Sands China : Re-appointment of President, Appointment of Chief Operating Officer, Appointment of General Counsel

SANDS CHINA LTD.

金沙中國有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1928)

RE-APPOINTMENT OF PRESIDENT

APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

APPOINTMENT OF GENERAL COUNSEL

The board of directors (the "Board") of Sands China Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce the re-appointment of Dr. Wong Ying Wai, Wilfred ("Dr. Wong") as its President, the appointment of Mr. Chum Kwan Lock, Grant ("Mr. Chum") as its Chief Operating Officer and the appointment of Mr. Dylan James Williams ("Mr. Williams") as its General Counsel and Company Secretary with effect from February 21, 2020.

Dr. Wong is being re-appointed as the Company's President, after having served as its President and Chief Operating Officer since November 1, 2015. Changes to the relevant terms of Dr. Wong's service contract will be disclosed in the next annual report of the Company pursuant to Rule 13.51B(1) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). In his role as President, Dr. Wong will provide overall leadership of the Company and will focus on the long-term goals and strategic objectives of the business in Macao and the Greater Bay Area.

Mr. Chum will assume the responsibilities of the day to day operations of the business from Dr. Wong, after serving as the Company's Chief of Staff since March 9, 2015.

Mr. Williams will assume the role of General Counsel (in addition to the role of Company Secretary) of the Company after serving as its Senior Vice President of Legal and Company Secretary since January 1, 2017.

Biographical information of Dr. Wong includes the following:

Dr. Wong Ying Wai (Wilfred), aged 67, has been our President and Chief Operating Officer since November 1, 2015. He is an Executive Director, a member of the Remuneration Committee and the Sands China Capital Expenditure Committee and a director of various subsidiaries of the Company. Dr. Wong is currently an independent non-executive director of Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (Stock code: 868). He is also the chairman of the Hong Kong Film Development Council (since April 2019) and the Hong Kong Arts Development Council, the chairman emeritus of the Hong Kong Baptist University Foundation, the chairman and director of The Hong Kong International Film Festival Society Limited, Asian Film Awards Academy Limited and Hong Kong Institute for Public Administration and the chairman emeritus and director of Pacific Basin Economic Council Limited. He was appointed as a member of the