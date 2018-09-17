TSX-V: SSP OTCQX: SSPXF

Sandspring Resources Announces Stock Option Grants

September 17, 2018 - Denver, Colorado and Vancouver, British Columbia -Sandspring Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SSP, OTCQX: SSPXF) (the "Company") announces that the Company has granted to directors, officers, consultants, employees and charitable organizations options to purchase an aggregate of 7,015,000 common shares of the Company at a price of C$0.24 per share for a period of up to ten years, subject to regulatory approval.

About Sandspring Resources Ltd.

Sandspring Resources Ltd. is a Canadian junior mining company currently moving toward a feasibility study for the multi-million-ounce Toroparu Project in Guyana, South America. A prefeasibility study completed in May 2013 (NI 43-101 Technical Report, Prefeasibility Study, Toroparu Gold Project, Upper Puruni River Area, Guyana, dated May 24, 2013 completed by SRK Consulting (U.S.), Inc., available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) outlined the design of an open-pit mine producing more than 200,000 ounces of gold annually over an initial 16-year mine life. Sandspring and Wheaton Precious Metals (formerly known as Silver Wheaton) entered into a gold and silver purchase agreement for the Toroparu Project in 2013.

Sandspring also holds a 100% interest in the Chicharrón Gold Project located near Segovia, Antioquia Department, Colombia. Additional information is available atwww.sandspringresources.comor by email at info@sandspringresources.com.

