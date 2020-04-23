Sandy Spring Bancorp Reports Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2020
04/23/2020 | 07:01am EDT
OLNEY, Md., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., (Nasdaq-SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, today reported net income for the first quarter of 2020 of $10.0 million ($0.28 per diluted share) compared to net income of $30.3 million ($0.85 per diluted share) for the first quarter of 2019 and net income of $28.5 million ($0.80 per diluted share) for the fourth quarter of 2019. Earnings for the current quarter were negatively impacted by a provision for credit losses of $24.5 million. Although the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) would permit the Company to delay the adoption of the accounting standard for current expected credit losses (CECL), the Company has elected to adopt CECL as planned, effective January 1, 2020. The provision for credit losses was significantly impacted by the negative projected impact of COVID-19 on specific economic metrics used in the Company’s CECL model. Excluding the effect of the significant deterioration in the economic outlook late in the first quarter, the provision for credit losses was projected to have been approximately $4.1 million. Additionally, the results for the current quarter were negatively impacted by $1.5 million in merger and acquisition expense associated with the acquisition of the wealth advisory firm, Rembert Pendleton Jackson (“RPJ”), which closed on February 1, 2020, and the acquisition of Revere Bank (“Revere”), which closed on April 1, 2020. The acquisition of Revere resulted in the addition of 11 banking offices and approximately $2.9 billion in assets as of March 31, 2020.
“We entered the year in a position of strength after delivering a record year and preparing to expand our market presence with the acquisitions of Rembert Pendleton Jackson and Revere Bank,” said Daniel J. Schrider, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sandy Spring Bank. “Like individuals, families and businesses everywhere, we too had to quickly respond to the unprecedented public health and economic events that began to unfold late in the first quarter. We seamlessly implemented our contingency plans in order to protect the health of our employees, clients, and business and community partners. And while we have made many changes to how and where we all work, we have maintained the continuity of our client service and critical operations. I am grateful to our dedicated team of bankers for making this happen.”
“Our clients are facing a great deal of uncertainty right now, and we are committed to seeing them through this difficult time,” added Schrider. “From helping clients access federal relief programs, to working with individuals and business owners on a case-by-case basis, we are doing all that we can to connect our clients with the financial help they need.”
“We are pleased that RPJ and Revere Bank are now officially part of Sandy Spring Bank. As we continue to come together as a company, we are focused on upholding the tradition of community banking, providing remarkable service, and being the advocate that our clients need now more than ever.”
First Quarter Highlights:
Total assets grew by 7%, while loans and deposits grew by 2% and 6%, respectively, compared to the prior year.
The net interest margin was 3.29% for the first quarter of 2020, compared to 3.60% for the first quarter of 2019 and 3.38% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The net interest margin for the first quarter 2019 was 3.52%, after excluding recovered interest income on acquired credit impaired loans.
The Company proceeded with the adoption of CECL effective January 1, 2020, resulting in an increase to the allowance for credit losses of $5.7 million. Exclusive of the $2.8 million reclassification to the allowance for credit losses related to acquired credit impaired loans, the impact to retained earnings at transition date was $2.2 million.
The provision for credit losses for the first quarter of $24.5 million was significantly impacted by the specific economic metrics used in the modeling of expected credit losses. Excluding the effect of the significant deterioration in the economic outlook late in the first quarter, the provision for credit losses was projected to have been approximately $4.1 million.
Non-interest income increased 7% from the prior year quarter driven primarily by the impact from the recent acquisition of Rembert Pendleton Jackson.
The Company completed its stock repurchase program under which it purchased a total 1.5 million shares for a total of $50.0 million at an average price of $33.58 per share.
Tangible book value remained stable at $21.09 per share at March 31, 2020 compared to $21.05 at March 31, 2019, after the completion of the stock repurchase program, an increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.30 per share in the second quarter of 2019 and the addition of $34.9 million in goodwill and intangible assets.
Response to COVID-19
The Company has taken significant steps to protect the health and well-being of its employees and clients and to assist clients who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
We began implementing our business continuity plan in early March, which led to us taking the following actions to address the health and safety of employees and clients.
In mid-March, we suspended all business-related travel, limited in-person meetings with outside parties, requested that employees postpone non-essential personal travel, and began transitioning employees to working remotely.
We established an enhanced personal leave benefit that provides additional paid time off to employees who are unable to work for reasons related to COVID-19 – including having to care for children whose school has been closed – and who cannot work from home.
We implemented enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures for our facilities.
