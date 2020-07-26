Log in
Sandy Spring Bancorp : Bank Operations Update

07/26/2020 | 12:21pm EDT

We hope you and your families are safe and well. As the Greater Washington region continues to move through its phased reopening, we want to provide an update on our own carefully thought-out, phased approach to reopening.

Effective July 6, 2020, Sandy Spring Bank began to return our non-branch employees to work at a capacity of up to 25%.

What does this mean for you?

In an effort to protect the safety and well-being of our clients, employees and the community, our branch network will continue to operate by appointment only with enhanced drive-thru capabilities. ATMs remain accessible.

The safety of our clients and employees remains our top priority. We are following a number of safety protocols during Phase I of our reopening, including:

  • Requiring employees to wear face coverings when meeting with clients and when in common areas.
  • Requiring clients and visitors to wear face coverings when entering any Sandy Spring Bank location.
  • Encouraging all individuals to stay six feet apart in any Sandy Spring Bank location.
  • Maintaining a proper supply of personal protective equipment, including hand soap, disinfectant and sanitizer.
  • Facilitating nightly professional cleanings at all open Sandy Spring Bank locations.

We will share additional information as we continue to move through this phased approach. Please visit www.sandyspringbank.com/update for the most up-to-date information regarding our reopening plans.

Do Your Banking Anytime, Anywhere

You can always take advantage of Sandy Spring Bank's full suite of convenient digital services to meet all of your banking needs.

Click here for more information on how to enroll in online and mobile banking.

Thank you for putting your trust in Sandy Spring Bank for your banking needs.

Disclaimer

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. published this content on 09 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2020 16:20:06 UTC
