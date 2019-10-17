MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nasdaq > Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. SASR SANDY SPRING BANCORP, INC. (SASR) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nasdaq - 10/16 04:00:00 pm 33.42 USD +0.57% 07:13a SANDY SPRING BANCORP : 3Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 07:01a Sandy Spring Bancorp Reports Quarterly Earnings of $29.4 Million GL 10/03 Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on October 17, 2019 GL Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations Sandy Spring Bancorp Reports Quarterly Earnings of $29.4 Million 0 10/17/2019 | 07:01am EDT Send by mail :

OLNEY, Md., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., (Nasdaq-SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, today reported net income for the third quarter of 2019 of $29.4 million ($0.82 per diluted share) compared to net income of $29.2 million ($0.82 per diluted share) for the third quarter of 2018 and net income of $28.3 million ($0.79 per diluted share) for the second quarter of 2019.

“In the third quarter we executed our business strategies with precision, focus and company-wide coordination. As a result, we delivered growth in every key category and solid financial metrics,” said Daniel J. Schrider, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to succeed in one of the most desirable markets in the country, and we are deepening our presence in Greater Washington through the acquisition of Revere Bank. We are in a tremendous position of strength as we prepare to close out the year and begin preparing the integration of Revere Bank into Sandy Spring Bank.” Third Quarter Highlights: Total loans at September 30, 2019 increased 3% compared to September 30, 2018. During this period, the impact of the 6% growth in commercial loans was offset by the decline in the mortgage loan portfolio due to the impact of mortgage loan refinance activity driven by the current interest rate environment and the sale of the majority of new mortgage loan production.



Total deposits grew 10% from the third quarter of 2018 and compared to the end of 2018. Deposit growth reduced the loan-to-deposit ratio from 111% at year-end 2018 to 102% at the end of the current quarter. The year-to-date deposit growth included a 19% increase in noninterest-bearing deposits and a 45% reduction in wholesale deposits.



The provision for loan losses for the current quarter was $1.5 million compared to $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $1.6 million for the prior quarter of the current year.



The net interest margin was 3.51% for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 3.71% for the third quarter of 2018 and 3.54% for the second quarter of 2019. The prior year’s quarterly margin was positively impacted by an interest income recovery of $2.0 million. Excluding the recovery, the net interest margin for the prior year quarter was 3.60%.



On September 24, 2019, the Company entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger pursuant to which Revere Bank will merge with and into Sandy Spring Bank in a transaction valued at approximately $461 million. Revere Bank, headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, has 11 banking offices and more than $2.6 billion in assets (as of June 30, 2019).



Quarterly non-interest income increased 24% as compared to the same period in the prior year driven by income from mortgage banking activities that grew 164%. Growth was experienced in almost every other major category of non-interest income for the second consecutive quarter.



Non-interest expense for the quarter increased $2.5 million or 6% compared to the same quarter of the prior year. Increases occurred in most major expense categories, notably compensation and benefits driven by incentive-based programs and an increase in marketing costs. A large portion of the overall expense increases were offset by a decrease in FDIC insurance due to the receipt of an assessment credit during the current quarter.