On March 18, we closed our branch lobbies to the public, established procedures for clients to schedule appointments in our branches for critical needs, such as safe deposit box access, and enhanced procedures to permit a wider range of transactions to be conducted through our drive-thru facilities.
We notified our clients of reduced access to our facilities, promoted the use of online and mobile banking, and increased the staff in our customer service center to assist clients over the telephone.
We established regular communications to employees to keep them apprised of the steps we are taking to support employee and client safety and the benefits available to them.
We successfully transitioned approximately 85% of our non-branch personnel to working remotely.
We developed comprehensive guidance for responding to any COVID-19 diagnoses or exposures in our operations.
On March 30, we closed the majority of our branches that do not have drive-thru facilities.
We are providing branch personnel and support staff whose responsibilities do not permit them to work remotely with a bonus of up to $1,200.
With these measures in place, we have continued to effectively serve the needs of our clients.
We have taken several steps to ease the financial burden of the COVID-19 pandemic on our clients:
We have waived Sandy Spring Bank fees for clients using an ATM, regardless of location.
We are waiving certain penalties for early certificate of deposit withdrawals less than $10,000.
We have eliminated fees for remote check deposits by our business clients.
We are working with clients who are experiencing financial hardship to provide fee waivers and structure loan payment deferrals or other accommodations.
We are participating in the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, which provides forgivable loans to small businesses to enable them to maintain payroll, hire back employees who have been laid off, and cover applicable overhead. After the program was announced, we quickly mobilized resources to maximize the ability of our clients to access this program. We have involved over 150 employees in our participation in the program, while simultaneously working with our technology vendors to implement software solutions to speed the intake of client applications and submission to the SBA. As of April 16, 2020, when the SBA announced that all of the funds appropriated for the program had been allocated, we have processed over 2,800 loans for a total of $923.5 million to businesses with more than an estimated 88,000 employees.
As a further relief to our qualified commercial and mortgage/consumer loan customers, the Company has developed guidelines to provide for deferment of certain loan payments up to 90 days. From March through April 16, the Company (including Revere) had granted approvals for payment modifications/deferrals on nearly 1,000 loans with an aggregate balance of $845.0 million.
For additional information about the Company’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, segments of the Company’s loan portfolio exposed to industries adversely impacted by the pandemic, and our response to clients who sought loan payment deferral, we have provided supplemental materials available at the Investor Relations section of the Sandy Spring Website at www.sandyspringbank.com.
Balance Sheet and Credit Quality
Total assets grew to $8.9 billion at March 31, 2020, as compared to $8.3 billion at March 31, 2019. Total loans grew by 2% to $6.7 billion at March 31, 2020, compared to $6.6 billion at March 31, 2019. During this period commercial loans grew 8%, while the mortgage loan portfolio declined 11%. Continued reduction in the mortgage portfolio has been the result of heavy mortgage loan refinance activity driven by the low interest rate environment and the strategic decision to sell the majority of new mortgage loan production. Consumer loans also declined as borrowers eliminated their home equity borrowings through the refinancing of their mortgage loans. Deposit growth was 6% from March 31, 2019, to March 31, 2020, as interest-bearing deposits experienced growth of 6% and noninterest-bearing deposits grew 7%.
Tangible common equity declined to $721 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $748 million at March 31, 2019. The decline in common equity reflects the effects of the repurchase of 1.5 million shares of common stock, the increase in dividends beginning in the second quarter of 2019 and the increase in intangible assets and goodwill during the past twelve months. At March 31, 2020, the Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.09%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.23%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.23% and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.78%.
The level of non-performing loans to total loans increased to 0.80% at March 31, 2020, compared to 0.61% at March 31, 2019. At March 31, 2020, non-performing loans totaled $54.0 million, compared to $40.1 million at March 31, 2019, and $41.3 million at December 31, 2019. The growth in non-performing loans occurred as a result of the adoption of the accounting standard for expected credit losses as $13.1 million of previously disclosed and accounted for purchased credit impaired loans are now designated as non-accrual loans under the new standard’s guidance. New loans placed on non-accrual during the current quarter amounted to $2.4 million compared to $6.2 million for the prior year quarter and $5.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-performing loans include accruing loans 90 days or more past due and restructured loans.
Loan charge-offs, net of recoveries, totaled $0.5 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $0.3 million for the first quarter of 2019. The allowance for credit losses represented 1.28% of outstanding loans and 159% of non-performing loans at March 31, 2020, compared to 0.81% of outstanding loans and 132% of non-performing loans at March 31, 2019. The growth in these ratios from 2019 to 2020 was the direct result of the impact on the allowance of the increased provision for credit losses required by recent economic developments.
