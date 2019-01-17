Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Record Annual Earnings 0 01/17/2019 | 07:01am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields OLNEY, Md., Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., (Nasdaq-SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, reported net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 of $25.6 million ($0.72 per diluted share) compared to net income of $8.3 million ($0.34 per diluted share) for the fourth quarter of 2017 and net income of $29.2 million ($0.82 per diluted share) for the third quarter of 2018. The previous quarter’s pre-tax results included $2.0 million of recovered interest and $0.6 million in merger expenses. The third quarter’s net income excluding the after-tax impact of these items would have been $28.2 million or $0.79 per diluted share. The prior year’s fourth quarter results included $1.8 million in post-tax merger expenses and $5.6 million in additional income tax expense from the revaluation of the deferred tax assets as a result of the reduction of the corporate tax rate under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that became effective at the end of 2017. The combined impact of those items in the prior year’s fourth quarter resulted in a reduction to quarterly earnings per share of approximately $0.30 per share.

Net income for the full year 2018 was a record $100.9 million ($2.82 per diluted share). The results for 2018 include the effect of merger expenses associated with the acquisition of WashingtonFirst Bankshares (“WashingtonFirst”) totaling $11.8 million and $2.4 million in recovered interest income from previously acquired credit impaired loans. The additional merger expenses, net of the interest recoveries, resulted in an after tax reduction to earnings per share of approximately $0.19 per share for full-year 2018. Net income for 2017, which includes the additional income tax expense and merger expenses, was $53.2 million ($2.20 per share). These items reduced the prior year’s earnings per share by approximately $0.33 per share. “Last year was a banner year for our organization,” said Daniel J. Schrider, President and Chief Executive Officer. “In 2018 we successfully completed the acquisition of WashingtonFirst, expanded our presence throughout Greater Washington, and marked our 150th anniversary. And, we achieved solid core growth in a competitive marketplace. We are well positioned for 2019.” The results of operations from the January 1, 2018, acquisition of WashingtonFirst Bankshares are included in the Company’s consolidated results of operations for 2018. At the acquisition date, WashingtonFirst had assets of $2.1 billion, loans of $1.7 billion and deposits of $1.6 billion. Cost savings as a result of the synergies from the combination of the two institutions will continue to be realized into the first half of 2019. Fourth Quarter Highlights: Post-acquisition loan growth momentum remained strong during the quarter. Compared to the post-acquisition combined portfolio at the beginning of 2018, the loan portfolio has experienced 9% growth. Overall, total loans increased 52% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 as a result of strong organic growth and the WashingtonFirst acquisition.



The bank achieved 6% post-acquisition growth in total deposits in a competitive marketplace and a dynamic interest rate environment.



The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 3.57% compared to 3.57% for the fourth quarter of 2017 and 3.71% for the third quarter of 2018. Excluding the recovered interest on an acquired credit impaired loan the net interest margin would have been 3.60% for the third quarter of 2018.



Fourth quarter results reflected an annualized return on average assets of 1.25% and annualized return on average equity of 9.70%. The fourth quarter of 2017 results, which included the impact of the pre-tax merger expenses in addition to the income tax expense recognized as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed at the end of 2017, reflected a return on average assets of 0.61% and a return on average equity of 5.82%.