The non-GAAP efficiency ratio continued to remain stable at 50.95% for the current quarter as compared to 49.27% for the third quarter of 2018 and 51.71% for the second quarter of 2019. Excluding the previously mentioned interest recovery in the prior year quarter, the non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 50.48%. Review of Balance Sheet and Credit Quality At September 30, 2019, total assets amounted to $8.4 billion compared to $8.0 billion at September 30, 2018 and $8.2 billion at December 31, 2018. Total loans at September 30, 2019 were $6.6 billion compared to $6.4 billion at September 30, 2018 and $6.6 billion at December 31, 2018. Overall, the loan portfolio has remained relatively level from December 31, 2018 through September 30, 2019. During this period, commercial loans grew 3% while mortgage loans have declined 2% due to the refinance activity and the strategic decision to sell the majority of new mortgage loan production. During this period, total funded loan production was $618 million. Commercial loans originated year-to-date had total unfunded commitments of $359 million as of September 30, 2019. Total deposits at September 30, 2019 were $6.5 billion compared to $5.9 billion at both September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2018. The 10% increase from year-end 2018 was driven by increases in the majority of deposit categories. The impact of the increase in deposits and rates during the first nine months of 2019 was partially offset by the benefit realized from an increase in noninterest-bearing deposits and a reduction in wholesale deposits. The increase in deposits enabled the reduction of higher cost borrowings, which declined $533 million from year-end through September 30, 2019, providing a positive impact on net interest income. Tangible common equity totaled $787 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $711 million at September 30, 2018 as the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets grew to 9.74% at September 30, 2019, as compared to 9.26% at September 30, 2018. The Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.70%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.37%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.52% and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.96% at September 30, 2019. The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans increased to 0.61% at September 30, 2019, compared to 0.52% at September 30, 2018. Non-performing loans totaled $40.1 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $33.3 million at September 30, 2018, and $37.7 million at June 30, 2019. The modest growth in non-performing loans over the prior periods occurred primarily as a result of increases in segments of the loan portfolio secured by real estate. Non-performing loans include accruing loans 90 days or more past due and restructured loans, but exclude purchased credit impaired loans acquired in the prior year’s acquisition of WashingtonFirst Bankshares, Inc. (“WashingtonFirst”). Loan charge-offs, net of recoveries, for the third quarter of 2019 totaled $0.6 million. Charge-offs for the third quarter of 2018 were not significant. The allowance for loan losses represented 0.83% of outstanding loans and 137% of non-performing loans at September 30, 2019, compared to 0.79% of outstanding loans and 151% of non-performing loans at September 30, 2018. While non-performing loans increased from September 30, 2018 to the current quarter, the related reserves for those loans remained stable due to adequate collateral values. Income Statement Review For the third quarter of 2019, net interest income decreased to $66.8 million compared to $67.6 million for the third quarter of 2018. During this period, interest income increased 3% primarily due to loan growth and interest expense increased 21% related to deposit growth resulting in the decline in net interest income. The net interest margin for the current quarter was 3.51%, compared to the net interest margin for the third quarter of 2018 of 3.71%. The prior year’s quarterly margin was positively impacted by an interest income recovery of $2.0 million. Excluding this recovery, the prior year’s net interest margin was 3.60%. The current quarter’s margin benefited from the decrease in average borrowed funds in addition to an increase in average noninterest-bearing deposits compared to the prior year quarter. Amortization of the fair value adjustments to both interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities directly attributable to the WashingtonFirst acquisition had a 4 basis point positive effect on the net interest margin for the current period, compared to 8 basis points for the same period of the prior year. The resulting adjusted net interest margin for the current quarter was 3.47% as compared to 3.52% for the prior year quarter. The provision for loan losses was $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2018. The current quarter’s provision reflects the impact of organic loan production and the need to establish a loan loss provision for previously acquired loans that had reached their maturity under their original lending arrangements and were renewed by Sandy Spring Bank. Non-interest income increased 24% to $18.6 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $15.0 million for the third quarter of 2018. The increase in non-interest income was due primarily to the 164% increase in income from mortgage banking activities as the volume of residential mortgages sold increased. Increases occurred in all non-interest income sources during the current quarter, with the exception of income from bank-owned life insurance, which remained level as compared to the third quarter of 2018. Non-interest expense increased 6% to $44.9 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $42.4 million in the third quarter of 2018. The current year quarter included $0.4 million in merger expenses compared to $0.6 million for the prior year quarter. Excluding merger expenses, non-interest expense increased 7% compared to the prior year, driven by higher compensation costs associated with incentive-based sales programs, marketing campaign expenses and an increase in occupancy and equipment costs. A portion of these increases were offset by a decrease in FDIC insurance due to the industry deposit insurance fund reaching the stipulated benchmark levels. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 50.95% for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 49.27% for the third quarter of 2018. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio for the prior year quarter was 50.48% after excluding the previously mentioned interest income recovery. Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 increased 3% compared to the first nine months of 2018 due principally to loan growth. During the first nine months of 2019, the net interest margin was 3.55% compared to 3.62% for the prior year period. The first nine months of 2019 included $1.8 million in recovered interest income on acquired credit impaired loans compared to $2.0 million for the same period of the prior year. Excluding the recovered interest income from both periods, the interest margin would have been 3.52% for the current year versus 3.59% for the prior year. Amortization of the fair value adjustments attributable to the WashingtonFirst acquisition had a 5 basis point positive impact on the net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to 14 basis points for the prior year period. The provision for loan losses was $3.0 million for the first nine months of 2019, compared to $5.6 million for the first nine months of 2018. The decrease in the provision for the current period compared to the prior year was primarily the result of the overall improvement in the qualitative credit metrics of the loan portfolio during the previous twelve months in addition to lower loan growth than experienced in the prior year. Non-interest income was $52.1 million for the first nine months of 2019, compared to $47.0 million for the first nine months of 2018. Excluding life insurance mortality proceeds of $0.6 million and $1.6 million from the first nine months of 2019 and 2018, respectively, non-interest income increased 13%. This increase was driven by income from mortgage banking activities, which increased 77% from the prior year-to-date, to $10.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, as a result of the rise in mortgage lending activity during 2019. Sales of originated mortgage loans rose 51% during the current period compared to the same period for 2018. Increases also occurred in service charges, wealth management income, insurance commissions and other non-interest income. Non-interest expense decreased 3% or $4.1 million to $133.0 million for the first nine months of 2019, compared to $137.1 million for the prior year period. The prior year period included $11.8 million in merger expenses. Excluding merger expenses, non-interest expense rose 6%, driven by increases in salaries and benefits, software costs, marketing costs and expenses from outside data services. A portion of the increases in non-interest expense was offset by the decrease in FDIC insurance during the year. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 51.36% for the first nine months of 2019 compared to 50.57% for the first nine months of 2018. Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. Non-GAAP measures used in this release consist of the following: Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of intangible assets.



The non-GAAP efficiency ratio is non-GAAP in that it excludes amortization of intangible assets, merger expenses and securities gains and includes tax-equivalent income.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the non-GAAP Reconciliation table included with this release for details on the earnings impact of these items. Conference Call The Company’s management will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter results today at 2:00 P.M. (ET). A live Webcast of the conference call is available through the Investor Relations section of the Sandy Spring Website at www.sandyspringbank.com. Participants may call 1-866-235-9910. A password is not necessary. Visitors to the website are advised to log on 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start of the call. An internet-based replay will be available on the website until 9:00 am (ET) October 31, 2019. A replay of the teleconference will be available through the same time period by calling 1-877-344-7529 under conference call number 10135193. About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, the largest locally-headquartered community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 50 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking , mortgage , private banking , and trust services throughout central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Sandy Spring Insurance Corporation and West Financial Services, Inc. , Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of insurance and wealth management services. Visit www.sandyspringbank.com for more information. For additional information or questions, please contact:

