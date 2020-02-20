Sands China : Re-appointment of President, Appointment of Chief Operating Officer, Appointment of General Counsel
0
02/20/2020 | 11:07pm EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
SANDS CHINA LTD.
金沙中國有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1928)
RE-APPOINTMENT OF PRESIDENT
APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
APPOINTMENT OF GENERAL COUNSEL
The board of directors (the "Board") of Sands China Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce the re-appointment of Dr. Wong Ying Wai, Wilfred ("Dr. Wong") as its President, the appointment of Mr. Chum Kwan Lock, Grant ("Mr. Chum") as its Chief Operating Officer and the appointment of Mr. Dylan James Williams ("Mr. Williams") as its General Counsel and Company Secretary with effect from February 21, 2020.
Dr. Wong is being re-appointed as the Company's President, after having served as its President and Chief Operating Officer since November 1, 2015. Changes to the relevant terms of Dr. Wong's service contract will be disclosed in the next annual report of the Company pursuant to Rule 13.51B(1) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). In his role as President, Dr. Wong will provide overall leadership of the Company and will focus on the long-term goals and strategic objectives of the business in Macao and the Greater Bay Area.
Mr. Chum will assume the responsibilities of the day to day operations of the business from Dr. Wong, after serving as the Company's Chief of Staff since March 9, 2015.
Mr. Williams will assume the role of General Counsel (in addition to the role of Company Secretary) of the Company after serving as its Senior Vice President of Legal and Company Secretary since January 1, 2017.
Biographical information of Dr. Wong includes the following:
Dr. Wong Ying Wai (Wilfred), aged 67, has been our President and Chief Operating Officer since November 1, 2015. He is an Executive Director, a member of the Remuneration Committee and the Sands China Capital Expenditure Committee and a director of various subsidiaries of the Company. Dr. Wong is currently an independent non-executive director of Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (Stock code: 868). He is also the chairman of the Hong Kong Film Development Council (since April 2019) and the Hong Kong Arts Development Council, the chairman emeritus of the Hong Kong Baptist University Foundation, the chairman and director of The Hong Kong International Film Festival Society Limited, Asian Film Awards Academy Limited and Hong Kong Institute for Public Administration and the chairman emeritus and director of Pacific Basin Economic Council Limited. He was appointed as a member of the
1
Cultural Industries Committee and the Tourism Development Committee of the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region in 2016 and 2018 respectively.
Dr. Wong joined the private sector in 1992 and has held senior management positions in a number of Hong Kong listed companies in the property development and construction business sectors including Hsin Chong Group Holdings Limited, K. Wah International Holdings Limited, Henderson China Holdings Limited, and the Shui On Group. Dr. Wong joined the Hong Kong Government as an administrative officer in 1975 and subsequently served in a number of key positions including deputy secretary for the civil service and deputy director - general of industry. He was appointed as a member of The Basic Law Consultative Committee from 1985 to 1990. He was subsequently appointed as a member of the Preliminary Working Committee for the HKSAR's Preparatory Committee in 1993 and a member of the HKSAR's Preparatory Committee in 1995. Dr. Wong was a deputy to the National People's Congress of the PRC during the period from 1997 to 2013.
Dr. Wong was awarded the gold bauhinia star and the silver bauhinia star by the Government of the HKSAR in 2015 and 2007 respectively. Dr. Wong was conferred the degree of Doctor of Humanities honoris causa by the Hong Kong Baptist University in November 2013. He was educated at Harvard University (MPA), University of Oxford, The University of Hong Kong (BSocSc) and The Chinese University of Hong Kong. Dr. Wong was appointed as an Executive Director on January 22, 2016.
Biographical information of Mr. Chum includes the following:
Chum Kwan Lock, Grant, aged 44, has been our Chief of Staff since March 9, 2015 and is also a director of a number of our subsidiaries. Mr. Chum joined Las Vegas Sands Corp. and our Group as Senior Vice President, Global Gaming Strategy in July 2013. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Chum spent 14 years at UBS Investment Bank ("UBS") in a variety of roles, including serving as head of Hong Kong equity research from 2010 to 2013, and head of China equity research from 2007 to 2010. Mr. Chum was also responsible for Asia gaming equity research from 2006 to 2013 for UBS and was named Asia's stock-picker of the year by the Financial Times in 2011. Mr. Chum graduated in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics with First Class Honors from the University of Oxford.
Biographical information of Mr. Williams includes the following:
Dylan James Williams, aged 44, has been our Senior Vice President of Legal and Company Secretary since January 1, 2017 and is also a director of a number of our subsidiaries. Mr. Williams was the Company's Associate General Counsel and Deputy Company Secretary from July 1, 2014, its Associate General Counsel from November 1, 2008 and its Debt Compliance Manager from July 31, 2006. Mr. Williams has played important roles in the Company's various project financings since 2006 and was a key member of the legal team responsible for the listing of the Company on the Stock Exchange in 2009. Mr. Williams holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Wolverhampton, United Kingdom and is admitted to practice law in the State of New York.
2
The Board would like to congratulate Dr. Wong on his re-appointment and Mr. Chum and Mr. Williams on their new positions.
By order of the Board
SANDS CHINA LTD.
Dylan James Williams
Company Secretary
Macao, February 21, 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:
Executive Directors:
Sheldon Gary Adelson
Wong Ying Wai
Non-Executive Directors:
Robert Glen Goldstein
Charles Daniel Forman
Independent Non-Executive Directors:
Chiang Yun
Victor Patrick Hoog Antink
Steven Zygmunt Strasser
Kenneth Patrick Chung
In case of any inconsistency between the English version and the Chinese version of this announcement, the English version shall prevail.
Sands China Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 04:06:03 UTC