The Non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 51.78% for the current quarter compared to 55.69% for the fourth quarter of 2017 and 49.27% for the third quarter of 2018. The efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2018, excluding the previously mentioned interest recoveries, was 50.48%. Review of Balance Sheet and Credit Quality At December 31, 2018, total assets amounted to $8.2 billion compared to $5.4 billion at December 31, 2017. This increase was primarily the result of the acquisition of WashingtonFirst’s $2.1 billion of assets. Total loans at December 31, 2018, were $6.6 billion compared to $4.3 billion at December 31, 2017. Post-acquisition asset growth has been primarily the result of net loan growth in 2018. Tangible common equity totaled $728 million at December 31, 2018, compared to $484 million at December 31, 2017. At December 31, 2018, the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets increased to 9.23% compared to 9.04% at December 31, 2017. The initial impact on tangible common equity of the growth in intangible assets associated with the WashingtonFirst acquisition has been substantially offset during 2018 by increased net earnings. The Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.27%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.91%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.07% and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.51% at December 31, 2018. The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans decreased to 0.55% at December 31, 2018, compared to 0.68% at December 31, 2017, as a result of the growth in the loan portfolio. Non-performing loans totaled $36.0 million at December 31, 2018, compared to $29.3 million at December 31, 2017, and $33.3 million at September 30, 2018. Non-performing loans include accruing loans 90 days or more past due and restructured loans, but exclude non-performing loans acquired in the WashingtonFirst acquisition. Net loan charge-offs/recoveries were not significant for the fourth quarter of 2018 or the fourth quarter of 2017. The allowance for loan losses represented 0.81% of outstanding loans and 149% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2018, compared to 1.05% of outstanding loans and 154% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2017. The decline in the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to outstanding loans ratio is the result of the accounting for credit losses on the loans acquired in the WashingtonFirst acquisition, as any incurred credit losses have been embedded in the determination of the fair values of those loans. Income Statement Review For the fourth quarter of 2018, net interest income increased 52% to $66.1 million compared to $43.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 as average loans increased 52% primarily as a result of the WashingtonFirst acquisition and, to a lesser extent, the Company’s organic loan growth. The net interest margin for the current quarter was 3.57% compared to the net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2017 of 3.57%. Amortization of the fair value adjustments to both interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities directly attributable to the acquisition had a 12 basis point positive effect on net interest margin for the current period. This favorable margin impact was offset by approximately 5 basis points as a result of the impact that the current year’s reduction in the tax rate had on tax-advantaged investments. The provision for loan losses was $3.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $0.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2018. The increase in the provision reflects the impact of organic loan production and the impact of acquired loans being re-underwritten as they matured under their original lending arrangements during the fourth quarter of 2018. Non-interest income increased 14% to $14.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $12.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase in non-interest income was due primarily to the impact of increased mortgage banking activities, income from wealth management activities and credit related fees. Non-interest expenses increased 22% to $42.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $35.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The prior year’s quarter included $2.9 million in merger expenses. Excluding these expenses, non-interest expenses increased 33% compared to fourth quarter of 2017 due to increased compensation and benefit costs, occupancy and other operational expenses as a result of the acquisition. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio improved to 51.78% for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 55.69% for the fourth quarter of 2017, as a result of the growth in net interest income. Net interest income for the year ended 2018 increased 54%, compared to 2017, due to the combination of the acquisition and organic loan growth. For the year ended December 31, 2018, the net interest margin was 3.60% compared to 3.55% for the prior year. Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2018 includes $2.4 million in recovered interest income on acquired credit impaired loans. This amount compares to interest recoveries of $1.1 million for 2017. Excluding these recoveries, the net interest margin would have been 3.58% for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to 3.53% for the year ended December 31, 2017. The amortization of the fair value adjustments is estimated to be 13 basis points on an annual basis. This favorable margin effect was partially offset by the impact that the current year’s reduction in the tax rate had on the tax-advantaged securities in the investment portfolio, which adversely affected the margin by 5 basis points. The provision for loan losses was $9.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $3.0 million for 2017. The increase in the provision reflects the organic growth in the loan portfolio year over year in addition to the impact of acquired loans being re-underwritten as they reached maturity under their original lending arrangements and cease to be accounted for as acquired loans. Non-interest income was $61.0 million for 2018, compared to $51.2 million for 2017. The year ended December 31, 2018, included gains of $0.2 million on sales of investment securities compared to $1.3 million in 2017. Excluding these gains, non-interest income increased 22% compared to the prior year period primarily due to increases in mortgage banking activities, wealth management income and BOLI insurance mortality proceeds. Mortgage lending operations acquired as part of the WashingtonFirst transaction has resulted in significant growth in mortgage banking income for the year ended December 31, 2018. Non-interest expenses increased 39% to $179.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $129.1 million for the prior year period. Excluding merger expense from both years in addition to the prior year’s prepayment penalties on the early pay-off of high rate FHLB advances, the year-over-year increase in non-interest expense was 36%. The majority of the increase was in compensation and benefit costs, occupancy costs and other operational expenses as a result of the acquisition of WashingtonFirst. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio improved to 50.87% for 2018 compared to 54.59% for 2017 as a direct result of the growth in net interest income. Excluding the interest recoveries the non-GAAP efficiency ratio for 2018 was 51.24% compared to 55.34% for 2017. Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reported amounts are presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management uses supplemental non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance. These non-GAAP financial measures include: reported net income excluding intangible asset amortization, merger related expenses and the loss on the FHLB redemption from non-interest expense; non-interest income excluding securities gains (losses); and tax-equivalent net interest income, which adjusts the interest earned on tax-advantaged loans and tax-exempt investment securities to an amount comparable to interest subject to normal income taxes. Because the adjustments made to derive non-GAAP financial measures can vary from period to period, the Company’s management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures are useful in comparing period to period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Please refer to Non-GAAP Reconciliation table included with this release. Conference Call The Company’s management will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter results today at 2:00 P.M. (ET). A live Webcast of the conference call is available through the Investor Relations section of the Sandy Spring Website at AR. Participants may call 1-866-235-9910. A password is not necessary. Visitors to the Website are advised to log on 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start of the call. An internet-based replay will be available on the website until 9:00 am (ET) January 31, 2019. A replay of the teleconference will be available through the same time period by calling 1-877-344-7529 under conference call number 10127438. About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank. Independent and community-oriented, Sandy Spring Bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, retail banking, mortgage and trust services throughout central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and the Greater Washington, D.C. market. Through its subsidiaries, Sandy Spring Insurance Corporation and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of insurance and wealth management services. Visit www.sandyspringbank.com for more information. For additional information or questions, please contact:

Daniel J. Schrider, President & Chief Executive Officer, or

Philip J. Mantua, E.V.P. & Chief Financial Officer

Sandy Spring Bancorp

17801 Georgia Avenue

Olney, Maryland 20832

1-800-399-5919

Email: DSchrider@sandyspringbank.com

PMantua@sandyspringbank.com

Web site: www.sandyspringbank.com Media Contact:

Jen Schell

301-570-8331

jschell@sandyspringbank.com Forward-Looking Statements Sandy Spring Bancorp makes forward-looking statements in this news release and in the conference call regarding this news release. These forward-looking statements may include: statements of goals, intentions, earnings expectations, and other expectations; estimates of risks and of future costs and benefits; assessments of probable loan losses; assessments of market risk; and statements of the ability to achieve financial and other goals. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “outlook,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project” and other similar words and expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Sandy Spring Bancorp does not assume any duty and does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements. Because forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions and uncertainties, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those that Sandy Spring Bancorp anticipated in its forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements are subject to the following principal risks and uncertainties: general economic conditions and trends, either nationally or locally; conditions in the securities markets; changes in interest rates; changes in deposit flows, and in the demand for deposit, loan, and investment products and other financial services; changes in real estate values; changes in the quality or composition of the Company’s loan or investment portfolios; changes in competitive pressures among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; the Company’s ability to retain key members of management; changes in legislation, regulations, and policies; the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of acquisitions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; and a variety of other matters which, by their nature, are subject to significant uncertainties. Sandy Spring Bancorp provides greater detail regarding some of these factors in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, including in the Risk Factors section of that report, and in its other SEC reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements may also be subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those that it may discuss elsewhere in this news release or in its filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC’s Web site at www.sec.gov. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, % December 31, % (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2018 2017 Change 2018 2017 Change Results of Operations: Net interest income $ 66,145 $ 43,492 52 % $ 260,445 $ 168,768 54 % Provision for loan losses 3,403 527 n.m 9,023 2,977 n.m Non-interest income 14,030 12,294 14 61,049 51,243 19 Non-interest expenses 42,667 35,059 22 179,783 129,099 39 Income before income taxes 34,105 20,200 69 132,688 87,935 51 Net income 25,566 8,267 n.m 100,864 53,209 90 Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 37,508 $ 23,647 59 $ 153,477 $ 95,164 61 Return on average assets 1.25 % 0.61 % 1.27 % 1.02 % Return on average common equity 9.70 % 5.82 % 9.84 % 9.66 % Net interest margin 3.57 % 3.57 % 3.60 % 3.55 % Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (1) 53.22 % 62.85 % 55.92 % 58.68 % Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (1) 51.78 % 55.69 % 50.87 % 54.59 % Per share data: Basic net income $ 0.72 $ 0.34 112 % $ 2.82 $ 2.20 28 % Diluted net income $ 0.72 $ 0.34 112 $ 2.82 $ 2.20 28 Average fully diluted shares 35,747,478 24,228,471 48 35,728,146 24,207,728 48 Dividends declared per share $ 0.28 $ 0.26 8 $ 1.10 $ 1.04 6 Book value per share 30.06 23.50 28 30.06 23.50 28 Tangible book value per share 20.48 20.18 1 20.48 20.18 1 Outstanding shares 35,530,734 23,996,293 48 35,530,734 23,996,293 48 Financial Condition at period-end: Investment securities $ 1,010,724 $ 775,025 30 % $ 1,010,724 $ 775,025 30 % Loans 6,573,014 4,314,248 52 6,573,014 4,314,248 52 Interest-earning assets 7,640,978 5,155,928 48 7,640,978 5,155,928 48 Assets 8,243,272 5,446,675 51 8,243,272 5,446,675 51 Deposits 5,914,880 3,963,662 49 5,914,880 3,963,662 49 Interest-bearing liabilities 5,378,026 3,584,462 50 5,378,026 3,584,462 50 Stockholders' equity 1,067,903 563,816 89 1,067,903 563,816 89 Capital ratios: Tier 1 leverage (4) 9.51 % 9.24 % 9.51 % 9.24 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (4) 11.07 % 10.84 % 11.07 % 10.84 % Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (4) 12.27 % 11.85 % 12.27 % 11.85 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (4) 10.91 % 10.84 % 10.91 % 10.84 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 9.23 % 9.04 % 9.23 % 9.04 % Average equity to average assets 12.90 % 10.54 % 12.87 % 10.51 % Credit quality ratios: Allowance for loan losses to loans 0.81 % 1.05 % 0.81 % 1.05 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.55 % 0.68 % 0.55 % 0.68 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.46 % 0.58 % 0.46 % 0.58 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 148.51 % 154.20 % 148.51 % 154.20 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans (3) 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.04 % (1) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expenses divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization, merger expenses and loss on FHLB redemption from non-interest expense; securities gains (losses) from non-interest income and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights. (2) The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that divides assets excluding intangible assets into stockholders' equity after deducting intangible assets and other comprehensive gains (losses). See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights. (3) Calculation utilizes average loans, excluding residential mortgage loans held-for-sale. (4) Estimated ratio at December 31, 2018