Daniel J. Schrider, President & Chief Executive Officer, or

Philip J. Mantua, E.V.P. & Chief Financial Officer

Sandy Spring Bancorp

17801 Georgia Avenue

Olney, Maryland 20832

1-800-399-5919

Email: DSchrider@sandyspringbank.com

PMantua@sandyspringbank.com

Website: www.sandyspringbank.com Media Contact:

Jen Schell

301-570-8331

jschell@sandyspringbank.com Forward-Looking Statements Sandy Spring Bancorp makes forward-looking statements in this news release and in the conference call regarding this news release. These forward-looking statements may include: statements of goals, intentions, earnings expectations, and other expectations; estimates of risks and of future costs and benefits; assessments of probable loan losses; assessments of market risk; and statements of the ability to achieve financial and other goals. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “outlook,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project” and other similar words and expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Sandy Spring Bancorp does not assume any duty and does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements. Because forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions and uncertainties, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those that Sandy Spring Bancorp anticipated in its forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements are subject to the following principal risks and uncertainties: general economic conditions and trends, either nationally or locally; conditions in the securities markets; changes in interest rates; changes in deposit flows, and in the demand for deposit, loan, and investment products and other financial services; changes in real estate values; changes in the quality or composition of the Company’s loan or investment portfolios; changes in competitive pressures among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; the Company’s ability to retain key members of management; changes in legislation, regulations, and policies; risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to the acquisition of Revere Bank by Sandy Spring Bancorp, including the ability to obtain regulatory and shareholder approvals and meet other closing conditions to the transaction, and delay in closing the merger; the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of acquisitions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; and a variety of other matters which, by their nature, are subject to significant uncertainties. Sandy Spring Bancorp provides greater detail regarding some of these factors in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, including in the Risk Factors section of that report, and in its other SEC reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements may also be subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those that it may discuss elsewhere in this news release or in its filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC’s Web site at www.sec.gov . Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, % September 30, % (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Results of Operations: Net interest income $ 66,790 $ 67,591 (1 ) % $ 199,725 $ 194,300 3 % Provision for loan losses 1,524 1,890 (19 ) 3,029 5,620 (46 ) Non-interest income 18,573 15,033 24 52,098 47,019 11 Non-interest expense 44,925 42,393 6 133,004 137,116 (3 ) Income before income taxes 38,914 38,341 1 115,790 98,583 17 Net income 29,383 29,234 1 87,976 75,298 17 Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income (5) $ 40,802 $ 40,811 - $ 119,183 $ 115,969 3 Return on average assets 1.39 % 1.45 % 1.42 % 1.27 % Return on average common equity 10.38 % 11.26 % 10.71 % 9.89 % Net interest margin 3.51 % 3.71 % 3.55 % 3.62 % Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (1) 52.63 % 51.31 % 52.82 % 56.82 % Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (1) 50.95 % 49.27 % 51.36 % 50.57 % Per share data: Basic net income $ 0.82 $ 0.82 - % $ 2.46 $ 2.11 17 % Diluted net income $ 0.82 $ 0.82 - $ 2.45 $ 2.11 16 Average fully diluted shares 35,900,102 35,744,085 - 35,879,584 35,721,702 - Dividends declared per share $ 0.30 $ 0.28 7 $ 0.88 $ 0.82 7 Book value per share 32.00 29.35 9 32.00 29.35 9 Tangible book value per share (5) 22.10 20.03 10 22.10 20.03 10 Outstanding shares 35,625,822 35,521,541 - 35,625,822 35,521,541 - Financial Condition at period-end: Investment securities $ 946,210 $ 992,797 (5 ) % $ 946,210 $ 992,797 (5 ) % Loans 6,596,548 6,388,959 3 6,596,548 6,388,959 3 Interest-earning assets 7,742,138 7,428,534 4 7,742,138 7,428,534 4 Assets 8,437,538 8,034,565 5 8,437,538 8,034,565 5 Deposits 6,493,899 5,898,394 10 6,493,899 5,898,394 10 Interest-bearing liabilities 5,093,265 5,042,431 1 5,093,265 5,042,431 1 Stockholders' equity 1,140,041 1,042,716 9 1,140,041 1,042,716 9 Capital ratios: Tier 1 leverage (4) 9.96 % 9.46 % 9.96 % 9.46 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (4) 11.52 % 11.18 % 11.52 % 11.18 % Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (4) 12.70 % 12.38 % 12.70 % 12.38 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (4) 11.37 % 11.02 % 11.37 % 11.02 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 9.74 % 9.26 % 9.74 % 9.26 % Average equity to average assets 13.42 % 12.90 % 13.22 % 12.85 % Credit quality ratios: Allowance for loan losses to loans 0.83 % 0.79 % 0.83 % 0.79 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.61 % 0.52 % 0.61 % 0.52 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.49 % 0.44 % 0.49 % 0.44 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 137.05 % 151.35 % 137.05 % 151.35 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans (3) 0.03 % 0.00 % 0.03 % 0.01 % (1) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization and merger expenses from non-interest expense; securities gains from non-interest income and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights. (2) The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that divides assets excluding intangible assets into stockholders' equity after deducting intangible assets and other comprehensive gains (losses). See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights. (3) Calculation utilizes average loans, excluding residential mortgage loans held-for-sale. (4) Estimated ratio at September 30, 2019. (5) Represents a Non-GAAP measure.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income: Net income $ 29,383 $ 29,234 $ 87,976 $ 75,298 Plus non-GAAP adjustments: Merger expenses 364 580 364 11,766 Income taxes 9,531 9,107 27,814 23,285 Provision for loan losses 1,524 1,890 3,029 5,620 Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income $ 40,802 $ 40,811 $ 119,183 $ 115,969 Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis: Non-interest expense $ 44,925 $ 42,393 $ 133,004 $ 137,116 Net interest income plus non-interest income $ 85,363 $ 82,624 $ 251,823 $ 241,319 Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis 52.63 % 51.31 % 52.82 % 56.82 % Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis: Non-interest expense $ 44,925 $ 42,393 $ 133,004 $ 137,116 Less non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 491 540 1,465 1,622 Merger expenses 364 580 364 11,766 Non-interest expense - as adjusted $ 44,070 $ 41,273 $ 131,175 $ 123,728 Net interest income plus non-interest income $ 85,363 $ 82,624 $ 251,823 $ 241,319 Plus non-GAAP adjustment: Tax-equivalent income 1,147 1,221 3,597 3,483 Less non-GAAP adjustment: Securities gains 15 82 20 145 Net interest income plus non-interest income - as adjusted $ 86,495 $ 83,763 $ 255,400 $ 244,657 Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis 50.95 % 49.27 % 51.36 % 50.57 % Tangible common equity ratio: Total stockholders' equity $ 1,140,041 $ 1,042,716 $ 1,140,041 $ 1,042,716 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 2,708 24,420 2,708 24,420 Goodwill (347,149 ) (345,422 ) (347,149 ) (345,422 ) Other intangible assets, net (8,322 ) (10,327 ) (8,322 ) (10,327 ) Tangible common equity $ 787,278 $ 711,387 $ 787,278 $ 711,387 Total assets $ 8,437,538 $ 8,034,565 $ 8,437,538 $ 8,034,565 Goodwill (347,149 ) (345,422 ) (347,149 ) (345,422 ) Other intangible assets, net (8,322 ) (10,327 ) (8,322 ) (10,327 ) Tangible assets $ 8,082,067 $ 7,678,816 $ 8,082,067 $ 7,678,816 Tangible common equity ratio 9.74 % 9.26 % 9.74 % 9.26 % Outstanding common shares 35,625,822 35,521,541 35,625,822 35,521,541 Tangible book value per common share $ 22.10 $ 20.03 $ 22.10 $ 20.03

