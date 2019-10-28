TSX-V: SSP

OTCQX: SSPXF

Sandspring Resources Announces Appointment of Key Executive

Bassam Moubarak joins as Executive Vice President and CFO

October 28, 2019, Denver, Colorado and Vancouver, British Columbia --Sandspring Resources Ltd. (TSX Venture: SSP, OTCQX: SSPXF) ("Sandspring", or the "Company") today announced that the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") appointed Bassam Moubarak as Executive Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer, effective November 1, 2019. Mr. Moubarak has also been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Moubarak is a seasoned senior executive with over 10 years' experience in the mining industry. Most recently Mr. Moubarak was CFO of Lithium X Energy Corp. where he played a key role in its sale to NextView New Energy Lion Hong Kong Limited for $265 million. Prior to this Mr. Moubarak was CFO of Goldrock Mines Corp. where he played a key role in its sale to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. for $180 million. He was Chief Financial Officer of Petaquilla Minerals Ltd. where he was instrumental in raising in excess of $120 million to develop and bring into production the Molejon Gold Mine. He also played a key role in the sale of Petaquilla Copper Ltd. to Inmet Mining Corporation for $400 million and negotiated the sale of Golden Arrow Resources Corporation's 1% net smelter royalty on Gualcamayo Gold Mine to Premier Royalty Inc. for $17.75 million. Mr. Moubarak is a chartered professional accountant and was previously a senior manager with the international accounting firm Deloitte LLP., where he led audits of public companies and oversaw SOX 404 implementations with specific emphasis on the mining industry.

Commenting on the appointment, Sandspring CEO Rich Munson said "Bassam Moubarak brings important strategic, financial and organizational experience at a critical time for Sandspring as we advance the Toroparu Project to final feasibility and beyond. Bassam's experience in structuring and securing project finance for gold projects and his history and success in mergers and acquisitions brings a unique set of skills and experience to Sandspring."

Greg Barnes, Executive Vice President Operations, will continue to lead the Company's operations, including the feasibility study for the Toroparu Project, and the exploration program at the Chicharrón Project in Colombia.

The appointment of Mr. Moubarak follows the resignation of Ms. Jessica Van Den Akker as Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Van Den Akker will remain as a consultant to the Company. The Company would like to thank Ms. Van Den Akker for her contributions over the years.

The Company further announces an aggregate grant of 2,400,000 stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company exercisable at $0.27, expiring 10 years from the date of grant, subject to regulatory approval.