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Pre-tax pre-provision income: Net income $ 25,566 $ 8,267 $ 100,864 $ 53,209 Plus non-GAAP adjustments: Merger expenses - 2,920 11,766 4,252 Income taxes 8,539 11,933 31,824 34,726 Provision for loan losses 3,403 527 9,023 2,977 Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 37,508 $ 23,647 $ 153,477 $ 95,164 Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis: Non-interest expenses $ 42,667 $ 35,059 $ 179,783 $ 129,099 Net interest income plus non-interest income $ 80,175 $ 55,786 $ 321,494 $ 220,011 Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis 53.22 % 62.85 % 55.92 % 58.68 % Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis: Non-interest expenses $ 42,667 $ 35,059 $ 179,783 $ 129,099 Less non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 540 25 2,162 101 Loss on FHLB Redemption - - - 1,275 Merger expenses - 2,920 11,766 4,252 Non-interest expenses - as adjusted $ 42,127 $ 32,114 $ 165,855 $ 123,471 Net interest income plus non-interest income $ 80,175 $ 55,786 $ 321,494 $ 220,011 Plus non-GAAP adjustment: Tax-equivalent income 1,232 1,874 4,715 7,459 Less non-GAAP adjustment: Securities gains (losses) 45 (2 ) 190 1,273 Net interest income plus non-interest income - as adjusted $ 81,362 $ 57,662 $ 326,019 $ 226,197 Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis 51.78 % 55.69 % 50.87 % 54.59 % Supplemental Non-GAAP Performance Measurements: Net income - GAAP $ 25,566 $ 8,267 $ 100,864 $ 53,209 Add: Merger expenses - net of tax - 1,755 8,692 2,556 Less: Acquisition fair value marks - net of tax 1,716 12 7,493 77 Add: Incremental impact of revaluation of deferred tax assets - 5,544 - 5,544 Net income - Non-GAAP $ 23,850 $ 15,554 $ 102,063 $ 61,232 Diluted net income per share - Non-GAAP $ 0.67 $ 0.64 $ 2.86 $ 2.53 Return on average assets - Non-GAAP 1.17 % 1.15 % 1.28 % 1.17 % Return on average common equity - Non-GAAP 9.05 % 10.95 % 9.96 % 11.11 % Tangible common equity ratio: Total stockholders' equity $ 1,067,903 $ 563,816 $ 1,067,903 $ 563,816 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 15,754 6,857 15,754 6,857 Goodwill (346,130 ) (85,768 ) (346,130 ) (85,768 ) Other intangible assets, net (9,788 ) (580 ) (9,788 ) (580 ) Tangible common equity $ 727,739 $ 484,325 $ 727,739 $ 484,325 Total assets $ 8,243,272 $ 5,446,675 $ 8,243,272 $ 5,446,675 Goodwill (346,130 ) (85,768 ) (346,130 ) (85,768 ) Other intangible assets, net (9,788 ) (580 ) (9,788 ) (580 ) Tangible assets $ 7,887,354 $ 5,360,327 $ 7,887,354 $ 5,360,327 Tangible common equity ratio 9.23 % 9.04 % 9.23 % 9.04 % Outstanding common shares 35,530,734 23,996,293 35,530,734 23,996,293 Tangible book value per common share $ 20.48 $ 20.18 $ 20.48 $ 20.18

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION - UNAUDITED December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2017 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 67,014 $ 55,693 Federal funds sold 609 2,845 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 33,858 53,962 Cash and cash equivalents 101,481 112,500 Residential mortgage loans held for sale (at fair value) 22,773 9,848 Investments available-for-sale (at fair value) 937,335 729,507 Other equity securities 73,389 45,518 Total loans 6,573,014 4,314,248 Less: allowance for loan losses (53,486 ) (45,257 ) Net loans 6,519,528 4,268,991 Premises and equipment, net 61,942 54,761 Other real estate owned 1,584 2,253 Accrued interest receivable 24,609 15,480 Goodwill 346,130 85,768 Other intangible assets, net 9,788 580 Other assets 144,713 121,469 Total assets $ 8,243,272 $ 5,446,675 Liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,750,319 $ 1,264,392 Interest-bearing deposits 4,164,561 2,699,270 Total deposits 5,914,880 3,963,662 Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 327,429 119,359 Advances from FHLB 848,611 765,833 Subordinated debentures 37,425 - Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 47,024 34,005 Total liabilities 7,175,369 4,882,859 Stockholders' Equity Common stock -- par value $1.00; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued and outstanding 35,530,734 and 23,996,293 at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 35,531 23,996 Additional paid in capital 606,573 168,188 Retained earnings 441,553 378,489 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,754 ) (6,857 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,067,903 563,816 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,243,272 $ 5,446,675

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Interest Income: Interest and fees on loans $ 78,081 $ 45,230 $ 293,131 $ 172,091 Interest on loans held for sale 262 6 1,245 279 Interest on deposits with banks 222 121 1,304 410 Interest and dividends on investment securities: Taxable 5,219 3,309 20,516 13,881 Exempt from federal income taxes 1,820 2,001 7,855 8,111 Interest on federal funds sold 3 9 31 27 Total interest income 85,607 50,676 324,082 194,799 Interest Expense: Interest on deposits 12,556 4,044 39,139 13,256 Interest on retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 570 99 1,169 337 Interest on advances from FHLB 5,851 3,041 21,408 12,426 Interest on subordinated debt 485 - 1,921 12 Total interest expense 19,462 7,184 63,637 26,031 Net interest income 66,145 43,492 260,445 168,768 Provision for loan losses 3,403 527 9,023 2,977 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 62,742 42,965 251,422 165,791 Non-interest Income: Investment securities gains (losses) 45 (2 ) 190 1,273 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,459 2,177 9,324 8,298 Mortgage banking activities 1,130 654 7,073 2,734 Wealth management income 5,492 5,054 21,284 19,146 Insurance agency commissions 1,138 1,307 6,158 6,231 Income from bank owned life insurance 663 595 4,327 2,403 Bank card fees 1,368 1,218 5,567 4,827 Other income 1,735 1,291 7,126 6,331 Total non-interest income 14,030 12,294 61,049 51,243 Non-interest Expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 23,934 18,607 96,998 73,132 Occupancy expense of premises 4,413 3,146 18,352 13,053 Equipment expenses 2,426 1,802 9,335 7,015 Marketing 1,061 896 3,924 3,119 Outside data services 1,763 1,441 6,603 5,486 FDIC insurance 1,255 827 5,095 3,305 Amortization of intangible assets 540 25 2,162 101 Merger expenses - 2,920 11,766 4,252 Other expenses 7,275 5,395 25,548 19,636 Total non-interest expenses 42,667 35,059 179,783 129,099 Income before income taxes 34,105 20,200 132,688 87,935 Income tax expense 8,539 11,933 31,824 34,726 Net income $ 25,566 $ 8,267 $ 100,864 $ 53,209 Net Income Per Share Amounts: Basic net income per share $ 0.72 $ 0.34 $ 2.82 $ 2.20 Diluted net income per share $ 0.72 $ 0.34 $ 2.82 $ 2.20 Dividends declared per share $ 0.28 $ 0.26 $ 1.10 $ 1.04

