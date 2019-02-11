SANDS CHINA : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended January 31, 2019

Log in
0
02/11/2019 | 03:55am EST

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/1/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted

Sands China Ltd. February 11, 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

1928

Description :

---

No. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

16,000,000,000

US$0.01

US$160,000,000.00

Increase/(decrease)

---

---

Balance at close of the month

16,000,000,000

US$0.01

US$160,000,000.00

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

2. Preference SharesStock code :

N/A

Description :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

N/A

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Description :

No. of other

classes of

shares

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

II. Movements in Issued Share CapitalBalance at close of preceding month

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

Balance at close of the month

8,080,603,691

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1) (2)

shares

classes of shares

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

8,080,603,691

---

---

---

US$160,000,000.00

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option schemeincluding EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. Exercise Price HK$11.63 (08/Nov/09)

Ordinary Shares

(Note 1)

2. Exercise Price HK$13.23 (08/Nov/09)

Ordinary Shares

(Note 1)

3. Exercise Price HK$22.48 (08/Nov/09)

Ordinary Shares

(Note 1)

4. Exercise Price HK$20.23 (08/Nov/09)

Ordinary Shares

(Note 1)

5. Exercise Price HK$28.23 (08/Nov/09)

Ordinary Shares

(Note 1)

6. Exercise Price HK$28.14 (08/Nov/09)

Ordinary Shares

(Note 1)

7. Exercise Price HK$26.82 (08/Nov/09)

Ordinary Shares

(Note 1)

GrantedMovement during the monthExercisedCancelledNo. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be

the month pursuant theretoLapsedissued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

738,775

71,950

125,575

157,900

41,750

176,575

8. Exercise Price HK$36.73 (08/Nov/09)

Ordinary Shares

(Note 1)

9.Exercise Price HK$40.26 (08/Nov/09)

Ordinary Shares

(Note 1)

10. Exercise Price HK$59.35 (08/Nov/09)

Ordinary Shares

(Note 1)

11. Exercise Price HK$62.94 (08/Nov/09)

Ordinary Shares

(Note 1)

12. Exercise Price HK$57.75 (08/Nov/09)

Ordinary Shares

(Note 1)

13. Exercise Price HK$53.64 (08/Nov/09)

Ordinary Shares

(Note 1)

14. Exercise Price HK$52.33 (08/Nov/09)

Ordinary Shares

(Note 1)

15. Exercise Price HK$43.27 (08/Nov/09)

Ordinary Shares

(Note 1)

16. Exercise Price HK$38.90 (08/Nov/09)

Ordinary Shares

(Note 1)

792,150

396,900

1,093,200

2,038,500

1,461,000

585,300

654,400

195,000

53,400

17. Exercise Price HK$35.90 (08/Nov/09)

Ordinary Shares

(Note 1)

18. Exercise Price HK$33.15 (08/Nov/09)

Ordinary Shares

(Note 1)

19. Exercise Price HK$32.35 (08/Nov/09)

Ordinary Shares

(Note 1)

20. Exercise Price HK$28.59 (08/Nov/09)

Ordinary Shares

(Note 1)

21. Exercise Price HK$26.97 (08/Nov/09)

Ordinary Shares

(Note 1)

22. Exercise Price HK$31.00 (08/Nov/09)

Ordinary Shares

(Note 1)

23. Exercise Price HK$27.55 (08/Nov/09)

Ordinary Shares

(Note 1)

24 Exercise Price HK$34.03 (08/Nov/09)

Ordinary Shares

(Note 1)

25. Exercise Price HK$32.15 (08/Nov/09)

Ordinary Shares

(Note 1)

87,000

130,500

0

243,750

975,000

1,600,000

2,897,300

603,600

63,400

136,000

Disclaimer

Sands China Ltd. published this content on 11 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2019 08:54:05 UTC
