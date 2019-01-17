Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Record Annual Earnings
0
01/17/2019 | 07:01am EST
OLNEY, Md., Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., (Nasdaq-SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, reported net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 of $25.6 million ($0.72 per diluted share) compared to net income of $8.3 million ($0.34 per diluted share) for the fourth quarter of 2017 and net income of $29.2 million ($0.82 per diluted share) for the third quarter of 2018. The previous quarter’s pre-tax results included $2.0 million of recovered interest and $0.6 million in merger expenses. The third quarter’s net income excluding the after-tax impact of these items would have been $28.2 million or $0.79 per diluted share. The prior year’s fourth quarter results included $1.8 million in post-tax merger expenses and $5.6 million in additional income tax expense from the revaluation of the deferred tax assets as a result of the reduction of the corporate tax rate under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that became effective at the end of 2017. The combined impact of those items in the prior year’s fourth quarter resulted in a reduction to quarterly earnings per share of approximately $0.30 per share.
Net income for the full year 2018 was a record $100.9 million ($2.82 per diluted share). The results for 2018 include the effect of merger expenses associated with the acquisition of WashingtonFirst Bankshares (“WashingtonFirst”) totaling $11.8 million and $2.4 million in recovered interest income from previously acquired credit impaired loans. The additional merger expenses, net of the interest recoveries, resulted in an after tax reduction to earnings per share of approximately $0.19 per share for full-year 2018. Net income for 2017, which includes the additional income tax expense and merger expenses, was $53.2 million ($2.20 per share). These items reduced the prior year’s earnings per share by approximately $0.33 per share.
“Last year was a banner year for our organization,” said Daniel J. Schrider, President and Chief Executive Officer. “In 2018 we successfully completed the acquisition of WashingtonFirst, expanded our presence throughout Greater Washington, and marked our 150th anniversary. And, we achieved solid core growth in a competitive marketplace. We are well positioned for 2019.”
The results of operations from the January 1, 2018, acquisition of WashingtonFirst Bankshares are included in the Company’s consolidated results of operations for 2018. At the acquisition date, WashingtonFirst had assets of $2.1 billion, loans of $1.7 billion and deposits of $1.6 billion. Cost savings as a result of the synergies from the combination of the two institutions will continue to be realized into the first half of 2019.
Fourth Quarter Highlights:
Post-acquisition loan growth momentum remained strong during the quarter. Compared to the post-acquisition combined portfolio at the beginning of 2018, the loan portfolio has experienced 9% growth. Overall, total loans increased 52% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 as a result of strong organic growth and the WashingtonFirst acquisition.
The bank achieved 6% post-acquisition growth in total deposits in a competitive marketplace and a dynamic interest rate environment.
The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 3.57% compared to 3.57% for the fourth quarter of 2017 and 3.71% for the third quarter of 2018. Excluding the recovered interest on an acquired credit impaired loan the net interest margin would have been 3.60% for the third quarter of 2018.
Fourth quarter results reflected an annualized return on average assets of 1.25% and annualized return on average equity of 9.70%. The fourth quarter of 2017 results, which included the impact of the pre-tax merger expenses in addition to the income tax expense recognized as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed at the end of 2017, reflected a return on average assets of 0.61% and a return on average equity of 5.82%.
The Non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 51.78% for the current quarter compared to 55.69% for the fourth quarter of 2017 and 49.27% for the third quarter of 2018. The efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2018, excluding the previously mentioned interest recoveries, was 50.48%.
Review of Balance Sheet and Credit Quality
At December 31, 2018, total assets amounted to $8.2 billion compared to $5.4 billion at December 31, 2017. This increase was primarily the result of the acquisition of WashingtonFirst’s $2.1 billion of assets. Total loans at December 31, 2018, were $6.6 billion compared to $4.3 billion at December 31, 2017. Post-acquisition asset growth has been primarily the result of net loan growth in 2018.
Tangible common equity totaled $728 million at December 31, 2018, compared to $484 million at December 31, 2017. At December 31, 2018, the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets increased to 9.23% compared to 9.04% at December 31, 2017. The initial impact on tangible common equity of the growth in intangible assets associated with the WashingtonFirst acquisition has been substantially offset during 2018 by increased net earnings. The Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.27%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.91%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.07% and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.51% at December 31, 2018.
The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans decreased to 0.55% at December 31, 2018, compared to 0.68% at December 31, 2017, as a result of the growth in the loan portfolio. Non-performing loans totaled $36.0 million at December 31, 2018, compared to $29.3 million at December 31, 2017, and $33.3 million at September 30, 2018. Non-performing loans include accruing loans 90 days or more past due and restructured loans, but exclude non-performing loans acquired in the WashingtonFirst acquisition.
Net loan charge-offs/recoveries were not significant for the fourth quarter of 2018 or the fourth quarter of 2017. The allowance for loan losses represented 0.81% of outstanding loans and 149% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2018, compared to 1.05% of outstanding loans and 154% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2017. The decline in the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to outstanding loans ratio is the result of the accounting for credit losses on the loans acquired in the WashingtonFirst acquisition, as any incurred credit losses have been embedded in the determination of the fair values of those loans.
Income Statement Review
For the fourth quarter of 2018, net interest income increased 52% to $66.1 million compared to $43.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 as average loans increased 52% primarily as a result of the WashingtonFirst acquisition and, to a lesser extent, the Company’s organic loan growth. The net interest margin for the current quarter was 3.57% compared to the net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2017 of 3.57%. Amortization of the fair value adjustments to both interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities directly attributable to the acquisition had a 12 basis point positive effect on net interest margin for the current period. This favorable margin impact was offset by approximately 5 basis points as a result of the impact that the current year’s reduction in the tax rate had on tax-advantaged investments.