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED 2018 2017 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Profitability for the Quarter: Tax-equivalent interest income $ 86,839 $ 85,595 $ 79,774 $ 76,589 $ 52,550 $ 51,477 $ 50,477 $ 47,754 Interest expense 19,462 16,783 14,779 12,613 7,184 6,892 6,250 5,705 Tax-equivalent net interest income 67,377 68,812 64,995 63,976 45,366 44,585 44,227 42,049 Tax-equivalent adjustment 1,232 1,221 1,177 1,085 1,874 1,888 1,901 1,796 Provision for loan losses 3,403 1,890 1,733 1,997 527 934 1,322 194 Non-interest income 14,030 15,033 14,868 17,118 12,294 12,746 13,571 12,632 Non-interest expenses 42,667 42,393 45,082 49,641 35,059 31,191 32,868 29,981 Income before income taxes 34,105 38,341 31,871 28,371 20,200 23,318 21,707 22,710 Income tax expense 8,539 9,107 7,472 6,706 11,933 8,229 6,966 7,598 Net income $ 25,566 $ 29,234 $ 24,399 $ 21,665 $ 8,267 $ 15,089 $ 14,741 $ 15,112 Financial Performance: Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 37,508 $ 40,811 $ 35,832 $ 39,326 $ 23,647 $ 24,597 $ 24,016 $ 22,904 Return on average assets 1.25 % 1.45 % 1.23 % 1.12 % 0.61 % 1.13 % 1.14 % 1.20 % Return on average common equity 9.70 % 11.26 % 9.66 % 8.70 % 5.82 % 10.74 % 10.80 % 11.45 % Net interest margin 3.57 % 3.71 % 3.56 % 3.58 % 3.57 % 3.54 % 3.60 % 3.51 % Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (1) 53.22 % 51.31 % 57.29 % 62.04 % 62.85 % 56.26 % 58.80 % 56.69 % Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (1) 51.78 % 49.27 % 52.98 % 49.54 % 55.69 % 53.76 % 54.10 % 54.78 % Per Share Data: Basic net income per share $ 0.72 $ 0.82 $ 0.68 $ 0.61 $ 0.34 $ 0.62 $ 0.61 $ 0.63 Diluted net income per share $ 0.72 $ 0.82 $ 0.68 $ 0.61 $ 0.34 $ 0.62 $ 0.61 $ 0.63 Average fully diluted shares 35,747,478 35,744,085 35,743,927 35,683,542 24,228,471 24,223,004 24,262,745 24,158,566 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 Non-interest Income: Securities gains (losses) $ 45 $ 82 $ - $ 63 $ (2 ) $ - $ 1,273 $ 2 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,459 2,316 2,290 2,259 2,177 2,140 2,017 1,964 Mortgage banking activities 1,130 1,672 2,064 2,207 654 632 840 608 Wealth management income 5,492 5,344 5,387 5,061 5,054 4,864 4,744 4,484 Insurance agency commissions 1,138 2,016 1,180 1,824 1,307 1,950 1,222 1,752 Income from bank owned life insurance 663 663 670 2,331 595 609 605 594 Bank card fees 1,368 1,436 1,393 1,370 1,218 1,211 1,253 1,145 Other income 1,735 1,504 1,884 2,003 1,291 1,340 1,617 2,083 Total Non-interest Income $ 14,030 $ 15,033 $ 14,868 $ 17,118 $ 12,294 $ 12,746 $ 13,571 $ 12,632 Non-interest Expense: Salaries and employee benefits $ 23,934 $ 24,488 $ 24,664 $ 23,912 $ 18,607 $ 18,442 $ 18,282 $ 17,801 Occupancy expense of premises 4,413 4,355 4,642 4,942 3,146 3,294 3,211 3,402 Equipment expenses 2,426 2,441 2,243 2,225 1,802 1,722 1,767 1,724 Marketing 1,061 770 945 1,148 896 784 776 663 Outside data services 1,763 1,736 1,707 1,397 1,441 1,286 1,367 1,392 FDIC insurance 1,255 1,257 1,390 1,193 827 850 823 805 Amortization of intangible assets 540 540 541 541 25 25 25 26 Merger expenses - 580 2,228 8,958 2,920 345 987 - Professional fees 1,966 1,351 1,699 1,040 1,439 1,053 1,045 955 Other real estate owned expenses 47 36 41 38 14 4 (6 ) 5 Other expenses 5,262 4,839 4,982 4,247 3,942 3,386 4,591 3,208 Total Non-interest Expense $ 42,667 $ 42,393 $ 45,082 $ 49,641 $ 35,059 $ 31,191 $ 32,868 $ 29,981 (1) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expenses divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization, merger expenses and loss on FHLB redemption from non-interest expense; securities gains (losses) from non-interest income; and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED 2018 2017 (Dollars in thousands) Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Balance Sheets at Quarter End: Residential mortgage loans $ 1,228,247 $ 1,181,427 $ 1,106,674 $ 992,287 $ 921,435 $ 882,890 $ 871,766 $ 848,814 Residential construction loans 186,785 188,779 197,372 215,445 176,687 171,814 169,901 170,285 Commercial AD&C loans 681,201 631,589 609,266 564,871 292,443 295,222 314,259 309,350 Commercial investor real estate loans 1,958,395 1,924,397 1,923,827 1,928,439 1,112,710 1,104,669 1,069,988 