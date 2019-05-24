Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  SANDS CHINA LTD.    1928   KYG7800X1079

SANDS CHINA LTD.

(1928)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SANDS CHINA : Poll Results of the 2019 Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 04:58am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SANDS CHINA LTD.

金沙中國有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1928)

POLL RESULTS OF THE 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Sands China Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce the poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of the Company held on May 24, 2019. Unless otherwise indicated, capitalized terms used herein have the same meanings as those defined in the notice of AGM (the "AGM Notice") and the circular of the Company dated April 1, 2019 (the "Circular").

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of Votes (%)

For

Against

1.

To receive the audited consolidated financial statements

7,572,647,252

13,600

of the Company and its subsidiaries and the reports of the

(99.999820%)

(0.000180%)

Directors and auditor for the year ended December 31,

2018.

2.

To declare a final dividend of HK$1.00 per Share for the

7,573,557,755

0

year ended December 31, 2018.

(100.000000%)

(0.000000%)

3.

(a) To re-elect Dr. Wong Ying Wai as executive Director.

7,298,150,813

275,406,942

(96.363572%)

(3.636428%)

(b) To re-elect Ms. Chiang Yun as independent non-

7,531,751,678

41,806,077

executive Director.

(99.447999%)

(0.552001%)

(c) To re-elect Mr. Kenneth Patrick Chung as

7,559,082,132

14,475,623

independent non-executive Director.

(99.808866%)

(0.191134%)

(d) To authorize the Board to fix the respective Directors'

7,563,351,907

3,932,658

remuneration.

(99.948031%)

(0.051969%)

4.

To re-appoint Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as auditor and to

7,566,011,285

7,546,470

authorize the Board to fix their remuneration.

(99.900358%)

(0.099642%)

5.

To give a general mandate to the Directors to repurchase

7,569,708,965

2,994,400

Shares not exceeding 10% of the total number of issued

(99.960458%)

(0.039542%)

Shares as at the date of passing of this resolution.*

6.

To give a general mandate to the Directors to allot, issue

6,002,878,848

1,566,227,717

and deal with additional Shares not exceeding 20% of the

(79.307628%)

(20.692372%)

total number of issued Shares as at the date of passing of

this resolution.*

1

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of Votes (%)

For

Against

7.

To extend the general mandate granted to the Directors

6,075,982,509

1,497,575,246

to allot, issue and deal with additional Shares by the

(80.226265%)

(19.773735%)

aggregate number of the Shares repurchased by the

Company.*

8.

To adopt the 2019 Equity Award Plan.*

6,425,111,977

1,148,421,699

(84.836382%)

(15.163618%)

  • The full text of the resolution is set out in the AGM Notice

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued Shares was 8,086,191,391 Shares, which was the number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on all resolutions at the AGM.

The number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the above resolutions at the AGM pursuant to Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules was nil. The number of Shares of holders that are required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting was nil.

None of the Shareholders have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the AGM.

The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, acted as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.

By order of the Board

SANDS CHINA LTD.

Dylan James Williams

Company Secretary

Macao, May 24, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:

Executive Directors:

Sheldon Gary Adelson

Wong Ying Wai

Non-Executive Directors:

Robert Glen Goldstein

Charles Daniel Forman

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Chiang Yun

Victor Patrick Hoog Antink

Steven Zygmunt Strasser

Kenneth Patrick Chung

In case of any inconsistency between the English version and the Chinese version of this announcement, the English version shall prevail.

2

Disclaimer

Sands China Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 08:57:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SANDS CHINA LTD.
04:58aSANDS CHINA : Poll Results of the 2019 Annual General Meeting
PU
05/23ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed Amid Lingering Trade-war Worries
DJ
05/22ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Cautious Amid Lingering Trade Tensions
DJ
05/20SANDS CHINA : Grant of Share Options
PU
05/16SANDS CHINA : Celebrates 15 Years of Sands Macao
PR
05/01Macau's April casino revenue posts worst drop in nearly three years
RE
04/29ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed After Surprising U.S. GDP Report
DJ
04/23SANDS CHINA : Termination of Reporting Obligations under the U.S. Securities Exc..
PU
04/23SANDS CHINA : Grant of Share Options
PU
04/23SANDS CHINA LTD. : 1st quarter results
CO
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 9 158 M
EBIT 2019 2 420 M
Net income 2019 2 189 M
Debt 2019 3 299 M
Yield 2019 5,44%
P/E ratio 2019 17,86
P/E ratio 2020 15,97
EV / Sales 2019 4,61x
EV / Sales 2020 4,31x
Capitalization 38 881 M
Chart SANDS CHINA LTD.
Duration : Period :
SANDS CHINA LTD. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANDS CHINA LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 5,80 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sheldon Gary Adelson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ying Wai Wong President, COO & Executive Director
MinQi Dave Sun Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Yun Chiang Independent Non-Executive Director
Victor Patrick Hoog Antink Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANDS CHINA LTD.9.42%38 881
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-6.02%26 631
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED21.43%11 639
WYNN MACAU LTD-4.41%11 203
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)17.14%10 183
MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LTD-1.82%6 333
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About