Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  SANDS CHINA LTD.    1928   KYG7800X1079

SANDS CHINA LTD.

(1928)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SANDS CHINA : Proposed Final Dividend and Closures of Register of Members

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 05:34am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SANDS CHINA LTD.

金沙中國有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1928 and Note Stock Codes: 5140, 5141, 5142, 5725, 5727, 5733)

PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND

AND

CLOSURES OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

The board of directors (the "Board") of Sands China Ltd. (the "Company") has recommended the payment of a final dividend of HK$1.00 per share for the year ended December 31, 2018 to shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on Monday, June 3, 2019. The proposed final dividend is subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company at the forthcoming annual general meeting ("AGM") which is scheduled to be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 and, if approved by the shareholders of the Company, it is expected that the proposed final dividend will be paid on Friday, June 21, 2019.

The register of members of the Company will be closed on the following dates:

  • (i) For the purpose of determining the identity of shareholders who are entitled to attend and vote at the AGM, from Tuesday, May 14, 2019 to Friday, May 24, 2019, both dates inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares of the Company will be registered. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the AGM, all duly completed and signed transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. (Hong Kong time) on Friday, May 10, 2019; and

  • (ii) For the purpose of determining the identity of shareholders who are entitled to the proposed final dividend, on Monday, June 3, 2019, on which date no transfer of shares of the Company will be registered. In order to qualify for the proposed final dividend, all duly completed and signed transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. (Hong Kong time) on Friday, May 31, 2019.

By order of the Board SANDS CHINA LTD. Dylan James Williams

Company Secretary

Macao, March 15, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:

Executive Directors:

Sheldon Gary Adelson Wong Ying Wai

Non-Executive Directors: Robert Glen Goldstein Charles Daniel Forman

Independent Non-Executive Directors: Chiang Yun

Victor Patrick Hoog Antink Steven Zygmunt Strasser Kenneth Patrick Chung

In case of any inconsistency between the English version and the Chinese version of this announcement, the English version shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Sands China Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 09:33:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SANDS CHINA LTD.
05:34aSANDS CHINA : Proposed Final Dividend and Closures of Register of Members
PU
03:19aMacau Extends MGM China, SJM Casino Licenses Through June 2022 -- Update
DJ
03:06aMacau Extends MGM China, SJM Casino Licenses Through June 2022
DJ
03/06SANDS CHINA : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the..
PU
03/05ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Decline Despite China's Bullish Growth Goal
DJ
03/01SANDS CHINA : Clarification Announcement – Media Reports in relation to th..
PU
02/27ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise As Trump, Kim Set To Meet
DJ
02/26SANDS CHINA : grants 13.63 million share options
AQ
02/25SANDS CHINA : year net up 17% to US$1.87 billion
AQ
02/25SANDS CHINA : Grant of Share Options
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 9 115 M
EBIT 2019 2 389 M
Net income 2019 2 158 M
Debt 2019 3 520 M
Yield 2019 5,50%
P/E ratio 2019 17,78
P/E ratio 2020 15,71
EV / Sales 2019 4,58x
EV / Sales 2020 4,25x
Capitalization 38 245 M
Chart SANDS CHINA LTD.
Duration : Period :
SANDS CHINA LTD. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANDS CHINA LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 5,49 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sheldon Gary Adelson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ying Wai Wong President, COO & Executive Director
MinQi Dave Sun Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Yun Chiang Independent Non-Executive Director
Victor Patrick Hoog Antink Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANDS CHINA LTD.7.68%38 245
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED3.41%28 437
WYNN MACAU LTD2.90%11 733
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)27.01%11 029
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED5.04%10 379
MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LTD11.21%7 108
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.