979,410 Commercial owner occupied real estate loans 1,202,903 1,201,673 1,184,421 1,174,739 857,196 831,461 797,629 772,443 Commercial business loans 797,644 738,083 702,939 652,797 497,948 451,667 451,570 457,216 Consumer loans 517,839 523,011 525,574 532,973 455,829 456,395 458,058 455,478 Total loans 6,573,014 6,388,959 6,250,073 6,061,551 4,314,248 4,194,118 4,133,171 3,992,996 Allowance for loan losses (53,486 ) (50,409 ) (48,493 ) (46,931 ) (45,257 ) (44,924 ) (45,079 ) (43,861 ) Loans held for sale 22,773 31,581 40,000 28,486 9,848 7,084 5,743 17,717 Investment securities 1,010,724 992,797 1,017,274 1,040,339 775,025 795,922 821,491 855,707 Interest-earning assets 7,640,978 7,428,534 7,532,664 7,285,731 5,155,928 5,049,229 4,988,704 4,919,927 Total assets 8,243,272 8,034,565 8,152,600 7,894,918 5,446,675 5,334,788 5,270,521 5,201,164 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,750,319 1,902,537 1,910,690 1,767,523 1,264,392 1,312,710 1,302,536 1,234,505 Total deposits 5,914,880 5,898,394 5,837,826 5,627,206 3,963,662 3,955,792 3,885,445 3,799,198 Customer repurchase agreements 137,429 142,669 139,647 149,323 119,359 146,569 127,312 141,244 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,378,026 5,042,431 5,168,055 5,057,645 3,584,462 3,422,568 3,380,221 3,380,937 Total stockholders' equity 1,067,903 1,042,716 1,026,349 1,014,608 563,816 564,480 554,683 544,261 Quarterly Average Balance Sheets: Residential mortgage loans $ 1,188,135 $ 1,122,946 $ 1,034,062 $ 1,117,478 $ 903,660 $ 880,782 $ 860,081 $ 847,896 Residential construction loans 202,710 215,578 223,171 193,327 171,239 172,921 169,130 157,152 Commercial AD&C loans 647,115 632,354 576,076 582,876 289,737 291,569 302,924 310,325 Commercial investor real estate loans 1,936,936 1,905,427 1,924,759 1,988,340 1,114,960 1,090,641 1,010,389 945,080 Commercial owner occupied real estate loans 1,196,506 1,190,865 1,184,409 940,065 842,642 808,802 776,279 774,964 Commercial business loans 751,769 700,791 666,280 657,372 454,330 459,779 454,724 462,444 Consumer loans 522,453 524,605 531,965 538,198 458,378 457,526 461,672 458,162 Total loans 6,445,624 6,292,566 6,140,722 6,017,656 4,234,946 4,162,020 4,035,199 3,956,023 Loans held for sale 21,923 29,939 25,403 35,768 5,862 7,093 7,077 7,402 Investment securities 986,146 996,365 1,028,306 1,062,325 780,522 813,179 842,837 818,287 Interest-earning assets 7,495,353 7,372,536 7,311,272 7,212,878 5,061,075 5,019,133 4,922,389 4,829,208 Total assets 8,105,492 7,986,525 7,926,735 7,841,611 5,346,625 5,297,368 5,202,398 5,111,698 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,766,672 1,822,931 1,796,644 1,651,258 1,322,157 1,293,470 1,251,396 1,159,715 Total deposits 5,822,580 5,783,992 5,657,420 5,489,715 3,991,936 3,916,657 3,810,180 3,673,731 Customer repurchase agreements 146,637 139,809 148,539 136,694 139,125 133,145 132,552 128,485 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,230,254 5,076,717 5,058,016 5,116,904 3,419,669 3,407,279 3,360,128 3,375,002 Total stockholders' equity 1,045,378 1,030,167 1,013,081 1,010,106 563,506 557,282 547,229 535,308 Financial Measures: Average equity to average assets 12.90 % 12.90 % 12.78 % 12.88 % 10.54 % 10.52 % 10.52 % 10.47 % Investment securities to earning assets 13.23 % 13.36 % 13.50 % 14.28 % 15.03 % 15.76 % 16.47 % 17.39 % Loans to earning assets 86.02 % 86.01 % 82.97 % 83.20 % 83.68 % 83.06 % 82.85 % 81.16 % Loans to assets 79.74 % 79.52 % 76.66 % 76.78 % 79.21 % 78.62 % 78.42 % 76.77 % Loans to deposits 111.13 % 108.32 % 107.06 % 107.72 % 108.85 % 106.02 % 106.38 % 105.10 % Capital Measures: Tier 1 leverage (1) 9.51 % 9.46 % 9.27 % 9.21 % 9.24 % 9.28 % 9.26 % 9.26 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1) 11.07 % 11.18 % 11.01 % 11.08 % 10.84 % 10.99 % 10.96 % 11.02 % Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (1) 12.27 % 12.38 % 12.19 % 12.27 % 11.85 % 12.01 % 12.00 % 12.06 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1) 10.91 % 11.02 % 10.85 % 10.92 % 10.84 % 10.99 % 10.96 % 11.02 % Book value per share $ 30.06 $ 29.35 $ 28.90 $ 28.61 $ 23.50 $ 23.53 $ 23.13 $ 22.74 Outstanding shares 35,530,734 35,521,541 35,511,943 35,463,269 23,996,293 23,990,370 23,983,997 23,930,165 (1) Estimated ratio at December 31, 2018