The provision for loan losses was $3.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $0.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2018. The increase in the provision reflects the impact of organic loan production and the impact of acquired loans being re-underwritten as they matured under their original lending arrangements during the fourth quarter of 2018.
Non-interest income increased 14% to $14.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $12.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase in non-interest income was due primarily to the impact of increased mortgage banking activities, income from wealth management activities and credit related fees.
Non-interest expenses increased 22% to $42.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $35.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The prior year’s quarter included $2.9 million in merger expenses. Excluding these expenses, non-interest expenses increased 33% compared to fourth quarter of 2017 due to increased compensation and benefit costs, occupancy and other operational expenses as a result of the acquisition. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio improved to 51.78% for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 55.69% for the fourth quarter of 2017, as a result of the growth in net interest income.
Net interest income for the year ended 2018 increased 54%, compared to 2017, due to the combination of the acquisition and organic loan growth. For the year ended December 31, 2018, the net interest margin was 3.60% compared to 3.55% for the prior year. Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2018 includes $2.4 million in recovered interest income on acquired credit impaired loans. This amount compares to interest recoveries of $1.1 million for 2017. Excluding these recoveries, the net interest margin would have been 3.58% for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to 3.53% for the year ended December 31, 2017. The amortization of the fair value adjustments is estimated to be 13 basis points on an annual basis. This favorable margin effect was partially offset by the impact that the current year’s reduction in the tax rate had on the tax-advantaged securities in the investment portfolio, which adversely affected the margin by 5 basis points.
The provision for loan losses was $9.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $3.0 million for 2017. The increase in the provision reflects the organic growth in the loan portfolio year over year in addition to the impact of acquired loans being re-underwritten as they reached maturity under their original lending arrangements and cease to be accounted for as acquired loans.
Non-interest income was $61.0 million for 2018, compared to $51.2 million for 2017. The year ended December 31, 2018, included gains of $0.2 million on sales of investment securities compared to $1.3 million in 2017. Excluding these gains, non-interest income increased 22% compared to the prior year period primarily due to increases in mortgage banking activities, wealth management income and BOLI insurance mortality proceeds. Mortgage lending operations acquired as part of the WashingtonFirst transaction has resulted in significant growth in mortgage banking income for the year ended December 31, 2018.
Non-interest expenses increased 39% to $179.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $129.1 million for the prior year period. Excluding merger expense from both years in addition to the prior year’s prepayment penalties on the early pay-off of high rate FHLB advances, the year-over-year increase in non-interest expense was 36%. The majority of the increase was in compensation and benefit costs, occupancy costs and other operational expenses as a result of the acquisition of WashingtonFirst. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio improved to 50.87% for 2018 compared to 54.59% for 2017 as a direct result of the growth in net interest income. Excluding the interest recoveries the non-GAAP efficiency ratio for 2018 was 51.24% compared to 55.34% for 2017.
Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reported amounts are presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management uses supplemental non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance. These non-GAAP financial measures include: reported net income excluding intangible asset amortization, merger related expenses and the loss on the FHLB redemption from non-interest expense; non-interest income excluding securities gains (losses); and tax-equivalent net interest income, which adjusts the interest earned on tax-advantaged loans and tax-exempt investment securities to an amount comparable to interest subject to normal income taxes. Because the adjustments made to derive non-GAAP financial measures can vary from period to period, the Company’s management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures are useful in comparing period to period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Please refer to Non-GAAP Reconciliation table included with this release.
Conference Call
The Company’s management will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter results today at 2:00 P.M. (ET). A live Webcast of the conference call is available through the Investor Relations section of the Sandy Spring Website at AR. Participants may call 1-866-235-9910. A password is not necessary. Visitors to the Website are advised to log on 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start of the call. An internet-based replay will be available on the website until 9:00 am (ET) January 31, 2019. A replay of the teleconference will be available through the same time period by calling 1-877-344-7529 under conference call number 10127438.
About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank. Independent and community-oriented, Sandy Spring Bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, retail banking, mortgage and trust services throughout central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and the Greater Washington, D.C. market. Through its subsidiaries, Sandy Spring Insurance Corporation and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of insurance and wealth management services. Visit www.sandyspringbank.com for more information.
Sandy Spring Bancorp makes forward-looking statements in this news release and in the conference call regarding this news release. These forward-looking statements may include: statements of goals, intentions, earnings expectations, and other expectations; estimates of risks and of future costs and benefits; assessments of probable loan losses; assessments of market risk; and statements of the ability to achieve financial and other goals.
Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “outlook,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project” and other similar words and expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Sandy Spring Bancorp does not assume any duty and does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements. Because forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions and uncertainties, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those that Sandy Spring Bancorp anticipated in its forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance.
Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements are subject to the following principal risks and uncertainties: general economic conditions and trends, either nationally or locally; conditions in the securities markets; changes in interest rates; changes in deposit flows, and in the demand for deposit, loan, and investment products and other financial services; changes in real estate values; changes in the quality or composition of the Company’s loan or investment portfolios; changes in competitive pressures among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; the Company’s ability to retain key members of management; changes in legislation, regulations, and policies; the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of acquisitions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; and a variety of other matters which, by their nature, are subject to significant uncertainties. Sandy Spring Bancorp provides greater detail regarding some of these factors in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, including in the Risk Factors section of that report, and in its other SEC reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements may also be subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those that it may discuss elsewhere in this news release or in its filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC’s Web site at www.sec.gov.
