SANDS CHINA : Terms of Reference of the Audit Committee

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SANDS CHINA LTD.

金沙中國有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1928)

TERMS OF REFERENCE OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

The audit committee (the "Audit Committee") of Sands China Ltd. (the "Company") was established pursuant to a resolution of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") on October 14, 2009. Set out below are the terms of reference (the "TOR") of the Audit Committee as revised and approved by the Board on October 18, 2018. The TOR are available for viewing in English and Chinese. In case of any inconsistency between the English version and Chinese version of the TOR, the English version shall prevail.

1. Purpose

1.1 The primary purpose of the Audit Committee of the Company is to assist the Board in fulfilling its oversight responsibilities with respect to (a) the accounting and financial reporting processes of the Company, including the integrity of the financial statements and other financial information provided by the Company to its shareholders, the public, any stock exchange and others, (b) the Company's compliance with legal and regulatory requirements, (c) the qualifications and independence of the Company's external auditor, (d) the audit of the Company's financial statements, (e) the performance of the Company's internal audit function and its external auditor, (f) the effectiveness of the Company's risk management and internal control systems, and (g) such other matters as shall be mandated under applicable laws, rules and regulations as well as the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") (as amended from time to time) (the "Listing Rules").

1.2 Although the Audit Committee has the powers and responsibilities set forth in these TOR, the role of the Audit Committee is oversight. The members of the Audit Committee are not full-time employees of the Company and may or may not be accountants or auditors by profession or experts in the fields of accounting or auditing and, in any event, do not serve in such capacity. Consequently, it is not the duty of the Audit Committee to conduct audits or to determine that the Company's financial statements and disclosures are complete and accurate and are in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and the Listing Rules. These are the responsibilities of management and the external auditor.

1.3 The Audit Committee should make available the TOR, explaining its role and the authority delegated to it by the Board by including them on the websites of the Stock Exchange and the Company.

2. Organization 2.1 The Audit Committee shall comprise a minimum of three members consisting of non-executive directors of the Company only. A majority of the members of the Audit Committee shall be independent non-executive directors of the Company and at least one of whom is an independent non-executive director with professional qualifications or accounting or related financial management expertise as required under the Listing Rules. The Company shall immediately inform the Stock Exchange and publish an announcement in accordance with the Listing Rules containing the relevant details and reasons if the Company fails to set up an audit committee or at any time has failed to meet any of the other requirements set out in the Listing Rules regarding the audit committee. The Company shall set up an audit committee and/or appoint appropriate members of the Audit Committee to meet the requirement(s) within three months after failing to meet such requirement(s). 2.2 The members of the Audit Committee shall be appointed by the Board. Members of the Audit Committee may be removed at any time by action of the Board but the Company must explain the reasons for the removal of any director serving as a member of the Audit Committee. The Audit Committee's chairman shall be designated by the Board or, if it does not do so, the members of the Audit Committee shall elect a chairman by a vote of the majority of the full Audit Committee. The Audit Committee must be chaired by an independent non-executive director of the Company. No Audit Committee member shall serve on the audit committees of more than three public companies without the determination by the Board that such simultaneous service does not impair the ability of such member to effectively serve on the Audit Committee.

3. Meetings 3.1 The Audit Committee shall meet at least four times per year on a quarterly basis, or more frequently as circumstances require. As part of its job to foster open communication, the Audit Committee shall meet regularly with management, the chief internal auditor and the external auditor in separate executive sessions to discuss any matters that the Audit Committee or each of these groups believe should be discussed privately. Meetings may be held in person or by means of a conference telephone or other communications equipment through which all persons participating in the meeting can communicate with each other simultaneously and instantaneously and to the extent permitted by the Company's articles of association and applicable laws. 3.2 The quorum necessary for the transaction of the business of the Audit Committee shall be two members of the Audit Committee.



3.3

Questions arising at any Audit Committee meetings shall be decided by a majority of votes. In case of an equality of votes, the chairman shall have a second or casting vote.

3.4 Any member of the Audit Committee may appoint any person to be his/her proxy to attend and vote on his/her behalf, in accordance with instructions given by that member, or in the absence of such instructions at the discretion of the proxy, at a meeting or meetings of the Audit Committee which that member is unable to attend personally.

3.5

Unless otherwise agreed by all the members of the Audit Committee, notice of at least 14 days should be given of a regular Audit Committee meeting. For all other Audit Committee meetings, reasonable notice should be given.

3.6 The agenda and accompanying papers should be sent to all members of the Audit Committee in a timely manner and at least 3 days before the date of the Audit Committee meeting (or other agreed period).

3.7 A resolution in writing signed by all the members of the Audit Committee or their alternates shall be as valid and effectual as if it had been passed at an Audit Committee meeting duly called and constituted. When signed, a valid resolution may consist of several documents each signed by one or more of the member(s) of the Audit Committee including by Electronic Signature (as defined in the Company's articles of association).

3.8 Full minutes of the Audit Committee meetings should be kept by the company secretary of the Company. Draft and final versions of the minutes of the Audit Committee meetings should be sent to all committee members for their comment and records, within a reasonable time after the meeting.