Income Statement Review
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2020 decreased 4% compared to the first quarter of 2019, reflecting the impact of the declining interest rates over the preceding twelve months. The net interest margin declined to 3.29% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 3.60% for the first quarter of 2019. The first quarter of 2019 included $1.8 million in recovered interest income on acquired credit impaired loans. Excluding the recovered interest income, the net interest margin for the first quarter of 2019 would have been 3.52%.
The provision for credit losses was $24.5 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to a credit of $0.1 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $1.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The impact of the negative economic projections on the credit portfolio resulted in a provision for credit losses of $24.5 million for the quarter.
Non-interest income was $18.2 million for the first quarter of 2020, as compared to $17.0 million for the first quarter of 2019. The current quarter included $0.2 million in securities gains and the prior year quarter included $0.6 million in life insurance mortality proceeds. Exclusive of these proceeds and securities gains, the growth in non-interest income for the quarter was 10% or $1.6 million compared to the prior year quarter. This increase was driven by the 33% increase in wealth management income as a result of the acquisition of the wealth advisory firm during the quarter. While the decline in residential mortgage lending rates during the quarter led to significant increase in loan originations, lower investor demand, in addition to a reduction in pricing, adversely affected the valuations of the forward commitments and loans held for sale, resulting in a significant decline in mortgage banking income for the current quarter compared to recent quarters.
Non-interest expenses increased 8% to $47.7 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $44.2 million in the first quarter of 2019. The current year’s quarter included $1.5 million in merger and acquisition expense. Exclusive of this expense, non-interest expense for the current quarter increased 5% primarily due to the increase in compensation expense as a result of annual merit increases over the preceding twelve months, commission compensation related to higher levels of residential mortgage loan originations and the additional monthly operating costs as a result of the acquisition of Rembert Pendleton Jackson.
The effective tax rate for the current quarter was significantly lower than prior periods due to the impact of certain tax provision contained within the recent passage of the CARES Act. The CARES Act expands the time permitted to utilize previous net operating losses. The Company was able to apply this change in conjunction with the 2018 acquisition of WashingtonFirst Bankshares, Inc. to realize a tax benefit of $1.8 million for the current quarter.
The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 54.76% for the current quarter as compared to 51.44% for the first quarter of 2019 and 51.98% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in the efficiency ratio (reflecting a reduction in efficiency) from the first quarter of last year to the current year was the result of the rate of growth in non-interest expense outpacing the growth in net revenues as a result of margin compression during the same time period.
Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. Non-GAAP measures used in this release consist of the following:
Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of intangible assets.
The non-GAAP efficiency ratio is non-GAAP in that it excludes amortization of intangible assets, merger expenses and securities gains and includes tax-equivalent income.
These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the non-GAAP Reconciliation table included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
Conference Call
The Company’s management will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter results today at 2:00 p.m. (ET). A live Webcast of the conference call is available through the Investor Relations section of the Sandy Spring Website at www.sandyspringbank.com. Participants may call 1-866-235-9910. A password is not necessary. Visitors to the Website are advised to log on 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start of the call. An internet-based replay will be available on the website until 9:00 am (ET) May 7, 2020. A replay of the teleconference will be available through the same time period by calling 1-877-344-7529 under conference call number 10140486.
Forward-Looking Statements
Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements are subject to the following principal risks and uncertainties: risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the length of time that the pandemic continues, the duration of shelter in place orders and the potential imposition of further restrictions on travel in the future; the effect of the pandemic on the general economy and on the businesses of our borrowers and their ability to make payments on their obligations; the remedial actions and stimulus measures adopted by federal, state and local governments, the inability of employees to work due to illness, quarantine, or government mandates; general economic conditions and trends, either nationally or locally; conditions in the securities markets; changes in interest rates; changes in deposit flows, and in the demand for deposit, loan, and investment products and other financial services; changes in real estate values; changes in the quality or composition of the Company’s loan or investment portfolios; changes in competitive pressures among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; the Company’s ability to retain key members of management; changes in legislation, regulations, and policies; the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of acquisitions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; and a variety of other matters which, by their nature, are subject to significant uncertainties. Sandy Spring Bancorp provides greater detail regarding some of these factors in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, including in the Risk Factors section of that report, and in its other SEC reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements may also be subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those that it may discuss elsewhere in this news release or in its filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC’s Web site at www.sec.gov.
