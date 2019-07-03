Log in
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on July 18, 2019

07/03/2019 | 07:01am EDT

OLNEY, Md., July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: SASR) will announce its second quarter earnings on Thursday, July 18, 2019. The company will hold a conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss results and answer questions. The conference call will be webcast live through the Sandy Spring Bank website. Those who wish to participate in order to ask questions may do so by calling 1-866-235-9910; a password is not necessary. Those who wish to listen to the call should go to the Investor Relations page of www.sandyspringbank.com and log on 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start of the call. An internet-based replay will be available on the Investor Relations page of the website until August 1, 2019. A telephone voice replay will also be available during that same time period at 1-877-344-7529. Please use conference number 10132793 to access.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank. Independent and community-oriented, Sandy Spring Bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, retail banking, mortgage and trust services throughout central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and the Greater Washington, D.C. market. Through its subsidiaries, Sandy Spring Insurance Corporation and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of insurance and wealth management services. Visit www.sandyspringbank.com for more information.

    
For additional information or questions, please contact:
    
 Daniel J. Schrider, President & Chief Executive Officer, or
 Philip J. Mantua, E.V.P. & Chief Financial Officer
 Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.
 17801 Georgia Avenue
 Olney, Maryland 20832
 1-800-399-5919
 Email: DSchrider@sandyspringbank.com
   PMantua@sandyspringbank.com
    
 Website: www.sandyspringbank.com
 Media Contact:
 Jen Schell
 301-570-8331
 jschell@sandyspringbank.com
  

© GlobeNewswire 2019
