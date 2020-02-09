Log in
Sands China : Inside Information - Results of our Controlling Shareholder, Las Vegas Sands Corp., Form 10-K Annual Report for the Full Year ended December 31, 2019

02/09/2020 | 06:53pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SANDS CHINA LTD.

金沙中國有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1928 and Note Stock Codes: 5140, 5141, 5142, 5725, 5727, 5733)

INSIDE INFORMATION

RESULTS OF OUR CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER,

LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.,

FORM 10-K ANNUAL REPORT FOR

THE FULL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019

This announcement is issued by Sands China Ltd. ("we" or our "Company") pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance and Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Capitalized terms used but not defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed to them in our 2018 Annual Report.

Results of LVS and Form 10-K Annual Report

Our Company's controlling shareholder, Las Vegas Sands Corp. ("LVS"), is a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") in the United States. As at the date of this announcement, LVS beneficially owns approximately 70% of the issued share capital of our Company.

Reference is made to our announcement on January 30, 2020 in respect of the announcement by our controlling shareholder, LVS, of its financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

LVS files quarterly and annual reports, including quarterly and annual financial information and certain operating statistics under Form 8-K, Form 10-Q and Form 10-K, respectively, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in accordance with the ongoing disclosure obligations applicable to a publicly traded NYSE-listed company. Such filings include segment financial information about the Macao operations of LVS, which Macao operations are owned by our Company, and the filings are available in the public domain.

LVS has, on or about February 8, 2020 (5:30 a.m. Hong Kong time), filed its annual report with the SEC under Form 10-K for the full year ended December 31, 2019 (the "LVS Annual Report"). If you wish to review the LVS Annual Report prepared by LVS, which was filed with the SEC, please visit https://s21.q4cdn.com/635845646/files/doc_financials/2019/Q4/85632175-4c89-4bae-80ef- 8fd37cba2340.pdf or https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/1300514/000130051420000011/ lvs-20191231x10k.htm.

The financial results of LVS and its consolidated subsidiaries, including those contained in the LVS Annual Report, have been prepared in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles of the United States ("US GAAP"), which are different from the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") that we are subject to when preparing and presenting our stand-alone financial results and related financial information. However, following the substantial convergence of the IFRS and US GAAP accounting standards on revenue recognition with effect from January 1, 2018 onwards, the previous differences in the accounting treatment of revenue recognition between those two accounting frameworks applicable to the Company have been eliminated. Nevertheless, holders of and potential investors in our Company's securities should consult their own professional advisers for an understanding of the difference between IFRS and US GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond the Company's control, which may cause material differences in actual results, performance or other expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, disruptions or reductions in travel, as well as in our operations, due to natural or man-made disasters, pandemics, epidemics, or outbreaks of infectious or contagious diseases such as the coronavirus originating in Wuhan, China, new development, construction and ventures, government regulation, risks relating to our gaming licenses and subconcession, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and interest rates, substantial leverage and debt service, gaming promoters, competition, tax law changes, infrastructure in Macao, political instability, civil unrest, terrorist acts or war, legalization of gaming, insurance, our subsidiaries' ability to make distribution payments to us, and other factors detailed in our Company's prospectus dated November 16, 2009 and our 2018 Annual Report. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Holders of our Company's securities, potential investors and readers are advised not to place undue reliance on the LVS Annual Report and to exercise caution in dealing in securities in our Company.

By order of the Board

SANDS CHINA LTD.

Dylan James Williams

Company Secretary

Macao, February 10, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:

Executive Directors:

Sheldon Gary Adelson

Wong Ying Wai

Non-Executive Directors:

Robert Glen Goldstein

Charles Daniel Forman

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Chiang Yun

Victor Patrick Hoog Antink

Steven Zygmunt Strasser

Kenneth Patrick Chung

In case of any inconsistency between the English version and the Chinese version of this announcement, the English version shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Sands China Ltd. published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2020 23:52:00 UTC