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
%
December 31,
%
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2018
2017
Change
2018
2017
Change
Results of Operations:
Net interest income
$
66,145
$
43,492
52
%
$
260,445
$
168,768
54
%
Provision for loan losses
3,403
527
n.m
9,023
2,977
n.m
Non-interest income
14,030
12,294
14
61,049
51,243
19
Non-interest expenses
42,667
35,059
22
179,783
129,099
39
Income before income taxes
34,105
20,200
69
132,688
87,935
51
Net income
25,566
8,267
n.m
100,864
53,209
90
Pre-tax pre-provision income
$
37,508
$
23,647
59
$
153,477
$
95,164
61
Return on average assets
1.25
%
0.61
%
1.27
%
1.02
%
Return on average common equity
9.70
%
5.82
%
9.84
%
9.66
%
Net interest margin
3.57
%
3.57
%
3.60
%
3.55
%
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (1)
53.22
%
62.85
%
55.92
%
58.68
%
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (1)
51.78
%
55.69
%
50.87
%
54.59
%
Per share data:
Basic net income
$
0.72
$
0.34
112
%
$
2.82
$
2.20
28
%
Diluted net income
$
0.72
$
0.34
112
$
2.82
$
2.20
28
Average fully diluted shares
35,747,478
24,228,471
48
35,728,146
24,207,728
48
Dividends declared per share
$
0.28
$
0.26
8
$
1.10
$
1.04
6
Book value per share
30.06
23.50
28
30.06
23.50
28
Tangible book value per share
20.48
20.18
1
20.48
20.18
1
Outstanding shares
35,530,734
23,996,293
48
35,530,734
23,996,293
48
Financial Condition at period-end:
Investment securities
$
1,010,724
$
775,025
30
%
$
1,010,724
$
775,025
30
%
Loans
6,573,014
4,314,248
52
6,573,014
4,314,248
52
Interest-earning assets
7,640,978
5,155,928
48
7,640,978
5,155,928
48
Assets
8,243,272
5,446,675
51
8,243,272
5,446,675
51
Deposits
5,914,880
3,963,662
49
5,914,880
3,963,662
49
Interest-bearing liabilities
5,378,026
3,584,462
50
5,378,026
3,584,462
50
Stockholders' equity
1,067,903
563,816
89
1,067,903
563,816
89
Capital ratios:
Tier 1 leverage (4)
9.51
%
9.24
%
9.51
%
9.24
%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (4)
11.07
%
10.84
%
11.07
%
10.84
%
Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (4)
12.27
%
11.85
%
12.27
%
11.85
%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (4)
10.91
%
10.84
%
10.91
%
10.84
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)
9.23
%
9.04
%
9.23
%
9.04
%
Average equity to average assets
12.90
%
10.54
%
12.87
%
10.51
%
Credit quality ratios:
Allowance for loan losses to loans
0.81
%
1.05
%
0.81
%
1.05
%
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.55
%
0.68
%
0.55
%
0.68
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.46
%
0.58
%
0.46
%
0.58
%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
148.51
%
154.20
%
148.51
%
154.20
%
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans (3)
0.02
%
0.02
%
0.01
%
0.04
%
(1) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expenses divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.
The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization, merger expenses and loss on FHLB redemption from non-interest expense;
securities gains (losses) from non-interest income and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
(2) The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that divides assets excluding intangible assets into stockholders' equity after deducting intangible assets
and other comprehensive gains (losses). See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
(3) Calculation utilizes average loans, excluding residential mortgage loans held-for-sale.
(4) Estimated ratio at December 31, 2018
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2018
2017
2018
2017
Pre-tax pre-provision income:
Net income
$
25,566
$
8,267
$
100,864
$
53,209
Plus non-GAAP adjustments:
Merger expenses
-
2,920
11,766
4,252
Income taxes
8,539
11,933
31,824
34,726
Provision for loan losses
3,403
527
9,023
2,977
Pre-tax pre-provision income
$
37,508
$
23,647
$
153,477
$
95,164
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis:
Non-interest expenses
$
42,667
$
35,059
$
179,783
$
129,099
Net interest income plus non-interest income
$
80,175
$
55,786
$
321,494
$
220,011
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis
53.22
%
62.85
%
55.92
%
58.68
%
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis:
Non-interest expenses
$
42,667
$
35,059
$
179,783
$
129,099
Less non-GAAP adjustments:
Amortization of intangible assets
540
25
2,162
101
Loss on FHLB Redemption
-
-
-
1,275
Merger expenses
-
2,920
11,766
4,252
Non-interest expenses - as adjusted
$
42,127
$
32,114
$
165,855
$
123,471
Net interest income plus non-interest income
$
80,175
$
55,786
$
321,494
$
220,011
Plus non-GAAP adjustment:
Tax-equivalent income
1,232
1,874
4,715
7,459
