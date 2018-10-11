SANDS CHINA : Resignation of Independent Non-Executive Director and Member of the Audit Committee

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SANDS CHINA LTD.

金沙中國有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1928)

RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AND MEMBER OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

This announcement is issued pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

The board of directors (the "Board") of Sands China Ltd. (the "Company") announces the resignation of Mr. Wang Sing ("Mr. Wang") as an Independent Non-Executive Director and a member of the Audit Committee, in each case, with effect from October 11, 2018.

Mr. Wang joined the group as an Independent Non-Executive Director and a member of the Audit Committee on July 14, 2017. He has decided to resign due to other business commitments that require his full time attention.

Mr. Wang has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board, and there are no matters that need to be brought to the attention of the holders of securities of the Company in respect of his resignation.

The Board wishes to take this opportunity to express its gratitude to Mr. Wang for his service to the Board, the Company and the Company's shareholders during his tenure.

By Order of the Board

Sands China Ltd. Dylan James Williams

Company Secretary

Macao, October 11, 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:

Executive Directors:

Sheldon Gary Adelson Wong Ying Wai

Non-Executive Directors: Robert Glen Goldstein Charles Daniel Forman

Independent Non-Executive Directors: Chiang Yun

Victor Patrick Hoog Antink Steven Zygmunt Strasser Kenneth Patrick Chung

In case of any inconsistency between the English version and the Chinese version of this announcement, the English version shall prevail.