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries LOAN PORTFOLIO QUALITY DETAIL - UNAUDITED 2018 2017 (Dollars in thousands) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Non-Performing Assets: Loans 90 days past due: Commercial business $ 49 $ 150 $ 6 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Commercial real estate: Commercial AD&C - 1,261 - - - - - - Commercial investor real estate - - - - - - - - Commercial owner occupied real estate - 13 112 - - - 424 - Consumer 219 563 - 126 - 1 4 - Residential real estate: Residential mortgage 221 - - - 225 225 - 232 Residential construction - - - - - - - - Total loans 90 days past due 489 1,987 118 126 225 226 428 232 Non-accrual loans: Commercial business 7,086 6,352 6,883 6,634 6,703 6,091 6,807 4,849 Commercial real estate: Commercial AD&C 3,306 136 136 136 136 137 137 137 Commercial investor real estate 5,355 5,861 5,878 5,813 5,575 5,589 6,934 7,970 Commercial owner occupied real estate 4,234 3,352 3,440 3,524 3,582 5,012 4,926 5,106 Consumer 4,107 4,098 4,298 3,244 2,967 3,152 3,111 3,058 Residential real estate: Residential mortgage 9,336 9,134 6,251 7,063 7,196 7,345 7,101 6,908 Residential construction 159 163 168 174 177 182 187 189 Total non-accrual loans 33,583 29,096 27,054 26,588 26,336 27,508 29,203 28,217 Total restructured loans - accruing 1,942 2,224 1,663 2,678 2,788 2,471 2,569 2,409 Total non-performing loans 36,014 33,307 28,835 29,392 29,349 30,205 32,200 30,858 Other assets and real estate owned (OREO) 1,584 2,118 2,361 2,761 2,253 1,448 1,460 1,294 Total non-performing assets $ 37,598 $ 35,425 $ 31,196 $ 32,153 $ 31,602 $ 31,653 $ 33,660 $ 32,152 For the Quarter Ended, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 2017 Analysis of Non-accrual Loan Activity: Balance at beginning of period $ 29,096 $ 27,054 $ 26,588 $ 26,336 $ 27,508 $ 29,203 $ 28,217 $ 29,211 Non-accrual balances transferred to OREO - - - (289 ) (888 ) (411 ) (175 ) (113 ) Non-accrual balances charged-off (360 ) (91 ) (144 ) (411 ) (446 ) (1,127 ) (179 ) (391 ) Net payments or draws (1,126 ) (1,777 ) (1,635 ) (357 ) (1,707 ) (1,869 ) (1,804 ) (1,382 ) Loans placed on non-accrual 5,973 4,193 2,245 1,309 2,504 1,712 3,144 1,461 Non-accrual loans brought current - (283 ) - - (635 ) - - (569 ) Balance at end of period $ 33,583 $ 29,096 $ 27,054 $ 26,588 $ 26,336 $ 27,508 $ 29,203 $ 28,217 Analysis of Allowance for Loan Losses: Balance at beginning of period $ 50,409 $ 48,493 $ 46,931 $ 45,257 $ 44,924 $ 45,079 $ 43,861 $ 44,067 Provision for loan losses 3,403 1,890 1,733 1,997 527 934 1,322 194 Less loans charged-off, net of recoveries: Commercial business (9 ) (49 ) (73 ) 322 48 1,029 107 260 Commercial real estate: Commercial AD&C - - - (62 ) - - (103 ) - Commercial investor real estate 109 (49 ) (8 ) (8 ) (8 ) (10 ) (78 ) (5 ) Commercial owner occupied real estate - - - - 243 5 - - Consumer 45 85 244 99 (71 ) 103 189 167 Residential real estate: Residential mortgage 183 (11 ) 13 (22 ) (12 ) (32 ) (3 ) (16 ) Residential construction (2 ) (2 ) (5 ) (6 ) (6 ) (6 ) (8 ) (6 ) Net charge-offs 326 (26 ) 171 323 194 1,089 104 400 Balance at end of period $ 53,486 $ 50,409 $ 48,493 $ 46,931 $ 45,257 $ 44,924 $ 45,079 $ 43,861 Asset Quality Ratios: Non-performing loans to total loans 0.55 % 0.52 % 0.46 % 0.48 % 0.68 % 0.72 % 0.78 % 0.77 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.46 % 0.44 % 0.38 % 0.41 % 0.58 % 0.59 % 0.64 % 0.62 % Allowance for loan losses to loans 0.81 % 0.79 % 0.78 % 0.77 % 1.05 % 1.07 % 1.09 % 1.10 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 148.51 % 151.35 % 168.17 % 159.67 % 154.20 % 148.73 % 140.00 % 142.14 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.02 % 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.10 % 0.01 % 0.04 %