Less non-GAAP adjustment:
Securities gains (losses)
45
(2
)
190
1,273
Net interest income plus non-interest income - as adjusted
$
81,362
$
57,662
$
326,019
$
226,197
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis
51.78
%
55.69
%
50.87
%
54.59
%
Supplemental Non-GAAP Performance Measurements:
Net income - GAAP
$
25,566
$
8,267
$
100,864
$
53,209
Add: Merger expenses - net of tax
-
1,755
8,692
2,556
Less: Acquisition fair value marks - net of tax
1,716
12
7,493
77
Add: Incremental impact of revaluation of deferred tax assets
-
5,544
-
5,544
Net income - Non-GAAP
$
23,850
$
15,554
$
102,063
$
61,232
Diluted net income per share - Non-GAAP
$
0.67
$
0.64
$
2.86
$
2.53
Return on average assets - Non-GAAP
1.17
%
1.15
%
1.28
%
1.17
%
Return on average common equity - Non-GAAP
9.05
%
10.95
%
9.96
%
11.11
%
Tangible common equity ratio:
Total stockholders' equity
$
1,067,903
$
563,816
$
1,067,903
$
563,816
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
15,754
6,857
15,754
6,857
Goodwill
(346,130
)
(85,768
)
(346,130
)
(85,768
)
Other intangible assets, net
(9,788
)
(580
)
(9,788
)
(580
)
Tangible common equity
$
727,739
$
484,325
$
727,739
$
484,325
Total assets
$
8,243,272
$
5,446,675
$
8,243,272
$
5,446,675
Goodwill
(346,130
)
(85,768
)
(346,130
)
(85,768
)
Other intangible assets, net
(9,788
)
(580
)
(9,788
)
(580
)
Tangible assets
$
7,887,354
$
5,360,327
$
7,887,354
$
5,360,327
Tangible common equity ratio
9.23
%
9.04
%
9.23
%
9.04
%
Outstanding common shares
35,530,734
23,996,293
35,530,734
23,996,293
Tangible book value per common share
$
20.48
$
20.18
$
20.48
$
20.18
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION - UNAUDITED
December 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2018
2017
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
67,014
$
55,693
Federal funds sold
609
2,845
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
33,858
53,962
Cash and cash equivalents
101,481
112,500
Residential mortgage loans held for sale (at fair value)
22,773
9,848
Investments available-for-sale (at fair value)
937,335
729,507
Other equity securities
73,389
45,518
Total loans
6,573,014
4,314,248
Less: allowance for loan losses
(53,486
)
(45,257
)
Net loans
6,519,528
4,268,991
Premises and equipment, net
61,942
54,761
Other real estate owned
1,584
2,253
Accrued interest receivable
24,609
15,480
Goodwill
346,130
85,768
Other intangible assets, net
9,788
580
Other assets
144,713
121,469
Total assets
$
8,243,272
$
5,446,675
Liabilities
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
1,750,319
$
1,264,392
Interest-bearing deposits
4,164,561
2,699,270
Total deposits
5,914,880
3,963,662
Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased
327,429
119,359
Advances from FHLB
848,611
765,833
Subordinated debentures
37,425
-
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
47,024
34,005
Total liabilities
7,175,369
4,882,859
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock -- par value $1.00; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued and outstanding
35,530,734 and 23,996,293 at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively
35,531
23,996
Additional paid in capital
606,573
168,188
Retained earnings
441,553
378,489
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(15,754
)
(6,857
)
Total stockholders' equity
1,067,903
563,816
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
8,243,272
$
5,446,675
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2018
2017
2018
2017
Interest Income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
78,081
$
45,230
$
293,131
$
172,091
Interest on loans held for sale
262
6
1,245
279
Interest on deposits with banks
222
121
1,304
410
Interest and dividends on investment securities:
Taxable
5,219
3,309
20,516
13,881
Exempt from federal income taxes
1,820
2,001
7,855
8,111
Interest on federal funds sold
3
9
31
27
Total interest income
85,607
50,676
324,082
194,799
Interest Expense:
Interest on deposits
12,556
4,044
39,139
13,256
Interest on retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased
570
99
1,169
337
Interest on advances from FHLB
5,851
3,041
21,408
12,426
Interest on subordinated debt
485
-
1,921
12
Total interest expense
19,462
7,184
63,637
26,031
Net interest income
66,145
43,492
260,445
168,768
Provision for loan losses
3,403
527
9,023
2,977
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
62,742
42,965
251,422
165,791
Non-interest Income:
Investment securities gains (losses)
45
(2
)
190
1,273
Service charges on deposit accounts
2,459
2,177
9,324
8,298
Mortgage banking activities
1,130
654
7,073
2,734
Wealth management income
5,492
5,054
21,284
19,146
Insurance agency commissions
