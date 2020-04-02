Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 23, 2020
04/02/2020 | 07:01am EDT
OLNEY, Md., April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: SASR) will announce its first quarter earnings on Thursday, April 23, 2020. The company will hold a conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss results and answer questions. The conference call will be webcast live through the Sandy Spring Bank website. Those who wish to participate in order to ask questions may do so by calling 1-866-235-9910; a password is not necessary. Those who wish to listen to the call should go to the Investor Relations page of www.sandyspringbank.com and log on 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start of the call. An internet-based replay will be available on the Investor Relations page of the website until May 7, 2020. A telephone voice replay will also be available during that same time period at 1-877-344-7529. Please use conference number 10140486 to access.