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Annualized Annualized Average (1) Average Average (1) Average (Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent) Balances Interest Yield/Rate Balances Interest Yield/Rate Assets Residential mortgage loans $ 1,188,135 $ 11,348 3.82 % $ 903,660 $ 7,997 3.54 % Residential construction loans 202,710 2,086 4.08 171,239 1,636 3.79 Total mortgage loans 1,390,845 13,434 3.86 1,074,899 9,633 3.58 Commercial AD&C loans 647,115 9,466 5.80 289,737 3,718 5.09 Commercial investor real estate loans 1,936,936 24,301 4.98 1,114,960 12,580 4.48 Commercial owner occupied real estate loans 1,196,506 14,661 4.86 842,642 10,258 4.83 Commercial business loans 751,769 10,447 5.51 454,330 5,264 4.60 Total commercial loans 4,532,326 58,875 5.15 2,701,669 31,820 4.67 Consumer loans 522,453 6,258 4.75 458,378 4,438 3.88 Total loans (2) 6,445,624 78,567 4.84 4,234,946 45,891 4.31 Loans held for sale 21,923 262 4.78 5,862 6 0.38 Taxable securities 728,560 5,471 3.00 489,020 3,428 2.80 Tax-exempt securities (3) 257,586 2,314 3.59 291,502 3,095 4.25 Total investment securities 986,146 7,785 3.16 780,522 6,523 3.34 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 40,864 222 2.16 36,904 121 1.30 Federal funds sold 796 3 1.51 2,841 9 1.21 Total interest-earning assets 7,495,353 86,839 4.60 5,061,075 52,550 4.13 Less: allowance for loan losses (51,302 ) (45,247 ) Cash and due from banks 64,866 50,489 Premises and equipment, net 62,219 54,741 Other assets 534,356 225,567 Total assets $ 8,105,492 $ 5,346,625 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 695,762 226 0.13 % $ 625,502 135 0.09 % Regular savings deposits 334,593 82 0.10 323,367 53 0.07 Money market savings deposits 1,601,050 5,691 1.41 1,027,365 1,698 0.66 Time deposits 1,424,503 6,557 1.83 693,545 2,158 1.23 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,055,908 12,556 1.23 2,669,779 4,044 0.60 Other borrowings 214,278 570 1.06 139,125 99 0.28 Advances from FHLB 922,620 5,851 2.52 610,765 3,041 1.98 Subordinated debentures 37,448 485 5.18 - - - Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,230,254 19,462 1.48 3,419,669 7,184 0.83 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,766,672 1,322,157 Other liabilities 63,188 41,293 Stockholders' equity 1,045,378 563,506 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,105,492 $ 5,346,625 Net interest income and spread $ 67,377 3.12 % $ 45,366 3.30 % Less: tax-equivalent adjustment 1,232 1,874 Net interest income $ 66,145 $ 43,492 Interest income/earning assets 4.60 % 4.13 % Interest expense/earning assets 1.03 0.56 Net interest margin 3.57 % 3.57 % (1) Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 26.13% and 39.88% for 2018 and 2017 respectively. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in the above table to compute yields aggregated to $1.2 million and $1.9 million in 2018 and 2017, respectively. (2) Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances. (3) Includes only investments that are exempt from federal taxes.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Annualized Annualized Average (1) Average Average (1) Average (Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent) Balances Interest Yield/Rate Balances Interest Yield/Rate Assets Residential mortgage loans $ 1,115,869 $ 41,628 3.73 % $ 873,278 $ 30,648 3.51 % Residential construction loans 208,741 8,289 3.97 167,664 6,292 3.75 Total mortgage loans 1,324,610 49,917 3.77 1,040,942 36,940 3.55 Commercial AD&C loans 609,844 35,058 5.75 298,563 14,844 4.97 Commercial investor real estate loans 1,938,633 96,125 4.96 1,040,871 46,558 4.47 Commercial owner occupied real estate loans 1,128,836 53,712 4.76 800,879 38,759 4.84 Commercial business loans 694,330 36,499 5.26 457,802 20,585 4.50 Total commercial loans 4,371,643 221,394 5.06 2,598,115 120,746 4.65 Consumer loans 529,249 23,568 4.45 458,931 16,934 3.72 Total loans (2) 6,225,502 294,879 4.74 4,097,988 174,620 4.26 Loans held for sale 28,225 1,245 4.41 6,855 279 4.06 Taxable securities 736,054 21,362 2.90 517,375 14,372 2.78 Tax-exempt securities (3) 281,962 9,976 3.54 296,226 12,550 4.24 Total investment securities 1,018,016 31,338 3.08 813,601 26,922 3.31 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 74,956 1,304 1.74 37,728 410 1.09 Federal funds sold 2,151 31 1.42 2,581 27 1.03 Total interest-earning assets 7,348,850 328,797 4.47 4,958,753 202,258 4.08 Less: allowance for loan losses (48,483 ) (44,557 ) Cash and due from banks 68,183 48,765 Premises and equipment, net 61,686 53,947 Other assets 535,278 223,012 Total assets $ 7,965,514 $ 5,239,920 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 721,759 883 0.12 % $ 616,524 507 0.08 % Regular savings deposits 376,207 570 0.15 322,856 216 0.07 Money market savings deposits 1,541,142 18,719 1.21 1,000,965 5,031 0.50 Time deposits 1,290,626 18,967 1.47 651,610 7,502 1.15 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,929,734 39,139 1.00 2,591,955 13,256 0.51 Other borrowings 172,888 1,169 0.68 133,356 337 0.25 Advances from FHLB 980,541 21,408 2.18 664,966 12,426 1.87 Subordinated debentures 37,501 1,921 5.13 411 12 2.94 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,120,664 63,637 1.24 3,390,688 26,031 0.77 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,759,867 1,257,231 Other liabilities 60,188 41,075 Stockholders' equity 1,024,795 550,926 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,965,514 $ 5,239,920 Net interest income and spread $ 265,160 3.23 % $ 176,227 3.31 % Less: tax-equivalent adjustment 4,715 7,459 Net interest income $ 260,445 $ 168,768 Interest income/earning assets 4.47 % 4.08 % Interest expense/earning assets 0.87 0.53 Net interest margin 3.60 % 3.55 % (1) Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 26.13% and 39.88% for 2018 and 2017 respectively. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in the above table to compute yields aggregated to $4.7 million and $7.5 million in 2018 and 2017, respectively. (2) Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances. (3) Includes only investments that are exempt from federal taxes.