1,138
1,307
6,158
6,231
Income from bank owned life insurance
663
595
4,327
2,403
Bank card fees
1,368
1,218
5,567
4,827
Other income
1,735
1,291
7,126
6,331
Total non-interest income
14,030
12,294
61,049
51,243
Non-interest Expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
23,934
18,607
96,998
73,132
Occupancy expense of premises
4,413
3,146
18,352
13,053
Equipment expenses
2,426
1,802
9,335
7,015
Marketing
1,061
896
3,924
3,119
Outside data services
1,763
1,441
6,603
5,486
FDIC insurance
1,255
827
5,095
3,305
Amortization of intangible assets
540
25
2,162
101
Merger expenses
-
2,920
11,766
4,252
Other expenses
7,275
5,395
25,548
19,636
Total non-interest expenses
42,667
35,059
179,783
129,099
Income before income taxes
34,105
20,200
132,688
87,935
Income tax expense
8,539
11,933
31,824
34,726
Net income
$
25,566
$
8,267
$
100,864
$
53,209
Net Income Per Share Amounts:
Basic net income per share
$
0.72
$
0.34
$
2.82
$
2.20
Diluted net income per share
$
0.72
$
0.34
$
2.82
$
2.20
Dividends declared per share
$
0.28
$
0.26
$
1.10
$
1.04
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED
2018
2017
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Profitability for the Quarter:
Tax-equivalent interest income
$
86,839
$
85,595
$
79,774
$
76,589
$
52,550
$
51,477
$
50,477
$
47,754
Interest expense
19,462
16,783
14,779
12,613
7,184
6,892
6,250
5,705
Tax-equivalent net interest income
67,377
68,812
64,995
63,976
45,366
44,585
44,227
42,049
Tax-equivalent adjustment
1,232
1,221
1,177
1,085
1,874
1,888
1,901
1,796
Provision for loan losses
3,403
1,890
1,733
1,997
527
934
1,322
194
Non-interest income
14,030
15,033
14,868
17,118
12,294
12,746
13,571
12,632
Non-interest expenses
42,667
42,393
45,082
49,641
35,059
31,191
32,868
29,981
Income before income taxes
34,105
38,341
31,871
28,371
20,200
23,318
21,707
22,710
Income tax expense
8,539
9,107
7,472
6,706
11,933
8,229
6,966
7,598
Net income
$
25,566
$
29,234
$
24,399
$
21,665
$
8,267
$
15,089
$
14,741
$
15,112
Financial Performance:
Pre-tax pre-provision income
$
37,508
$
40,811
$
35,832
$
39,326
$
23,647
$
24,597
$
24,016
$
22,904
Return on average assets
1.25
%
1.45
%
1.23
%
1.12
%
0.61
%
1.13
%
1.14
%
1.20
%
Return on average common equity
9.70
%
11.26
%
9.66
%
8.70
%
5.82
%
10.74
%
10.80
%
11.45
%
Net interest margin
3.57
%
3.71
%
3.56
%
3.58
%
3.57
%
3.54
%
3.60
%
3.51
%
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (1)
53.22
%
51.31
%
57.29
%
62.04
%
62.85
%
56.26
%
58.80
%
56.69
%
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (1)
51.78
%
49.27
%
52.98
%
49.54
%
55.69
%
53.76
%
54.10
%
54.78
%
Per Share Data:
Basic net income per share
$
0.72
$
0.82
$
0.68
$
0.61
$
0.34
$
0.62
$
0.61
$
0.63
Diluted net income per share
$
0.72
$
0.82
$
0.68
$
0.61
$
0.34
$
0.62
$
0.61
$
0.63
Average fully diluted shares
35,747,478
35,744,085
35,743,927
35,683,542
24,228,471
24,223,004
24,262,745
24,158,566
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.28
$
0.28
$
0.28
$
0.26
$
0.26
$
0.26
$
0.26
$
0.26
Non-interest Income:
Securities gains (losses)
$
45
$
82
$
-
$
63
$
(2
)
$
-
$
1,273
$
2
Service charges on deposit accounts
2,459
2,316
2,290
2,259
2,177
2,140
2,017
1,964
Mortgage banking activities
1,130
1,672
2,064
2,207
654
632
840
608
Wealth management income
5,492
5,344
5,387
5,061
5,054
4,864
4,744
4,484
Insurance agency commissions
1,138
2,016
1,180
1,824
1,307
1,950
1,222
1,752
Income from bank owned life insurance
663
663
670
2,331
595
609
605
594
Bank card fees
1,368
1,436
1,393
1,370
1,218
1,211
1,253
1,145
Other income
1,735
1,504
1,884
2,003
1,291
1,340
1,617
2,083
Total Non-interest Income
$
14,030
$
15,033
$
14,868
$
17,118
$
12,294
$
12,746
$
13,571
$
12,632
Non-interest Expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
$
23,934
$
24,488
$
24,664
$
23,912
$
18,607
$
18,442
$
18,282
$
17,801
Occupancy expense of premises
4,413
4,355
4,642
4,942
3,146
3,294
3,211
3,402
Equipment expenses
2,426
2,441
2,243
2,225
1,802
1,722
1,767
1,724
Marketing
1,061
770
945
1,148
896
784
776
663
Outside data services
1,763
1,736
1,707
1,397
1,441
1,286
1,367
1,392
FDIC insurance
1,255
1,257
1,390
1,193
827
850
823
805
Amortization of intangible assets
540
540
541
541
25
25
25
26
Merger expenses
-
580
2,228
8,958
2,920
345
987
-
Professional fees
1,966
1,351
1,699
1,040
1,439
1,053
1,045
955
Other real estate owned expenses
47
36
41
38
14
4
(6
)
5
Other expenses
5,262
4,839
4,982
4,247
3,942
3,386
4,591
3,208
Total Non-interest Expense
$
42,667
$
42,393
$
45,082
$
49,641
$
35,059
$
31,191
$
32,868
$
29,981
(1) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expenses divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.
