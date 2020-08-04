Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Sands China Ltd.    1928   KYG7800X1079

SANDS CHINA LTD.

(1928)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sands China : Date of Board Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 12:02am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SANDS CHINA LTD.

金沙中國有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1928)

Date of Board Meeting

The board of directors (the "Board") of Sands China Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 to, among other things, review and approve the announcement of the Company's interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2020 for publication.

By order of the Board

SANDS CHINA LTD.

Dylan James Williams

Company Secretary

Macao, August 4, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:

Executive Directors:

Sheldon Gary Adelson

Wong Ying Wai

Non-Executive Directors:

Robert Glen Goldstein

Charles Daniel Forman

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Chiang Yun

Victor Patrick Hoog Antink

Steven Zygmunt Strasser

Kenneth Patrick Chung

In case of any inconsistency between the English version and the Chinese version of this announcement, the English version shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Sands China Ltd. published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 04:01:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SANDS CHINA LTD.
12:02aSANDS CHINA : Date of Board Meeting
PU
08/01Macau's gaming revenues tumble 94.5% in July on coronavirus impact
RE
07/26SANDS CHINA : Inside Information - Results of our Controlling Shareholder, Las V..
PU
07/24'NOT MUCH HOPE' : Macau casinos see deepening losses as virus slams China travel
RE
07/23'NOT MUCH HOPE' : Macau casinos see deepening losses as virus slams China travel
RE
07/23Las Vegas Sands Revenue Drops 97% -- WSJ
DJ
07/22SANDS CHINA : Inside Information - Results of our Controlling Shareholder, Las V..
PU
07/22LAS VEGAS SANDS : Swings to Loss Amid Plummeting Revenue
DJ
07/22Las Vegas Sands Revenue Plummets 97% -- Update
DJ
07/14Hong Kong-Listed Casino Stocks Rally as Macau Border Restrictions Ease
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 549 M - -
Net income 2020 -903 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5 510 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -37,5x
Yield 2020 2,63%
Capitalization 30 998 M 30 997 M -
EV / Sales 2020 10,3x
EV / Sales 2021 4,29x
Nbr of Employees 28 732
Free-Float 30,1%
Chart SANDS CHINA LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sands China Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANDS CHINA LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 4,89 $
Last Close Price 3,83 $
Spread / Highest target 49,8%
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sheldon Gary Adelson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ying Wai Wong President & Executive Director
Kwan Lock Chum Chief Operating Officer
Min Qi Sun Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Patrick Hoog Antink Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANDS CHINA LTD.-28.69%31 312
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-8.62%29 534
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC20.44%23 467
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB112.20%12 417
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-23.37%11 979
WYNN MACAU, LIMITED-29.58%9 107
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group