09)

Ordinary Shares

(Note 1)

20. Exercise Price HK$28.59 (08/Nov/09)

Ordinary Shares

(Note 1)

21. Exercise Price HK$26.97 (08/Nov/09)

Ordinary Shares

(Note 1)

22. Exercise Price HK$31.00 (08/Nov/09)

Ordinary Shares

(Note 1)

23. Exercise Price HK$27.55 (08/Nov/09)

Ordinary Shares

(Note 1)

24 Exercise Price HK$34.03 (08/Nov/09)

Ordinary Shares

(Note 1)

25. Exercise Price HK$32.15 (08/Nov/09)

Ordinary Shares

(Note 1)

87,000

130,500

0

243,750

975,000

1,600,000

2,897,300

603,600

63,400

136,000