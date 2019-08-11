Sandvik : CEO Rosengren to step down with ABB likely destination

Swedish business daily Dagens Industri, citing sources, reported earlier on Sunday that Rosengren will take over as the new CEO of Swiss-Swedish robotics and engineering group ABB, with a possible announcement on Monday.

Rosengren, who has a reputation for being ruthless with underperforming divisions, has been rumoured to take over from ABB CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer, who left suddenly in April.

Businesses which generate $3 billion of revenue, 11% of ABB's total annual sales, are now under review and could be sold off or closed down, acting CEO Peter Voser told Reuters in a recent interview.

Voser, the former Royal Dutch Shell CEO, who is also ABB's chairman, has pledged a turnaround after years of unsatisfactory performance. ABB shares have fallen nearly 20% in the last five years.

"Bjorn Rosengren has, since he joined Sandvik in November 2015, established a solid decentralized business model for the company and made the organisation more flexible and efficient," Sandvik said in a statement, adding it would initiate the work to appoint a new President and CEO on Monday.

Rosengren, 60, has also held several positions in Sandvik peer Atlas Copco and was the CEO of Finnish engineering group Wartsila between 2011–2015.

Sandvik, maker of metal-cutting tools and mining gear, said last month it would cut around 2,000 jobs to buttress profitability in the face of early signs of slowing market demand.