The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization, merger expenses and loss on FHLB redemption from non-interest expense;
securities gains (losses) from non-interest income; and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED
2018
2017
(Dollars in thousands)
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Balance Sheets at Quarter End:
Residential mortgage loans
$
1,228,247
$
1,181,427
$
1,106,674
$
992,287
$
921,435
$
882,890
$
871,766
$
848,814
Residential construction loans
186,785
188,779
197,372
215,445
176,687
171,814
169,901
170,285
Commercial AD&C loans
681,201
631,589
609,266
564,871
292,443
295,222
314,259
309,350
Commercial investor real estate loans
1,958,395
1,924,397
1,923,827
1,928,439
1,112,710
1,104,669
1,069,988
979,410
Commercial owner occupied real estate loans
1,202,903
1,201,673
1,184,421
1,174,739
857,196
831,461
797,629
772,443
Commercial business loans
797,644
738,083
702,939
652,797
497,948
451,667
451,570
457,216
Consumer loans
517,839
523,011
525,574
532,973
455,829
456,395
458,058
455,478
Total loans
6,573,014
6,388,959
6,250,073
6,061,551
4,314,248
4,194,118
4,133,171
3,992,996
Allowance for loan losses
(53,486
)
(50,409
)
(48,493
)
(46,931
)
(45,257
)
(44,924
)
(45,079
)
(43,861
)
Loans held for sale
22,773
31,581
40,000
28,486
9,848
7,084
5,743
17,717
Investment securities
1,010,724
992,797
1,017,274
1,040,339
775,025
795,922
821,491
855,707
Interest-earning assets
7,640,978
7,428,534
7,532,664
7,285,731
5,155,928
5,049,229
4,988,704
4,919,927
Total assets
8,243,272
8,034,565
8,152,600
7,894,918
5,446,675
5,334,788
5,270,521
5,201,164
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
1,750,319
1,902,537
1,910,690
1,767,523
1,264,392
1,312,710
1,302,536
1,234,505
Total deposits
5,914,880
5,898,394
5,837,826
5,627,206
3,963,662
3,955,792
3,885,445
3,799,198
Customer repurchase agreements
137,429
142,669
139,647
149,323
119,359
146,569
127,312
141,244
Total interest-bearing liabilities
5,378,026
5,042,431
5,168,055
5,057,645
3,584,462
3,422,568
3,380,221
3,380,937
Total stockholders' equity
1,067,903
1,042,716
1,026,349
1,014,608
563,816
564,480
554,683
544,261
Quarterly Average Balance Sheets:
Residential mortgage loans
$
1,188,135
$
1,122,946
$
1,034,062
$
1,117,478
$
903,660
$
880,782
$
860,081
$
847,896
Residential construction loans
202,710
215,578
223,171
193,327
171,239
172,921
169,130
157,152
Commercial AD&C loans
647,115
632,354
576,076
582,876
289,737
291,569
302,924
310,325
Commercial investor real estate loans
1,936,936
1,905,427
1,924,759
1,988,340
1,114,960
1,090,641
1,010,389
945,080
Commercial owner occupied real estate loans
1,196,506
1,190,865
1,184,409
940,065
842,642
808,802
776,279
774,964
Commercial business loans
751,769
700,791
666,280
657,372
454,330
459,779
454,724
462,444
Consumer loans
522,453
524,605
531,965
538,198
458,378
457,526
461,672
458,162
Total loans
6,445,624
6,292,566
6,140,722
6,017,656
4,234,946
4,162,020
4,035,199
3,956,023
Loans held for sale
21,923
29,939
25,403
35,768
5,862
7,093
7,077
7,402
Investment securities
986,146
996,365
1,028,306
1,062,325
780,522
813,179
842,837
818,287
Interest-earning assets
7,495,353
7,372,536
7,311,272
7,212,878
5,061,075
5,019,133
4,922,389
4,829,208
Total assets
8,105,492
7,986,525
7,926,735
7,841,611
5,346,625
5,297,368
5,202,398
5,111,698
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
1,766,672
1,822,931
1,796,644
1,651,258
1,322,157
1,293,470
1,251,396
1,159,715
Total deposits
5,822,580
5,783,992
5,657,420
5,489,715
3,991,936
3,916,657
3,810,180
3,673,731
Customer repurchase agreements
146,637
139,809
148,539
136,694
139,125
133,145
132,552
128,485
Total interest-bearing liabilities
5,230,254
5,076,717
5,058,016
5,116,904
3,419,669
3,407,279
3,360,128
3,375,002
Total stockholders' equity
1,045,378
1,030,167
1,013,081
1,010,106
563,506
557,282
547,229
535,308
Financial Measures:
Average equity to average assets
12.90
%
12.90
%
12.78
%
12.88
%
10.54
%
10.52
%
10.52
%
10.47
%
Investment securities to earning assets
13.23
%
13.36
%
13.50
%
14.28
%
15.03
%
15.76
%
16.47
%
17.39
%
Loans to earning assets
86.02
%
86.01
%
82.97
%
83.20
%
83.68
%
83.06
%
82.85
%
81.16
%
Loans to assets
79.74
%
79.52
%
76.66
%
76.78
%
79.21
%
78.62
%
78.42
%
76.77
%
Loans to deposits
111.13
%
108.32
%
107.06
%
107.72
%
108.85
%
106.02
%
106.38
%
105.10
%
Capital Measures:
Tier 1 leverage (1)
9.51
%
9.46
%
9.27
%
9.21
%
9.24
%
9.28
%
9.26
%
9.26
%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1)
11.07
%
11.18
%
11.01
%
11.08
%
10.84
%
10.99
%
10.96
%
11.02
%
Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (1)
12.27
%
12.38
%
12.19
%
12.27
%
11.85
%
12.01
%
12.00
%
12.06
%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1)
10.91
%
11.02
%
10.85
%
10.92
%
10.84
%
10.99
%
10.96
%
11.02
%
Book value per share
$
30.06
$
29.35
$
28.90
$
28.61
$
23.50
$
23.53
$
23.13
$
22.74
Outstanding shares
35,530,734
35,521,541
35,511,943
35,463,269
23,996,293
23,990,370
23,983,997
23,930,165
(1) Estimated ratio at December 31, 2018
