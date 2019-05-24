SANDS CHINA : Poll Results of the 2019 Annual General Meeting
0
05/24/2019 | 04:58am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
SANDS CHINA LTD.
金沙中國有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1928)
POLL RESULTS OF THE 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
The board of directors (the "Board") of Sands China Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce the poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of the Company held on May 24, 2019. Unless otherwise indicated, capitalized terms used herein have the same meanings as those defined in the notice of AGM (the "AGM Notice") and the circular of the Company dated April 1, 2019 (the "Circular").
Ordinary Resolutions
Number of Votes (%)
For
Against
1.
To receive the audited consolidated financial statements
7,572,647,252
13,600
of the Company and its subsidiaries and the reports of the
(99.999820%)
(0.000180%)
Directors and auditor for the year ended December 31,
2018.
2.
To declare a final dividend of HK$1.00 per Share for the
7,573,557,755
0
year ended December 31, 2018.
(100.000000%)
(0.000000%)
3.
(a) To re-elect Dr. Wong Ying Wai as executive Director.
7,298,150,813
275,406,942
(96.363572%)
(3.636428%)
(b) To re-elect Ms. Chiang Yun as independent non-
7,531,751,678
41,806,077
executive Director.
(99.447999%)
(0.552001%)
(c) To re-elect Mr. Kenneth Patrick Chung as
7,559,082,132
14,475,623
independent non-executive Director.
(99.808866%)
(0.191134%)
(d) To authorize the Board to fix the respective Directors'
7,563,351,907
3,932,658
remuneration.
(99.948031%)
(0.051969%)
4.
To re-appoint Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as auditor and to
7,566,011,285
7,546,470
authorize the Board to fix their remuneration.
(99.900358%)
(0.099642%)
5.
To give a general mandate to the Directors to repurchase
7,569,708,965
2,994,400
Shares not exceeding 10% of the total number of issued
(99.960458%)
(0.039542%)
Shares as at the date of passing of this resolution.*
6.
To give a general mandate to the Directors to allot, issue
6,002,878,848
1,566,227,717
and deal with additional Shares not exceeding 20% of the
(79.307628%)
(20.692372%)
total number of issued Shares as at the date of passing of
this resolution.*
1
Ordinary Resolutions
Number of Votes (%)
For
Against
7.
To extend the general mandate granted to the Directors
6,075,982,509
1,497,575,246
to allot, issue and deal with additional Shares by the
(80.226265%)
(19.773735%)
aggregate number of the Shares repurchased by the
Company.*
8.
To adopt the 2019 Equity Award Plan.*
6,425,111,977
1,148,421,699
(84.836382%)
(15.163618%)
The full text of the resolution is set out in the AGM Notice
As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued Shares was 8,086,191,391 Shares, which was the number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on all resolutions at the AGM.
The number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the above resolutions at the AGM pursuant to Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules was nil. The number of Shares of holders that are required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting was nil.
None of the Shareholders have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the AGM.
The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, acted as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.
By order of the Board
SANDS CHINA LTD.
Dylan James Williams
Company Secretary
Macao, May 24, 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:
Executive Directors:
Sheldon Gary Adelson
Wong Ying Wai
Non-Executive Directors:
Robert Glen Goldstein
Charles Daniel Forman
Independent Non-Executive Directors:
Chiang Yun
Victor Patrick Hoog Antink
Steven Zygmunt Strasser
Kenneth Patrick Chung
In case of any inconsistency between the English version and the Chinese version of this announcement, the English version shall prevail.