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED
Three Months Ended
March 31,
%
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2020
2019
Change
Results of Operations:
Net interest income
$
64,334
$
66,750
(4
)
%
Provision (credit) for credit losses
24,469
(128
)
n.m
Non-interest income
18,168
16,969
7
Non-interest expense
47,746
44,192
8
Income before income taxes
10,287
39,655
(74
)
Net income
9,987
30,317
(67
)
Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income (1)
$
36,210
$
39,527
(8
)
Return on average assets
0.46
%
1.49
%
Return on average common equity
3.55
%
11.46
%
Net interest margin
3.29
%
3.60
%
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (2)
57.87
%
52.79
%
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (2)
54.76
%
51.44
%
Per share data:
Basic net income
$
0.29
$
0.85
(66
)
%
Diluted net income
$
0.28
$
0.85
(67
)
Average fully diluted shares
35,057,190
35,806,459
(2
)
Dividends declared per share
$
0.30
$
0.28
7
Book value per share
32.68
30.82
6
Tangible book value per share (1)
21.09
21.05
-
Outstanding shares
34,164,672
35,557,110
(4
)
Financial Condition at period-end:
Investment securities
$
1,250,560
$
987,299
27
%
Loans
6,722,992
6,569,990
2
Interest-earning assets
8,222,589
7,648,654
8
Assets
8,929,602
8,327,900
7
Deposits
6,593,874
6,224,523
6
Interest-bearing liabilities
5,732,349
5,297,108
8
Stockholders' equity
1,116,334
1,095,848
2
Capital ratios:
Tier 1 leverage (3)
8.78
%
9.61
%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3)
10.23
%
11.19
%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3)
10.23
%
11.35
%
Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (3)
14.09
%
12.54
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4)
8.44
%
9.39
%
Average equity to average assets
12.99
%
13.00
%
Credit quality ratios:
Allowance for credit losses to loans
1.28
%
0.81
%
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.80
%
0.61
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.62
%
0.50
%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
159.02
%
132.35
%
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans (5)
0.03
%
0.02
%
(1) Represents a Non-GAAP measure.
(2) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.
The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization and merger and acquisition expenses from non-interest expense;
securities gains from non-interest income and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
(3) Estimated ratio at March 31, 2020
(4) The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that divides assets excluding intangible assets into stockholders' equity after deducting intangible assets
and other comprehensive gains (losses). See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
(5) Calculation utilizes average loans, excluding residential mortgage loans held-for-sale.
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED
Three Months Ended
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2020
2019
Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income:
Net income
$
9,987
$
30,317
Plus non-GAAP adjustments:
Merger and acquisition expense
1,454
-
Income taxes
300
9,338
Provision (credit) for credit losses
24,469
(128
)
Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income
$
36,210
$
39,527
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis:
Non-interest expense
$
47,746
$
44,192
Net interest income plus non-interest income
$
82,502
$
83,719
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis
57.87
%
52.79
%
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis:
Non-interest expense
$
47,746
$
44,192
Less non-GAAP adjustments:
Amortization of intangible assets
600
491
Merger and acquisition expense
1,454
-
Non-interest expense - as adjusted
$
45,692
$
43,701
Net interest income plus non-interest income
$
82,502
$
83,719
Plus non-GAAP adjustment:
Tax-equivalent income
1,108
1,241
Less non-GAAP adjustment:
Securities gains
169
-
Net interest income plus non-interest income - as adjusted
$
83,441
$
84,960
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis
54.76
%
51.44
%
Tangible common equity ratio:
Total stockholders' equity
$
1,116,334
$
1,095,848
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(6,344
)
9,050
Goodwill
(369,708
)
(347,149
)
Other intangible assets, net
(19,781