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
LOAN PORTFOLIO QUALITY DETAIL - UNAUDITED
2018
2017
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Non-Performing Assets:
Loans 90 days past due:
Commercial business
$
49
$
150
$
6
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Commercial real estate:
Commercial AD&C
-
1,261
-
-
-
-
-
-
Commercial investor real estate
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Commercial owner occupied real estate
-
13
112
-
-
-
424
-
Consumer
219
563
-
126
-
1
4
-
Residential real estate:
Residential mortgage
221
-
-
-
225
225
-
232
Residential construction
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total loans 90 days past due
489
1,987
118
126
225
226
428
232
Non-accrual loans:
Commercial business
7,086
6,352
6,883
6,634
6,703
6,091
6,807
4,849
Commercial real estate:
Commercial AD&C
3,306
136
136
136
136
137
137
137
Commercial investor real estate
5,355
5,861
5,878
5,813
5,575
5,589
6,934
7,970
Commercial owner occupied real estate
4,234
3,352
3,440
3,524
3,582
5,012
4,926
5,106
Consumer
4,107
4,098
4,298
3,244
2,967
3,152
3,111
3,058
Residential real estate:
Residential mortgage
9,336
9,134
6,251
7,063
7,196
7,345
7,101
6,908
Residential construction
159
163
168
174
177
182
187
189
Total non-accrual loans
33,583
29,096
27,054
26,588
26,336
27,508
29,203
28,217
Total restructured loans - accruing
1,942
2,224
1,663
2,678
2,788
2,471
2,569
2,409
Total non-performing loans
36,014
33,307
28,835
29,392
29,349
30,205
32,200
30,858
Other assets and real estate owned (OREO)
1,584
2,118
2,361
2,761
2,253
1,448
1,460
1,294
Total non-performing assets
$
37,598
$
35,425
$
31,196
$
32,153
$
31,602
$
31,653
$
33,660
$
32,152
For the Quarter Ended,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
2017
2017
2017
Analysis of Non-accrual Loan Activity:
Balance at beginning of period
$
29,096
$
27,054
$
26,588
$
26,336
$
27,508
$
29,203
$
28,217
$
29,211
Non-accrual balances transferred to OREO
-
-
-
(289
)
(888
)
(411
)
(175
)
(113
)
Non-accrual balances charged-off
(360
)
(91
)
(144
)
(411
)
(446
)
(1,127
)
(179
)
(391
)
Net payments or draws
(1,126
)
(1,777
)
(1,635
)
(357
)
(1,707
)
(1,869
)
(1,804
)
(1,382
)
Loans placed on non-accrual
5,973
4,193
2,245
1,309
2,504
1,712
3,144
1,461
Non-accrual loans brought current
-
(283
)
-
-
(635
)
-
-
(569
)
Balance at end of period
$
33,583
$
29,096
$
27,054
$
26,588
$
26,336
$
27,508
$
29,203
$
28,217
Analysis of Allowance for Loan Losses:
Balance at beginning of period
$
50,409
$
48,493
$
46,931
$
45,257
$
44,924
$
45,079
$
43,861
$
44,067
Provision for loan losses
3,403
1,890
1,733
1,997
527
934
1,322
194
Less loans charged-off, net of recoveries:
Commercial business
(9
)
(49
)
(73
)
322
48
1,029
107
260
Commercial real estate:
Commercial AD&C
-
-
-
(62
)
-
-
(103
)
-
Commercial investor real estate
109
(49
)
(8
)
(8
)
(8
)
(10
)
(78
)
(5
)
Commercial owner occupied real estate
-
-
-
-
243
5
-
-
Consumer
45
85
244
99
(71
)
103
189
167
Residential real estate:
Residential mortgage
183
(11
)
13
(22
)
(12
)
(32
)
(3
)
(16
)
Residential construction
(2
)
(2
)
(5
)
(6
)
(6
)
(6
)
(8
)
(6
)
Net charge-offs
326
(26
)
171
323
194
1,089
104
400
Balance at end of period
$
53,486
$
50,409
$
48,493
$
46,931
$
45,257
$
44,924
$
45,079
$
43,861
Asset Quality Ratios:
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.55
%
0.52
%
0.46
%
0.48
%
0.68
%
0.72
%
0.78
%
0.77
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.46
%
0.44
%
0.38
%
0.41
%
0.58
%
0.59
%
0.64
%
0.62
%
Allowance for loan losses to loans
0.81
%
0.79
%
0.78
%
0.77
%
1.05
%
1.07
%
1.09
%
1.10
%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
148.51
%
151.35
%
168.17
%
159.67
%
154.20
%
148.73
%
140.00
%
142.14
%
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans
0.02
%
0.00
%
0.01
%
0.02
%
0.02
%
0.10
%
0.01
%
0.04
%
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED
Three Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
Annualized
Annualized
Average
(1)
Average
Average
(1)
Average
(Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent)
Balances
Interest
Yield/Rate
Balances
Interest
Yield/Rate
Assets
Residential mortgage loans
$
1,188,135
$
11,348
3.82
%
$
903,660
$
7,997
3.54
%
Residential construction loans
202,710
2,086
4.08
171,239
1,636
3.79
Total mortgage loans
1,390,845
13,434
3.86
1,074,899
9,633
3.58
Commercial AD&C loans
647,115
9,466
5.80
289,737
3,718
5.09
Commercial investor real estate loans
1,936,936
24,301
4.98
1,114,960
12,580
4.48
Commercial owner occupied real estate loans
1,196,506
14,661
4.86
842,642
10,258
4.83
Commercial business loans
751,769
10,447
5.51
454,330
5,264
4.60
Total commercial loans
4,532,326
58,875
5.15
2,701,669
31,820
4.67
Consumer loans
522,453
6,258
4.75
458,378
4,438
3.88
Total loans (2)
6,445,624
78,567
4.84
4,234,946
45,891
4.31
Loans held for sale
21,923
262
4.78
5,862
6
0.38
Taxable securities
728,560
5,471
3.00
489,020
3,428
2.80
Tax-exempt securities (3)
257,586
2,314
3.59
291,502
3,095
4.25
Total investment securities
986,146
