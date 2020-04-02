Log in
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 23, 2020

04/02/2020 | 07:01am EDT

OLNEY, Md., April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: SASR) will announce its first quarter earnings on Thursday, April 23, 2020. The company will hold a conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss results and answer questions. The conference call will be webcast live through the Sandy Spring Bank website.  Those who wish to participate in order to ask questions may do so by calling 1-866-235-9910; a password is not necessary.  Those who wish to listen to the call should go to the Investor Relations page of www.sandyspringbank.com and log on 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start of the call. An internet-based replay will be available on the Investor Relations page of the website until May 7, 2020. A telephone voice replay will also be available during that same time period at 1-877-344-7529. Please use conference number 10140486 to access.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 50 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail bankingmortgageprivate banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton JacksonSandy Spring Insurance Corporation and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of insurance and wealth management services.

For additional information or questions, please contact:

     Daniel J. Schrider, President & Chief Executive Officer, or
Philip J. Mantua, E.V.P. & Chief Financial Officer
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.
17801 Georgia Avenue
Olney, Maryland 20832
1-800-399-5919 
 Email: DSchrider@sandyspringbank.com
PMantua@sandyspringbank.com
    
 Website: www.sandyspringbank.com
Media Contact:
Jen Schell, Vice President
301-570-8331
jschell@sandyspringbank.com
    

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANDY SPRING BANCORP, INC.-41.05%791
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-39.48%276 750
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.57%255 518
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.32%205 230
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-43.87%185 227
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.02%135 607