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION - UNAUDITED September 30, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 89,377 $ 67,014 $ 63,380 Federal funds sold 253 609 2,055 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 120,306 33,858 13,142 Cash and cash equivalents 209,936 101,481 78,577 Residential mortgage loans held for sale (at fair value) 78,821 22,773 31,581 Investments available-for-sale (at fair value) 894,272 937,335 926,723 Other equity securities 51,938 73,389 66,074 Total loans 6,596,548 6,571,634 6,388,959 Less: allowance for loan losses (54,992 ) (53,486 ) (50,409 ) Net loans 6,541,556 6,518,148 6,338,550 Premises and equipment, net 59,487 61,942 62,098 Other real estate owned 1,482 1,584 2,118 Accrued interest receivable 23,438 24,609 24,058 Goodwill 347,149 347,149 345,422 Other intangible assets, net 8,322 9,788 10,327 Other assets 221,137 145,074 149,037 Total assets $ 8,437,538 $ 8,243,272 $ 8,034,565 Liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 2,081,435 $ 1,750,319 $ 1,902,537 Interest-bearing deposits 4,412,464 4,164,561 3,995,857 Total deposits 6,493,899 5,914,880 5,898,394 Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 126,008 327,429 142,669 Advances from FHLB 517,477 848,611 866,445 Subordinated debentures 37,316 37,425 37,460 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 122,797 47,024 46,881 Total liabilities 7,297,497 7,175,369 6,991,849 Stockholders' Equity Common stock -- par value $1.00; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued and outstanding 35,625,822, 35,530,734 and 35,521,541 at September 30, 2019, December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, respectively 35,626 35,531 35,522 Additional paid in capital 609,103 606,573 605,623 Retained earnings 498,020 441,553 425,991 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,708 ) (15,754 ) (24,420 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,140,041 1,067,903 1,042,716 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,437,538 $ 8,243,272 $ 8,034,565



Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest Income: Interest and fees on loans $ 79,167 $ 76,786 $ 239,028 $ 215,050 Interest on loans held for sale 572 336 1,145 983 Interest on deposits with banks 783 211 1,405 1,082 Interest and dividends on investment securities: Taxable 5,221 5,112 16,302 15,297 Exempt from federal income taxes 1,337 1,921 4,591 6,035 Interest on federal funds sold 2 8 8 28 Total interest income 87,082 84,374 262,479 238,475 Interest Expense: Interest on deposits 16,332 10,773 46,958 26,583 Interest on retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 257 383 945 599 Interest on advances from FHLB 3,222 5,141 13,389 15,557 Interest on subordinated debt 481 486 1,462 1,436 Total interest expense 20,292 16,783 62,754 44,175 Net interest income 66,790 67,591 199,725 194,300 Provision for loan losses 1,524 1,890 3,029 5,620 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 65,266 65,701 196,696 188,680 Non-interest Income: Investment securities gains 15 82 20 145 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,516 2,316 7,265 6,865 Mortgage banking activities 4,408 1,672 10,541 5,943 Wealth management income 5,493 5,344 16,268 15,792 Insurance agency commissions 2,116 2,016 5,281 5,020 Income from bank owned life insurance 662 663 2,505 3,664 Bank card fees 1,462 1,436 4,181 4,199 Other income 1,901 1,504 6,037 5,391 Total non-interest income 18,573 15,033 52,098 47,019 Non-interest Expense: Salaries and employee benefits 26,234 24,488 77,699 73,064 Occupancy expense of premises 4,816 4,355 14,807 13,939 Equipment expenses 2,641 2,441 7,929 6,909 Marketing 1,541 770 3,371 2,863 Outside data services 1,973 1,736 5,713 4,840 FDIC insurance (83 ) 1,257 2,137 3,840 Amortization of intangible assets 491 540 1,465 1,622 Merger expenses 364 580 364 11,766 Professional fees and services 1,546 1,351 4,425 4,090 Other expenses 5,402 4,875 15,094 14,183 Total non-interest expense 44,925 42,393 133,004 137,116 Income before income taxes 38,914 38,341 115,790 98,583 Income tax expense 9,531 9,107 27,814 23,285 Net income $ 29,383 $ 29,234 $ 87,976 $ 75,298 Net Income Per Share Amounts: Basic net income per share $ 0.82 $ 0.82 $ 2.46 $ 2.11 Diluted net income per share $ 0.82 $ 0.82 $ 2.45 $ 2.11 Dividends declared per share $ 0.30 $ 0.28 $ 0.88 $ 0.82



Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Profitability for the Quarter: Tax-equivalent interest income $ 88,229 $ 88,423 $ 89,424 $ 86,839 $ 85,595 $ 79,774 $ 76,589 Interest expense 20,292 21,029 21,433 19,462 16,783 14,779 12,613 Tax-equivalent net interest income 67,937 67,394 67,991 67,377 68,812 64,995 63,976 Tax-equivalent adjustment 1,147 1,209 1,241 1,232 1,221 1,177 1,085 Provision (credit) for loan losses 1,524 1,633 (128 ) 3,403 1,890 1,733 1,997 Non-interest income 18,573 16,556 16,969 14,030 15,033 14,868 17,118 Non-interest expense 44,925 43,887 44,192 42,667 42,393 45,082 49,641 Income before income taxes 38,914 37,221 39,655 34,105 38,341 31,871 28,371 Income tax expense 9,531 8,945 9,338 8,539 9,107 7,472 6,706 Net income $ 29,383 $ 28,276 $ 30,317 $ 25,566 $ 29,234 $ 24,399 $ 21,665 Financial Performance: Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income $ 40,802 $ 38,854 $ 39,527 $ 37,508 $ 40,811 $ 35,832 $ 39,326 Return on average assets 1.39 % 1.37 % 1.49 % 1.25 % 1.45 % 1.23 % 1.12 % Return on average common equity 10.38 % 10.32 % 11.46 % 9.70 % 11.26 % 9.66 % 8.70 % Net interest margin 3.51 % 3.54 % 3.60 % 3.57 % 3.71 % 3.56 % 3.58 % Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (1) 52.63 % 53.04 % 52.79 % 53.22 % 51.31 % 57.29 % 62.04 % Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (1) 50.95 % 51.71 % 51.44 % 51.78 % 49.27 % 52.98 % 49.54 % Per Share Data: Basic net income per share $ 0.82 $ 0.79 $ 0.85 $ 0.72 $ 0.82 $ 0.68 $ 0.61 Diluted net income per share $ 0.82 $ 0.79 $ 0.85 $ 0.72 $ 0.82 $ 0.68 $ 0.61 Average fully diluted shares 35,900,102 35,890,437 35,806,459 35,747,478 35,744,085 35,743,927 35,683,542 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.26 Non-interest Income: Securities gains $ 15 $ 5 $ - $ 45 $ 82 $ - $ 63 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,516 2,442 2,307 2,459 2,316 2,290 2,259 Mortgage banking activities 4,408 3,270 2,863 1,130 1,672 2,064 2,207 Wealth management income 5,493 5,539 5,236 5,492 5,344 5,387 5,061 Insurance agency commissions 2,116 1,265 1,900 1,138 2,016 1,180 1,824 Income from bank owned life insurance 662 654 1,189 663 663 670 2,331 Bank card fees 1,462 1,467 1,252 1,368 1,436 1,393 1,370 Other income 1,901 1,914 2,222 1,735 1,504 1,884 2,003 Total Non-interest Income $ 18,573 $ 16,556 $ 16,969 $ 14,030 $ 15,033 $ 14,868 $ 17,118 Non-interest Expense: Salaries and employee benefits $ 26,234 $ 25,489 $ 25,976 $ 23,934 $ 24,488 $ 24,664 $ 23,912 Occupancy expense of premises 4,816 4,760 5,231 4,413 4,355 4,642 4,942 Equipment expenses 2,641 2,712 2,576 2,426 2,441 2,243 2,225 Marketing 1,541 887 943 1,061 770 945 1,148 Outside data services 1,973 1,962 1,778 1,763 1,736 1,707 1,397 FDIC insurance (83 ) 1,084 1,136 1,255 1,257 1,390 1,193 Amortization of intangible assets 491 483 491 540 540 541 541 Merger expenses 364 - - - 580 2,228 8,958 Professional fees and services 1,546 1,634 1,245 1,966 1,351 1,699 1,040 Other expenses 5,402 4,876 4,816 5,309 4,875 5,023 4,285 Total Non-interest Expense $ 44,925 $ 43,887 $ 44,192 $ 42,667 $ 42,393 $ 45,082 $ 49,641 (1) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization and merger expenses from non-interest expense; securities gains from non-interest income; and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.



Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Balance Sheets at Quarter End: Residential mortgage loans $ 1,199,275 $ 1,241,081 $ 1,249,968 $ 1,228,247 $ 1,181,427 $ 1,106,674 $ 992,287 Residential construction loans 150,692 171,106 176,388 186,785 188,779 197,372 215,445 Commercial AD&C loans 678,906 658,709 688,939 681,201 631,589 609,266 564,871 Commercial investor real estate loans 2,036,021 1,994,027 1,962,879 1,958,395 1,924,397 1,923,827 1,928,439 Commercial owner occupied real estate loans 1,278,505 1,224,986 1,216,713 1,202,903 1,201,673 1,184,421 1,174,739 Commercial business loans 772,619 772,158 769,660 796,264 738,083 702,939 652,797 Consumer loans 480,530 489,176 505,443 517,839 523,011 525,574 532,973 Total loans 6,596,548 6,551,243 6,569,990 6,571,634 6,388,959 6,250,073 6,061,551 Allowance for loan losses (54,992 ) (54,024 ) (53,089 ) (53,486 ) (50,409 ) (48,493 ) (46,931 ) Loans held for sale 78,821 50,511 24,998 22,773 31,581 40,000 28,486 Investment securities 946,210 955,715 987,299 1,010,724 992,797 1,017,274 1,040,339 Interest-earning assets 7,742,138 7,713,364 7,648,654 7,639,598 7,428,534 7,532,664 7,285,731 Total assets 8,437,538 8,398,519 8,327,900 8,243,272 8,034,565 8,152,600 7,894,918 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 2,081,435 2,023,614 1,813,708 1,750,319 1,902,537 1,910,690 1,767,523 Total deposits 6,493,899 6,389,749 6,224,523 5,914,880 5,898,394 5,837,826 5,627,206 Customer repurchase agreements 126,008 150,604 122,626 137,429 142,669 139,647 149,323 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,093,265 5,136,860 5,297,108 5,378,026 5,042,431 5,168,055 5,057,645 Total stockholders' equity 1,140,041 1,119,445 1,095,848 1,067,903 1,042,716 1,026,349 1,014,608 Quarterly Average Balance Sheets: Residential mortgage loans $ 1,215,132 $ 1,244,086 $ 1,230,319 $ 1,188,135 $ 1,122,946 $ 1,034,062 $ 1,117,478 Residential construction loans 162,196 174,095 189,720 202,710 215,578 223,171 193,327 Commercial AD&C loans 651,905 686,282 676,205 647,115 632,354 576,076 582,876 Commercial investor real estate loans 1,982,979 1,960,919 1,964,699 1,936,936 1,905,427 1,924,759 1,988,340 Commercial owner occupied real estate loans 1,258,000 1,215,632 1,207,799 1,196,506 1,190,865 1,184,409 940,065 Commercial business loans 786,150 756,594 780,318 751,754 700,791 666,280 657,372 Consumer loans 486,865 505,235 515,644 522,453 524,605 531,965 538,198 Total loans 6,543,227 6,542,843 6,564,704 6,445,609 6,292,566 6,140,722 6,017,656 Loans held for sale 61,870 37,121 17,846 21,923 29,939 25,403 35,768 Investment securities 941,048 964,863 1,010,940 986,146 996,365 1,028,306 1,062,325 Interest-earning assets 7,690,629 7,619,240 7,627,187 7,495,338 7,372,536 7,311,272 7,212,878 Total assets 8,370,789 8,294,883 8,258,116 8,104,916 7,986,525 7,926,735 7,841,611 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,909,884 1,796,802 1,682,720 1,766,672 1,822,931 1,796,644 1,651,258 Total deposits 6,405,762 6,247,409 5,952,942 5,822,580 5,783,992 5,657,420 5,489,715 Customer repurchase agreements 138,736 141,865 129,059 146,637 139,809 148,539 136,694 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,202,876 5,269,209 5,403,946 5,230,254 5,076,717 5,058,016 5,116,904 Total stockholders' equity 1,123,185 1,099,078 1,073,291 1,045,378 1,030,167 1,013,081 1,010,106 Financial Measures: Average equity to average assets 13.42 % 13.25 % 13.00 % 12.90 % 12.90 % 12.78 % 12.88 % Investment securities to earning assets 12.22 % 12.39 % 12.91 % 13.23 % 13.36 % 13.50 % 14.28 % Loans to earning assets 85.20 % 84.93 % 85.90 % 86.02 % 86.01 % 82.97 % 83.20 % Loans to assets 78.18 % 78.00 % 78.89 % 79.72 % 79.52 % 76.66 % 76.78 % Loans to deposits 101.58 % 102.53 % 105.55 % 111.10 % 108.32 % 107.06 % 107.72 % Capital Measures: Tier 1 leverage (1) 9.96 % 9.80 % 9.61 % 9.50 % 9.46 % 9.27 % 9.21 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1) 11.52 % 11.59 % 11.35 % 11.06 % 11.18 % 11.01 % 11.08 % Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (1) 12.70 % 12.79 % 12.54 % 12.26 % 12.38 % 12.19 % 12.27 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1) 11.37 % 11.43 % 11.19 % 10.90 % 11.02 % 10.85 % 10.92 % Book value per share $ 32.00 $ 31.43 $ 30.82 $ 30.06 $ 29.35 $ 28.90 $ 28.61 Outstanding shares 35,625,822 35,614,953 35,557,110 35,530,734 35,521,541 35,511,943 35,463,269 (1) Estimated ratio at September 30, 2019



Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries LOAN PORTFOLIO QUALITY DETAIL - UNAUDITED 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Non-Performing Assets: Loans 90 days past due: Commercial business $ 17 $ - $ - $ 49 $ 150 $ 6 $ - Commercial real estate: Commercial AD&C - - - - 1,261 - - Commercial investor real estate 1,201 1,248 - - - - - Commercial owner occupied real estate - - 90 - 13 112 - Consumer - - - 219 563 - 126 Residential real estate: Residential mortgage - - 221 221 - - - Residential construction - - - - - - - Total loans 90 days past due 1,218 1,248 311 489 1,987 118 126 Non-accrual loans: Commercial business 6,393 7,083 8,013 7,086 6,352 6,883 6,634 Commercial real estate: Commercial AD&C 829 1,990 3,306 3,306 136 136 136 Commercial investor real estate 8,454 6,409 6,071 5,355 5,861 5,878 5,813 Commercial owner occupied real estate 3,810 3,766 5,992 4,234 3,352 3,440 3,524 Consumer 4,561 4,439 4,081 4,107 4,098 4,298 3,244 Residential real estate: Residential mortgage 12,574 10,625 9,704 9,336 9,134 6,251 7,063 Residential construction - - 156 159 163 168 174 Total non-accrual loans 36,621 34,312 37,323 33,583 29,096 27,054 26,588 Total restructured loans - accruing 2,287 2,133 2,479 1,942 2,224 1,663 2,678 Total non-performing loans 40,126 37,693 40,113 36,014 33,307 28,835 29,392 Other assets and real estate owned (OREO) 1,482 1,486 1,410 1,584 2,118 2,361 2,761 Total non-performing assets $ 41,608 $ 39,179 $ 41,523 $ 37,598 $ 35,425 $ 31,196 $ 32,153 For the Quarter Ended, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 2018 Analysis of Non-accrual Loan Activity: Balance at beginning of period $ 34,312 $ 37,323 $ 33,583 $ 29,096 $ 27,054 $ 26,588 $ 26,336 Non-accrual balances transferred to OREO - (195 ) - - - - (289 ) Non-accrual balances charged-off (705 ) (604 ) (227 ) (360 ) (91 ) (144 ) (411 ) Net payments or draws (2,903 ) (5,517 ) (1,786 ) (1,126 ) (1,777 ) (1,635 ) (357 ) Loans placed on non-accrual 6,015 3,396 6,202 5,973 4,193 2,245 1,309 Non-accrual loans brought current (98 ) (91 ) (449 ) - (283 ) - - Balance at end of period $ 36,621 $ 34,312 $ 37,323 $ 33,583 $ 29,096 $ 27,054 $ 26,588 Analysis of Allowance for Loan Losses: Balance at beginning of period $ 54,024 $ 53,089 $ 53,486 $ 50,409 $ 48,493 $ 46,931 $ 45,257 Provision (credit) for loan losses 1,524 1,633 (128 ) 3,403 1,890 1,733 1,997 Less loans charged-off, net of recoveries: Commercial business 389 735 7 (9 ) (49 ) (73 ) 322 Commercial real estate: Commercial AD&C (224 ) (4 ) - - - - (62 ) Commercial investor real estate (3 ) (3 ) (7 ) 109 (49 ) (8 ) (8 ) Commercial owner occupied real estate - - - - - - - Consumer 187 (18 ) 182 45 85 244 99 Residential real estate: Residential mortgage 209 (10 ) 89 183 (11 ) 13 (22 ) Residential construction (2 ) (2 ) (2 ) (2 ) (2 ) (5 ) (6 ) Net charge-offs 556 698 269 326 (26 ) 171 323 Balance at end of period $ 54,992 $ 54,024 $ 53,089 $ 53,486 $ 50,409 $ 48,493 $ 46,931 Asset Quality Ratios: Non-performing loans to total loans 0.61 % 0.58 % 0.61 % 0.55 % 0.52 % 0.46 % 0.48 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.49 % 0.47 % 0.50 % 0.46 % 0.44 % 0.38 % 0.41 % Allowance for loan losses to loans 0.83 % 0.82 % 0.81 % 0.81 % 0.79 % 0.78 % 0.77 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 137.05 % 143.33 % 132.35 % 148.51 % 151.35 % 168.17 % 159.67 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.03 % 0.04 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.02 %



Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

2018

Annualized Annualized Average (1) Average Average (1) Average (Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent) Balances Interest Yield/Rate Balances Interest Yield/Rate Assets Residential mortgage loans $ 1,215,132 $ 11,649 3.83 % $ 1,122,946 $ 10,485 3.73 % Residential construction loans 162,196 1,746 4.27 215,578 2,160 3.98 Total mortgage loans 1,377,328 13,395 3.89 1,338,524 12,645 3.77 Commercial AD&C loans 651,905 9,705 5.91 632,354 9,185 5.76 Commercial investor real estate loans 1,982,979 24,342 4.87 1,905,427 25,735 5.36 Commercial owner occupied real estate loans 1,258,000 15,749 4.97 1,190,865 14,484 4.83 Commercial business loans 786,150 10,350 5.22 700,791 9,196 5.21 Total commercial loans 4,679,034 60,146 5.10 4,429,437 58,600 5.25 Consumer loans 486,865 6,132 5.00 524,605 6,011 4.59 Total loans (2) 6,543,227 79,673 4.84 6,292,566 77,256 4.88 Loans held for sale 61,870 572 3.70 29,939 336 4.49 Taxable securities 744,461 5,504 2.95 720,317 5,342 2.97 Tax-exempt securities (3) 196,587 1,695 3.45 276,048 2,442 3.54 Total investment securities (4) 941,048 7,199 3.06 996,365 7,784 3.12 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 143,865 783 2.16 51,683 211 1.62 Federal funds sold 619 2 1.42 1,983 8 1.58 Total interest-earning assets 7,690,629 88,229 4.56 7,372,536 85,595 4.61 Less: allowance for loan losses (54,147 ) (49,194 ) Cash and due from banks 64,154 64,653 Premises and equipment, net 60,537 62,452 Other assets 609,616 536,078 Total assets $ 8,370,789 $ 7,986,525 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 749,720 545 0.29 % $ 703,905 231 0.13 % Regular savings deposits 326,913 110 0.13 347,299 93 0.11 Money market savings deposits 1,781,173 6,721 1.50 1,625,481 5,330 1.30 Time deposits 1,638,072 8,956 2.17 1,284,376 5,119 1.58 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,495,878 16,332 1.44 3,961,061 10,773 1.08 Other borrowings 146,939 257 0.69 188,133 383 0.81 Advances from FHLB 522,719 3,222 2.45 890,040 5,141 2.29 Subordinated debentures 37,340 481 5.15 37,483 486 5.19 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,202,876 20,292 1.55 5,076,717 16,783 1.31 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,909,884 1,822,931 Other liabilities 134,844 56,710 Stockholders' equity 1,123,185 1,030,167 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,370,789 $ 7,986,525 Net interest income and spread $ 67,937 3.01 % $ 68,812 3.30 % Less: tax-equivalent adjustment 1,147 1,221 Net interest income $ 66,790 $ 67,591 Interest income/earning assets 4.56 % 4.61 % Interest expense/earning assets 1.05 0.90 Net interest margin 3.51 % 3.71 % (1) Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 26.13% for 2019 and 2018. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in

the above table to compute yields aggregated to $1.1 million and $1.2 million in 2019 and 2018, respectively.

(2) Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances. (3) Includes only investments that are exempt from federal taxes. (4) Available for sale investments are presented at amortized cost.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

2018

Annualized Annualized Average (1) Average Average (1) Average (Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent) Balances Interest Yield/Rate Balances Interest Yield/Rate Assets Residential mortgage loans $ 1,229,790 $ 35,408 3.84 % $ 1,091,515 $ 30,280 3.70 % Residential construction loans 175,236 5,582 4.26 210,774 6,203 3.93 Total mortgage loans 1,405,026 40,990 3.89 1,302,289 36,483 3.74 Commercial AD&C loans 671,375 29,853 5.95 597,283 25,592 5.73 Commercial investor real estate loans 1,969,599 74,428 5.05 1,939,205 71,824 4.95 Commercial owner occupied real estate loans 1,227,327 44,975 4.90 1,106,032 39,051 4.72 Commercial business loans 774,375 31,479 5.43 674,973 26,052 5.16 Total commercial loans 4,642,676 180,735 5.20 4,317,493 162,519 5.03 Consumer loans 502,476 18,797 5.00 531,539 17,310 4.41 Total loans (2) 6,550,178 240,522 4.91 6,151,321 216,312 4.70 Loans held for sale 39,107 1,145 3.91 30,349 983 4.32 Taxable securities 752,518 17,169 3.04 738,580 15,891 2.87 Tax-exempt securities (3) 219,510 5,827 3.54 290,177 7,662 3.52 Total investment securities (4) 972,028 22,996 3.15 1,028,757 23,553 3.05 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 83,981 1,405 2.24 86,446 1,082 1.67 Federal funds sold 623 8 1.78 2,607 28 1.41 Total interest-earning assets 7,645,917 266,076 4.65 7,299,480 241,958 4.43 Less: allowance for loan losses (53,440 ) (47,533 ) Cash and due from banks 64,227 69,301 Premises and equipment, net 61,039 61,507 Other assets 590,186 535,778 Total assets $ 8,307,929 $ 7,918,533 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 733,872 1,305 0.24 % $ 730,520 657 0.12 % Regular savings deposits 330,377 321 0.13 390,231 488 0.17 Money market savings deposits 1,710,520 19,617 1.53 1,520,953 13,028 1.15 Time deposits 1,629,716 25,715 2.11 1,245,510 12,410 1.33 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,404,485 46,958 1.43 3,887,214 26,583 0.91 Other borrowings 158,279 945 0.80 158,939 599 0.50 Advances from FHLB 689,224 13,389 2.60 1,000,060 15,557 2.08 Subordinated debentures 37,376 1,462 5.22 37,518 1,436 5.11 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,289,364 62,754 1.59 5,083,731 44,175 1.16 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,797,301 1,757,573 Other liabilities 122,564 59,371 Stockholders' equity 1,098,700 1,017,858 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,307,929 $ 7,918,533