)
(9,297
)
Tangible common equity
$
720,501
$
748,452
Total assets
$
8,929,602
$
8,327,900
Goodwill
(369,708
)
(347,149
)
Other intangible assets, net
(19,781
)
(9,297
)
Tangible assets
$
8,540,113
$
7,971,454
Tangible common equity ratio
8.44
%
9.39
%
Outstanding common shares
34,164,672
35,557,110
Tangible book value per common share
$
21.09
$
21.05
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION - UNAUDITED
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2020
2019
2019
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
79,185
$
82,469
$
67,282
Federal funds sold
131
208
481
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
181,792
63,426
65,886
Cash and cash equivalents
261,108
146,103
133,649
Residential mortgage loans held for sale (at fair value)
67,114
53,701
24,998
Investments available-for-sale (at fair value)
1,187,607
1,073,333
926,530
Other equity securities
62,953
51,803
60,769
Total loans
6,722,992
6,705,232
6,569,990
Less: allowance for credit losses
(85,800
)
(56,132
)
(53,089
)
Net loans
6,637,192
6,649,100
6,516,901
Premises and equipment, net
57,617
58,615
61,003
Other real estate owned
1,416
1,482
1,410
Accrued interest receivable
23,870
23,282
26,182
Goodwill
369,708
347,149
347,149
Other intangible assets, net
19,781
7,841
9,297
Other assets
241,236
216,593
220,012
Total assets
$
8,929,602
$
8,629,002
$
8,327,900
Liabilities
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
1,939,937
$
1,892,052
$
1,813,708
Interest-bearing deposits
4,653,937
4,548,267
4,410,815
Total deposits
6,593,874
6,440,319
6,224,523
Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased
125,305
213,605
122,626
Advances from FHLB
754,061
513,777
726,278
Subordinated debentures
199,046
209,406
37,389
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
140,982
118,921
121,236
Total liabilities
7,813,268
7,496,028
7,232,052
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock -- par value $1.00; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued and outstanding 34,164,672,
34,970,370 and 35,557,110 at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively
34,165
34,970
35,557
Additional paid in capital
562,891
586,622
607,479
Retained earnings
512,934
515,714
461,862
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
6,344
(4,332
)
(9,050
)
Total stockholders' equity
1,116,334
1,132,974
1,095,848
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
8,929,602
$
8,629,002
$
8,327,900
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED
Three Months Ended
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2020
2019
Interest Income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
75,882
$
80,397
Interest on loans held for sale
291
192
Interest on deposits with banks
180
194
Interest and dividends on investment securities:
Taxable
6,132
5,685
Exempt from federal income taxes
1,372
1,710
Interest on federal funds sold
1
5
Total interest income
83,858
88,183
Interest Expense:
Interest on deposits
13,518
14,480
Interest on retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased
580
398
Interest on advances from FHLB
3,145
6,064
Interest on subordinated debt
2,281
491
Total interest expense
19,524
21,433
Net interest income
64,334
66,750
Provision (credit) for credit losses
24,469
(128
)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
39,865
66,878
Non-interest Income:
Investment securities gains
169
-
Service charges on deposit accounts
2,253
2,307
Mortgage banking activities
3,033
2,863
Wealth management income
6,966
5,236
Insurance agency commissions
2,129
1,900
Income from bank owned life insurance
645
1,189
Bank card fees
1,320
1,252
Other income
1,653
2,222
Total non-interest income
18,168
16,969
Non-interest Expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
28,053
25,976
Occupancy expense of premises
4,581
5,231
Equipment expenses
2,751
2,576
Marketing
1,189
943
Outside data services
1,582
1,778
FDIC insurance
482
1,136
Amortization of intangible assets
600
491
Merger and acquisition expense
1,454
-
Professional fees and services
1,826
1,245
Other expenses
5,228
4,816
Total non-interest expense
47,746
44,192
Income before income taxes
10,287
39,655
Income tax expense
300
9,338
Net income
$
9,987
$
30,317
Net Income Per Share Amounts:
Basic net income per share
$
0.29
$
0.85
Diluted net income per share