7,785
3.16
780,522
6,523
3.34
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
40,864
222
2.16
36,904
121
1.30
Federal funds sold
796
3
1.51
2,841
9
1.21
Total interest-earning assets
7,495,353
86,839
4.60
5,061,075
52,550
4.13
Less: allowance for loan losses
(51,302
)
(45,247
)
Cash and due from banks
64,866
50,489
Premises and equipment, net
62,219
54,741
Other assets
534,356
225,567
Total assets
$
8,105,492
$
5,346,625
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
695,762
226
0.13
%
$
625,502
135
0.09
%
Regular savings deposits
334,593
82
0.10
323,367
53
0.07
Money market savings deposits
1,601,050
5,691
1.41
1,027,365
1,698
0.66
Time deposits
1,424,503
6,557
1.83
693,545
2,158
1.23
Total interest-bearing deposits
4,055,908
12,556
1.23
2,669,779
4,044
0.60
Other borrowings
214,278
570
1.06
139,125
99
0.28
Advances from FHLB
922,620
5,851
2.52
610,765
3,041
1.98
Subordinated debentures
37,448
485
5.18
-
-
-
Total interest-bearing liabilities
5,230,254
19,462
1.48
3,419,669
7,184
0.83
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
1,766,672
1,322,157
Other liabilities
63,188
41,293
Stockholders' equity
1,045,378
563,506
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
8,105,492
$
5,346,625
Net interest income and spread
$
67,377
3.12
%
$
45,366
3.30
%
Less: tax-equivalent adjustment
1,232
1,874
Net interest income
$
66,145
$
43,492
Interest income/earning assets
4.60
%
4.13
%
Interest expense/earning assets
1.03
0.56
Net interest margin
3.57
%
3.57
%
(1) Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 26.13% and 39.88% for 2018 and 2017 respectively. The annualized
taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in the above table to compute yields aggregated to $1.2 million and $1.9 million in 2018 and 2017, respectively.
(2) Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances.
(3) Includes only investments that are exempt from federal taxes.
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
Annualized
Annualized
Average
(1)
Average
Average
(1)
Average
(Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent)
Balances
Interest
Yield/Rate
Balances
Interest
Yield/Rate
Assets
Residential mortgage loans
$
1,115,869
$
41,628
3.73
%
$
873,278
$
30,648
3.51
%
Residential construction loans
208,741
8,289
3.97
167,664
6,292
3.75
Total mortgage loans
1,324,610
49,917
3.77
1,040,942
36,940
3.55
Commercial AD&C loans
609,844
35,058
5.75
298,563
14,844
4.97
Commercial investor real estate loans
1,938,633
96,125
4.96
1,040,871
46,558
4.47
Commercial owner occupied real estate loans
1,128,836
53,712
4.76
800,879
38,759
4.84
Commercial business loans
694,330
36,499
5.26
457,802
20,585
4.50
Total commercial loans
4,371,643
221,394
5.06
2,598,115
120,746
4.65
Consumer loans
529,249
23,568
4.45
458,931
16,934
3.72
Total loans (2)
6,225,502
294,879
4.74
4,097,988
174,620
4.26
Loans held for sale
28,225
1,245
4.41
6,855
279
4.06
Taxable securities
736,054
21,362
2.90
517,375
14,372
2.78
Tax-exempt securities (3)
281,962
9,976
3.54
296,226
12,550
4.24
Total investment securities
1,018,016
31,338
3.08
813,601
26,922
3.31
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
74,956
1,304
1.74
37,728
410
1.09
Federal funds sold
2,151
31
1.42
2,581
27
1.03
Total interest-earning assets
7,348,850
328,797
4.47
4,958,753
202,258
4.08
Less: allowance for loan losses
(48,483
)
(44,557
)
Cash and due from banks
68,183
48,765
Premises and equipment, net
61,686
53,947
Other assets
535,278
223,012
Total assets
$
7,965,514
$
5,239,920
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
721,759
883
0.12
%
$
616,524
507
0.08
%
Regular savings deposits
376,207
570
0.15
322,856
216
0.07
Money market savings deposits
1,541,142
18,719
1.21
1,000,965
5,031
0.50
Time deposits
1,290,626
18,967
1.47
651,610
7,502
1.15
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,929,734
39,139
1.00
2,591,955
13,256
0.51
Other borrowings
172,888
1,169
0.68
133,356
337
0.25
Advances from FHLB
980,541
21,408
2.18
664,966
12,426
1.87
Subordinated debentures
37,501
1,921
5.13
411
12
2.94
Total interest-bearing liabilities
5,120,664
63,637
1.24
3,390,688
26,031
0.77
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
1,759,867
1,257,231
Other liabilities
60,188
41,075
Stockholders' equity
1,024,795
550,926
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
7,965,514
$
5,239,920
Net interest income and spread
$
265,160
3.23
%
$
176,227
3.31
%
Less: tax-equivalent adjustment
4,715
7,459
Net interest income
$
260,445
$
168,768
Interest income/earning assets
4.47
%
4.08
%
Interest expense/earning assets
0.87
0.53
Net interest margin
3.60
%
3.55
%
(1) Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 26.13% and 39.88% for 2018 and 2017 respectively. The annualized
taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in the above table to compute yields aggregated to $4.7 million and $7.5 million in 2018 and 2017, respectively.
(2) Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances.
(3) Includes only investments that are exempt from federal taxes.