4. Authority and Responsibilities

4.1 In recognition of the fact that the external auditor is ultimately accountable to the Board and the Audit Committee, the Audit Committee shall be responsible for making recommendations to the Board to (a) select, evaluate and, where appropriate, replace the external auditor (or to nominate the external auditor for shareholder approval), (b) approve all audit engagement fees and terms and all non-audit engagements with the external auditor, and (c) perform such other duties and responsibilities set forth under the Listing Rules. The Audit Committee may consult with management and the internal audit group but shall not delegate these responsibilities.

4.2 In fulfilling its duties and responsibilities hereunder, the Audit Committee will be entitled to reasonably rely on (a) the integrity of those persons within the Company and of the professionals and experts (such as the external auditor) from which it receives information, (b) the accuracy of the financial and other information provided to the Audit Committee by such persons, professionals or experts, and (c) representations made by the external auditor as to any services provided by such firm to the Company.

4.3 The authorities and responsibilities of the Audit Committee shall include such responsibilities and authorities set out in the relevant code provisions of the Corporate Governance Code as contained in Appendix 14 of the Listing Rules.

4.4 To fulfill its responsibilities, the Audit Committee shall:

(a) With respect to the external auditor:

(1) Be directly and primarily responsible for (a) making recommendations to the Board on appointment, reappointment and removal of the external auditor, (b) approving the remuneration and terms of engagement of the external auditor, (c) addressing any questions of its resignation or dismissal, (d) overseeing the work of the external auditor engaged (including resolution of disagreements between management and the external auditor regarding financial reporting) for the purpose of preparing or issuing an audit report or performing other audit, review or attestation services or other work for the Company, and (e) ensuring that the external auditor shall report directly to it. Where the Board disagrees with the Audit Committee's view on the selection, appointment, resignation or dismissal of the external auditor, the Company should include in the Corporate Governance Report a statement from the Audit Committee explaining its recommendation and also the reason(s) why the Board has taken a different view.

(2) Have the sole authority to review in advance of (a) all auditing services to be provided by the external auditor and (b) all non-audit services to be provided by such external auditor and, in connection therewith, to approve all fees and other terms of engagement.

(3) Develop and implement a policy on engaging an external auditor to supply non-audit services. For this purpose, "external auditor" includes any entity that is under common control, ownership or management with the audit firm or any entity that a reasonable and informed third party knowing all relevant information would reasonably conclude to be part of the audit firm nationally or internationally. The Audit Committee should report to the Board, identifying and making recommendations on any matters where action or improvement is needed. Ensure that an external auditor's provision of non-audit services does not impair its independence or objectivity in relation to the provision of non-audit services.

(4) Evaluate on an annual basis the performance of the Company's external auditor, including the lead audit partner, and present the conclusions of such evaluation to the Board. In making its evaluation, the Audit Committee should take into account the opinions of management and the Company's internal auditors.

(5) Review and monitor the external auditor's independence and objectivity and the effectiveness of the audit process in accordance with applicable standards. Discuss with the external auditor any disclosed relationships or services that may impact the objectivity and independence of the external auditor and satisfy itself as to the external auditor's independence. When assessing the external auditor's independence or objectivity in relation to non-audit services, the Audit Committee may consider (i) whether the skills and experience of the audit firm make it a suitable supplier of non-audit services, (ii) whether there are safeguards in place to ensure that there is no threat to the objectivity and independence of

the audit because the external auditor provides non-audit services, (iii) the nature of the non-audit services, the related fee levels and fee levels individually and in total relative to the external auditor, and (iv) the criteria for compensation of the individuals performing the audit.

(6) Coordinate with Las Vegas Sands Corp. ("LVS"), the controlling shareholder of the Company to ensure LVS remains compliant with statutes, regulations, stock exchange rules and other requirements applicable to LVS in matters relating to the Audit Committee and matters overall of the Audit Committee.

(7) At least annually, obtain and review an annual report from the external auditor describing (a) such firm's internal quality control procedures, (b) any material issues raised by the most recent internal quality control review, or peer review, of the external auditor, or by any inquiry or investigation by governmental or professional authorities, within the preceding five years, respecting one or more independent audits carried out by the external auditor, and any steps taken to deal with any such issues, and (c) (to assess the independence of the external auditor) all relationships between such firm and the Company (including non-audit services).

(8) Consider whether the external auditor is independent both of the Company and of any other company concerned to the same extent as that required of an auditor under the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance and in accordance with the requirements on independence issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and in order to assure the continuing independence of the registered public accounting firm, it is appropriate to adopt a policy of rotating the external auditor on a regular basis.

(9) Review all reports required to be submitted by the external auditor to the Audit Committee under the Listing Rules.

(10) Review, based upon the recommendation of the external auditor and the chief internal auditor, the nature, scope of the audit, plan of the work to be done and reporting obligations by the external auditor before the audit commences.

(11) Act as the key representative body for overseeing the Company's relations with the external auditor.

(b) With respect to the financial information of the Company:

(1) Meet to review and discuss the Company's financial statements with management, the internal audit group and the external auditor, including monitoring integrity of and reviewing specific disclosures made in the Company's financial statements, annual report and accounts, half-year report and, if prepared for publication, quarterly reports and to review significant financial reporting judgments contained in them. In reviewing these reports before submission to the Board, the Audit Committee should focus particularly on: (i) any changes in accounting policies