$
0.28
$
0.85
Dividends declared per share
$
0.30
$
0.28
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED
2020
2019
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Profitability for the Quarter:
Tax-equivalent interest income
$
84,966
$
86,539
$
88,229
$
88,423
$
89,424
Interest expense
19,524
19,807
20,292
21,029
21,433
Tax-equivalent net interest income
65,442
66,732
67,937
67,394
67,991
Tax-equivalent adjustment
1,108
1,149
1,147
1,209
1,241
Provision (credit) for credit losses
24,469
1,655
1,524
1,633
(128
)
Non-interest income
18,168
19,224
18,573
16,556
16,969
Non-interest expense
47,746
46,081
44,925
43,887
44,192
Income before income taxes
10,287
37,071
38,914
37,221
39,655
Income tax expense
300
8,614
9,531
8,945
9,338
Net income
$
9,987
$
28,457
$
29,383
$
28,276
$
30,317
Financial Performance:
Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income
$
36,210
$
39,674
$
40,802
$
38,854
$
39,527
Return on average assets
0.46
%
1.32
%
1.39
%
1.37
%
1.49
%
Return on average common equity
3.55
%
9.93
%
10.38
%
10.32
%
11.46
%
Net interest margin
3.29
%
3.38
%
3.51
%
3.54
%
3.60
%
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (1)
57.87
%
54.34
%
52.63
%
53.04
%
52.79
%
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (1)
54.76
%
51.98
%
50.95
%
51.71
%
51.44
%
Per Share Data:
Basic net income per share
$
0.29
$
0.80
$
0.82
$
0.79
$
0.85
Diluted net income per share
$
0.28
$
0.80
$
0.82
$
0.79
$
0.85
Average fully diluted shares
35,057,190
35,773,246
35,900,102
35,890,437
35,806,459
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.30
$
0.30
$
0.30
$
0.30
$
0.28
Non-interest Income:
Securities gains
$
169
$
57
$
15
$
5
$
-
Service charges on deposit accounts
2,253
2,427
2,516
2,442
2,307
Mortgage banking activities
3,033
4,170
4,408
3,270
2,863
Wealth management income
6,966
6,401
5,493
5,539
5,236
Insurance agency commissions
2,129
1,331
2,116
1,265
1,900
Income from bank owned life insurance
645
660
662
654
1,189
Bank card fees
1,320
1,435
1,462
1,467
1,252
Other income
1,653
2,743
1,901
1,914
2,222
Total Non-interest Income
$
18,168
$
19,224
$
18,573
$
16,556
$
16,969
Non-interest Expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
$
28,053
$
26,251
$
26,234
$
25,489
$
25,976
Occupancy expense of premises
4,581
4,663
4,816
4,760
5,231
Equipment expenses
2,751
2,791
2,641
2,712
2,576
Marketing
1,189
1,085
1,541
887
943
Outside data services
1,582
1,854
1,973
1,962
1,778
FDIC insurance
482
123
(83
)
1,084
1,136
Amortization of intangible assets
600
481
491
483
491
Merger and acquisition expense
1,454
948
364
-
-
Professional fees and services
1,826
2,553
1,546
1,634
1,245
Other expenses
5,228
5,332
5,402
4,876
4,816
Total Non-interest Expense
$
47,746
$
46,081
$
44,925
$
43,887
$
44,192
(1) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.
The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization and merger and acquisition expenses from non-interest expense;
securities gains from non-interest income; and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED
2020
2019
(Dollars in thousands)
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Balance Sheets at Quarter End:
Residential mortgage loans
$
1,116,512
$
1,149,327
$
1,199,275
$
1,241,081
$
1,249,968
Residential construction loans
149,573
146,279
150,692
171,106
176,388
Commercial AD&C loans
643,114
684,010
678,906
658,709
688,939
Commercial investor real estate loans
2,241,240
2,169,156
2,036,021
1,994,027
1,962,879
Commercial owner occupied real estate loans
1,305,682
1,288,677
1,278,505
1,224,986
1,216,713
Commercial business loans
813,525
801,019
772,619
772,158
769,660
Consumer loans
453,346
466,764
480,530
489,176
505,443
Total loans
6,722,992
6,705,232
6,596,548
6,551,243
6,569,990
Allowance for credit losses
(85,800
)
(56,132
)
(54,992
)
(54,024
)
(53,089
)
Loans held for sale
67,114
53,701
78,821
50,511
24,998
Investment securities
1,250,560
1,125,136
946,210
955,715
987,299
Interest-earning assets
8,222,589
7,947,703
7,742,138
7,713,364
7,648,654
Total assets
8,929,602
8,629,002
8,437,538
8,398,519
8,327,900
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
1,939,937
1,892,052
2,081,435
2,023,614
1,813,708
Total deposits
6,593,874
6,440,319
6,493,899
6,389,749
6,224,523
Customer repurchase agreements
125,305
138,605
126,008
150,604
