SANDS CHINA : Poll Results of the 2019 Annual General Meeting

Ordinary Resolutions Number of Votes (%) For Against 7. To extend the general mandate granted to the Directors 6,075,982,509 1,497,575,246 to allot, issue and deal with additional Shares by the (80.226265%) (19.773735%) aggregate number of the Shares repurchased by the Company.* 8. To adopt the 2019 Equity Award Plan.* 6,425,111,977 1,148,421,699 (84.836382%) (15.163618%)

The full text of the resolution is set out in the AGM Notice

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued Shares was 8,086,191,391 Shares, which was the number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on all resolutions at the AGM.

The number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the above resolutions at the AGM pursuant to Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules was nil. The number of Shares of holders that are required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting was nil.

None of the Shareholders have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the AGM.

The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, acted as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.

By order of the Board

SANDS CHINA LTD.

Dylan James Williams

Company Secretary

Macao, May 24, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:

Executive Directors:

Sheldon Gary Adelson

Wong Ying Wai

Non-Executive Directors:

Robert Glen Goldstein

Charles Daniel Forman

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Chiang Yun

Victor Patrick Hoog Antink

Steven Zygmunt Strasser

Kenneth Patrick Chung

In case of any inconsistency between the English version and the Chinese version of this announcement, the English version shall prevail.