Sandspring Resources : Announces Stock Option Grants

09/17/2018 | 11:18pm CEST

TSX-V: SSP OTCQX: SSPXF

Sandspring Resources Announces Stock Option Grants

September 17, 2018 - Denver, Colorado and Vancouver, British Columbia -Sandspring Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SSP, OTCQX: SSPXF) (the "Company") announces that the Company has granted to directors, officers, consultants, employees and charitable organizations options to purchase an aggregate of 7,015,000 common shares of the Company at a price of C$0.24 per share for a period of up to ten years, subject to regulatory approval.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Sandspring Resources Ltd.

"Richard A. Munson"

Director and Chief Executive Officer

About Sandspring Resources Ltd.

Sandspring Resources Ltd. is a Canadian junior mining company currently moving toward a feasibility study for the multi-million-ounce Toroparu Project in Guyana, South America. A prefeasibility study completed in May 2013 (NI 43-101 Technical Report, Prefeasibility Study, Toroparu Gold Project, Upper Puruni River Area, Guyana, dated May 24, 2013 completed by SRK Consulting (U.S.), Inc., available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) outlined the design of an open-pit mine producing more than 200,000 ounces of gold annually over an initial 16-year mine life. Sandspring and Wheaton Precious Metals (formerly known as Silver Wheaton) entered into a gold and silver purchase agreement for the Toroparu Project in 2013.

Sandspring also holds a 100% interest in the Chicharrón Gold Project located near Segovia, Antioquia Department, Colombia. Additional information is available atwww.sandspringresources.comor by email at info@sandspringresources.com.

Contact Sandspring Resources Ltd.

Richard A. Munson

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 (303) 991-5683 or via email at sandspringinfo@sandspringresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Sandspring Resources Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 21:17:05 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Richard A. Munson President, CEO, Secretary & Director
John R. Adams Chairman
Jessica van Den Akker Chief Financial Officer
P. Greg Barnes Director & Executive Vice President
David Wayne Constable Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANDSPRING RESOURCES LTD.0
BHP BILLITON PLC0.52%115 857
BHP BILLITON LIMITED7.61%115 857
RIO TINTO-8.76%83 011
RIO TINTO LIMITED-3.51%83 011
ANGLO AMERICAN-0.29%28 443
