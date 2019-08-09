Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  SANDS CHINA LTD.    1928   KYG7800X1079

SANDS CHINA LTD.

(1928)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 08/08
35.45 HKD   +1.72%
01:03aSANDS CHINA : 1st Half Net Profit Rose 9.0% on Year
DJ
08/08Macau's casinos count cost of Hong Kong's escalating protests
RE
08/06ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed After China Moves To Stabilize Yuan
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sands China : 1st Half Net Profit Rose 9.0% on Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 01:03am EDT

By Yi Wei Wong

Casino operator Sands China's (1928.HK) first-half net profit rose 9.0% on year to $1.07 billion due to higher contributions from its gaming business, it said Friday.

Revenue during the January-to-June period increased 4.8% to $4.47 billion, said the company, which also operates shopping malls and hotels.

Casino revenues were 6.0% higher at $3.59 billion, mostly due to a $131 million increase in gross gaming revenue at The Parisian Macao.

Sands China's upcoming integrated-resort project The Londoner Macao will be completed by 2021, the company said.

Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP. 2.48% 55.33 Delayed Quote.3.73%
SANDS CHINA LTD. 1.72% 35.45 End-of-day quote.2.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SANDS CHINA LTD.
01:03aSANDS CHINA : 1st Half Net Profit Rose 9.0% on Year
DJ
08/08Macau's casinos count cost of Hong Kong's escalating protests
RE
08/06ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed After China Moves To Stabilize Yuan
DJ
08/06ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Pull Back, Following Wall Street's Lead
DJ
08/04ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall Amid Trade Tensions, Hong Kong Strife
DJ
08/01ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Sink As U.S.-China Trade Tensions Ramp Back Up
DJ
08/01Macau casino revenues fall 3.5% year-on-year in July
RE
07/15ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Little Changed As Investors Await Earnings Report..
DJ
07/02ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As Investors Mull Significance Of Trade Tru..
DJ
06/28ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Slip As G-20 Meeting Kicks Off In Japan
DJ
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 9 139 M
EBIT 2019 2 409 M
Net income 2019 2 152 M
Debt 2019 3 326 M
Yield 2019 0,72%
P/E ratio 2019 133x
P/E ratio 2020 120x
EV / Sales2019 31,7x
EV / Sales2020 29,7x
Capitalization 287 B
Chart SANDS CHINA LTD.
Duration : Period :
SANDS CHINA LTD. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANDS CHINA LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 5,73  HKD
Last Close Price 35,45  HKD
Spread / Highest target -81,5%
Spread / Average Target -83,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -87,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sheldon Gary Adelson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ying Wai Wong President, COO & Executive Director
MinQi Dave Sun Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Yun Chiang Independent Non-Executive Director
Victor Patrick Hoog Antink Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANDS CHINA LTD.2.75%35 933
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-4.01%26 458
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED31.04%12 582
WYNN MACAU LTD-8.01%10 376
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)15.38%9 157
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP70.69%7 797
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group