122,626
Total interest-bearing liabilities
5,732,349
5,485,055
5,093,265
5,136,860
5,297,108
Total stockholders' equity
1,116,334
1,132,974
1,140,041
1,119,445
1,095,848
Quarterly Average Balance Sheets:
Residential mortgage loans
$
1,139,786
$
1,169,623
$
1,215,132
$
1,244,086
$
1,230,319
Residential construction loans
145,266
149,690
162,196
174,095
189,720
Commercial AD&C loans
659,494
695,817
651,905
686,282
676,205
Commercial investor real estate loans
2,202,461
2,092,478
1,982,979
1,960,919
1,964,699
Commercial owner occupied real estate loans
1,285,257
1,274,782
1,258,000
1,215,632
1,207,799
Commercial business loans
819,133
765,159
786,150
756,594
780,318
Consumer loans
465,314
477,572
486,865
505,235
515,644
Total loans
6,716,711
6,625,121
6,543,227
6,542,843
6,564,704
Loans held for sale
35,030
50,208
61,870
37,121
17,846
Investment securities
1,179,084
1,002,692
941,048
964,863
1,010,940
Interest-earning assets
7,994,618
7,859,836
7,690,629
7,619,240
7,627,187
Total assets
8,699,342
8,542,837
8,370,789
8,294,883
8,258,116
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
1,797,227
1,927,063
1,909,884
1,796,802
1,682,720
Total deposits
6,433,694
6,459,551
6,405,762
6,247,409
5,952,942
Customer repurchase agreements
135,652
126,596
138,736
141,865
129,059
Total interest-bearing liabilities
5,612,056
5,326,303
5,202,876
5,269,209
5,403,946
Total stockholders' equity
1,130,051
1,136,824
1,123,185
1,099,078
1,073,291
Financial Measures:
Average equity to average assets
12.99
%
13.31
%
13.42
%
13.25
%
13.00
%
Investment securities to earning assets
15.21
%
14.16
%
12.22
%
12.39
%
12.91
%
Loans to earning assets
81.76
%
84.37
%
85.20
%
84.93
%
85.90
%
Loans to assets
75.29
%
77.71
%
78.18
%
78.00
%
78.89
%
Loans to deposits
101.96
%
104.11
%
101.58
%
102.53
%
105.55
%
Capital Measures:
Tier 1 leverage (1)
8.78
%
9.70
%
9.96
%
9.80
%
9.61
%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1)
10.23
%
11.06
%
11.37
%
11.43
%
11.19
%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1)
10.23
%
11.21
%
11.52
%
11.59
%
11.35
%
Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (1)
14.09
%
14.85
%
12.70
%
12.79
%
12.54
%
Book value per share
$
32.68
$
32.40
$
32.00
$
31.43
$
30.82
Outstanding shares
34,164,672
34,970,370
35,625,822
35,614,953
35,557,110
(1) Estimated ratio at March 31, 2020
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
LOAN PORTFOLIO QUALITY DETAIL - UNAUDITED
2020
2019
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Non-Performing Assets:
Loans 90 days past due:
Commercial business
$
-
$
-
$
17
$
-
$
-
Commercial real estate:
Commercial AD&C
-
-
-
-
-
Commercial investor real estate
-
-
1,201
1,248
-
Commercial owner occupied real estate
-
-
-
-
90
Consumer
-
-
-
-
-
Residential real estate:
Residential mortgage
8
-
-
-
221
Residential construction
-
-
-
-
-
Total loans 90 days past due
8
-
1,218
1,248
311
Non-accrual loans:
Commercial business
10,834
8,450
6,393
7,083
8,013
Commercial real estate:
Commercial AD&C
829
829
829
1,990
3,306
Commercial investor real estate
17,770
8,437
8,454
6,409
6,071
Commercial owner occupied real estate
4,074
4,148
3,810
3,766
5,992
Consumer
5,596
4,107
4,561
4,439
4,081
Residential real estate:
Residential mortgage
12,271
12,661
12,574
10,625
9,704
Residential construction
-
-
-
-
156
Total non-accrual loans
51,374
38,632
36,621
34,312
37,323
Total restructured loans - accruing
2,575
2,636
2,287
2,133
2,479
Total non-performing loans
53,957
41,268
40,126
37,693
40,113
Other assets and real estate owned (OREO)
1,416
1,482
1,482
1,486
1,410
Total non-performing assets
$
55,373
$
42,750
$
41,608
$
39,179
$
41,523
For the Quarter Ended,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
Analysis of Non-accrual Loan Activity:
Balance at beginning of period
$
38,632
$
36,621
$
34,312
$
37,323
$
33,583
Purchased credit deteriorated loans designated as non-accrual
13,084
-
-
-
-
Non-accrual balances transferred to OREO
-
-
-
(195
)
-
Non-accrual balances charged-off
(575
)
(454
)
(705
)
(604
)
(227
)
Net payments or draws
(1,860
)
(2,916
)
(2,903
)
(5,517
)
(1,786
)
Loans placed on non-accrual
2,369
5,381
6,015
3,396
6,202
Non-accrual loans brought current
(276
)
-
(98
)
(91
)
(449
)
Balance at end of period
$
51,374
$
38,632
$
36,621
$
34,312
$
37,323
Analysis of Allowance for Credit Losses:
Balance at beginning of period
$
56,132
$
54,992
$
54,024
$
53,089
$
53,486
Transition impact of adopting ASC 326
2,983
-
-
-
-
Initial allowance on purchased credit deteriorated loans
2,762
-
-
-
-
Provision (credit) for credit losses
24,469
1,655
1,524
1,633
(128
)
Less loans charged-off, net of recoveries:
Commercial business
108
15
389
735
7
Commercial real estate:
Commercial AD&C
-
-
(224
)
(4
)
-
Commercial investor real estate
-
(3
)
(3
)
(3
)
(7
)
Commercial owner occupied real estate
-
-
-
-
-
Consumer
107
241
187
(18
)
182
Residential real estate:
Residential mortgage
333
264
209
(10
)
89
Residential construction
(2
)
(2
)
(2
)
(2
)
(2
)
Net charge-offs
546
515
556
698
269
Balance at end of period
$
85,800
$
56,132
$
54,992
$
54,024
$
53,089
Asset Quality Ratios:
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.80
%
0.62
%
0.61
%
0.58
%
0.61
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.62
%
0.50
%
0.49
%
0.47
%
0.50
%
Allowance for credit losses to loans
1.28
%
0.84
%
0.83
%
0.82
%
0.81
%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
159.02
%
136.02
%
137.05
%
143.33
%
132.35
%
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans
0.03
%
0.03
%
0.03
%
0.04
%
0.02
%
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
Annualized
Annualized
Average
(1)
Average
Average
(1)
Average
(Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent)
Balances
Interest
Yield/Rate
Balances
Interest
Yield/Rate
Assets
Residential mortgage loans
$
1,139,786
$
10,741
3.77
%
$
1,230,319
$
11,788
3.83
%
Residential construction loans
145,266
1,561
4.32
189,720
1,963
4.20
Total mortgage loans
1,285,052
12,302
3.83
1,420,039
13,751
3.88
Commercial AD&C loans
659,494
8,329
5.08
676,205
9,880
5.93
Commercial investor real estate loans
2,202,461
25,265
4.61
1,964,699
25,729
5.31
Commercial owner occupied real estate loans
1,285,257
15,206
4.76
1,207,799
14,386
4.83
Commercial business loans
819,133
10,177
5.00
780,318
10,808
5.62
Total commercial loans
4,966,345
58,977
4.78
4,629,021
60,803
5.33
Consumer loans
465,314
5,156
4.46
515,644
6,330
4.98
Total loans (2)
6,716,711
76,435
4.57
6,564,704
80,884
4.99
Loans held for sale
35,030
291
3.32
17,846
192
4.31
Taxable securities
972,609
6,322
2.60
768,658
5,976
3.11
Tax-exempt securities (3)
206,475
1,737
3.37
242,282
2,173
3.59
Total investment securities (4)
1,179,084
8,059
2.73
1,010,940
8,149
3.23
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
63,533
180
1.14
33,068
194
2.38
Federal funds sold
260
1
1.23
629
5
3.33
Total interest-earning assets
7,994,618
84,966
4.27
7,627,187
89,424
4.74
Less: allowance for credit losses
(61,962
)
(53,095
)
Cash and due from banks
69,618
62,478
Premises and equipment, net
58,346
61,722
Other assets
638,722
559,824
Total assets
$
8,699,342
$
8,258,116
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
840,415
697
0.33
%
$
709,844
300
0.17
%
Regular savings deposits
331,119
73
0.09
331,473
93
0.11
Money market savings deposits
1,848,290
4,650
1.01
1,658,628
6,307
1.54
Time deposits
1,616,643
8,098
2.01
1,570,277
7,780
2.01
Total interest-bearing deposits
4,636,467
13,518
1.17
4,270,222
14,480
1.38
Other borrowings
236,806
580
0.99
170,660
398
0.95
Advances from FHLB
531,989
3,145
2.38
925,652
6,064
2.66
Subordinated debentures
206,794
2,281
4.41
37,412
491
5.25
Total interest-bearing liabilities
5,612,056
19,524
1.40
5,403,946
21,433
1.61
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
1,797,227
1,682,720
Other liabilities
160,008
98,159
Stockholders' equity
1,130,051
1,073,291
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
8,699,342
$
8,258,116
Net interest income and spread
$
65,442
2.87
%
$
67,991
3.13
%
Less: tax-equivalent adjustment
1,108
1,241
Net interest income
$
64,334
$
66,750
Interest income/earning assets
4.27
%
4.74
%
Interest expense/earning assets
0.98
1.14
Net interest margin
3.29
%
3.60
%
(1) Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.45% for 2020 and 2019. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in
the above table to compute yields aggregated to $1.1 million and $1.2 million in 2020 and 2019, respectively.
(2) Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances.
(3) Includes only investments that are exempt from federal taxes.
(4) Available-for-sale investments are presented at amortized cost.