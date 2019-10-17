Sandy Spring Bancorp Reports Quarterly Earnings of $29.4 Million
10/17/2019
OLNEY, Md., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., (Nasdaq-SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, today reported net income for the third quarter of 2019 of $29.4 million ($0.82 per diluted share) compared to net income of $29.2 million ($0.82 per diluted share) for the third quarter of 2018 and net income of $28.3 million ($0.79 per diluted share) for the second quarter of 2019.
“In the third quarter we executed our business strategies with precision, focus and company-wide coordination. As a result, we delivered growth in every key category and solid financial metrics,” said Daniel J. Schrider, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to succeed in one of the most desirable markets in the country, and we are deepening our presence in Greater Washington through the acquisition of Revere Bank. We are in a tremendous position of strength as we prepare to close out the year and begin preparing the integration of Revere Bank into Sandy Spring Bank.”
Third Quarter Highlights:
Total loans at September 30, 2019 increased 3% compared to September 30, 2018. During this period, the impact of the 6% growth in commercial loans was offset by the decline in the mortgage loan portfolio due to the impact of mortgage loan refinance activity driven by the current interest rate environment and the sale of the majority of new mortgage loan production.
Total deposits grew 10% from the third quarter of 2018 and compared to the end of 2018. Deposit growth reduced the loan-to-deposit ratio from 111% at year-end 2018 to 102% at the end of the current quarter. The year-to-date deposit growth included a 19% increase in noninterest-bearing deposits and a 45% reduction in wholesale deposits.
The provision for loan losses for the current quarter was $1.5 million compared to $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $1.6 million for the prior quarter of the current year.
The net interest margin was 3.51% for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 3.71% for the third quarter of 2018 and 3.54% for the second quarter of 2019. The prior year’s quarterly margin was positively impacted by an interest income recovery of $2.0 million. Excluding the recovery, the net interest margin for the prior year quarter was 3.60%.
On September 24, 2019, the Company entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger pursuant to which Revere Bank will merge with and into Sandy Spring Bank in a transaction valued at approximately $461 million. Revere Bank, headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, has 11 banking offices and more than $2.6 billion in assets (as of June 30, 2019).
Quarterly non-interest income increased 24% as compared to the same period in the prior year driven by income from mortgage banking activities that grew 164%. Growth was experienced in almost every other major category of non-interest income for the second consecutive quarter.
Non-interest expense for the quarter increased $2.5 million or 6% compared to the same quarter of the prior year. Increases occurred in most major expense categories, notably compensation and benefits driven by incentive-based programs and an increase in marketing costs. A large portion of the overall expense increases were offset by a decrease in FDIC insurance due to the receipt of an assessment credit during the current quarter.
The non-GAAP efficiency ratio continued to remain stable at 50.95% for the current quarter as compared to 49.27% for the third quarter of 2018 and 51.71% for the second quarter of 2019. Excluding the previously mentioned interest recovery in the prior year quarter, the non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 50.48%.
Review of Balance Sheet and Credit Quality
At September 30, 2019, total assets amounted to $8.4 billion compared to $8.0 billion at September 30, 2018 and $8.2 billion at December 31, 2018. Total loans at September 30, 2019 were $6.6 billion compared to $6.4 billion at September 30, 2018 and $6.6 billion at December 31, 2018. Overall, the loan portfolio has remained relatively level from December 31, 2018 through September 30, 2019. During this period, commercial loans grew 3% while mortgage loans have declined 2% due to the refinance activity and the strategic decision to sell the majority of new mortgage loan production. During this period, total funded loan production was $618 million. Commercial loans originated year-to-date had total unfunded commitments of $359 million as of September 30, 2019.
Total deposits at September 30, 2019 were $6.5 billion compared to $5.9 billion at both September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2018. The 10% increase from year-end 2018 was driven by increases in the majority of deposit categories. The impact of the increase in deposits and rates during the first nine months of 2019 was partially offset by the benefit realized from an increase in noninterest-bearing deposits and a reduction in wholesale deposits. The increase in deposits enabled the reduction of higher cost borrowings, which declined $533 million from year-end through September 30, 2019, providing a positive impact on net interest income.
Tangible common equity totaled $787 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $711 million at September 30, 2018 as the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets grew to 9.74% at September 30, 2019, as compared to 9.26% at September 30, 2018. The Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.70%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.37%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.52% and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.96% at September 30, 2019.
The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans increased to 0.61% at September 30, 2019, compared to 0.52% at September 30, 2018. Non-performing loans totaled $40.1 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $33.3 million at September 30, 2018, and $37.7 million at June 30, 2019. The modest growth in non-performing loans over the prior periods occurred primarily as a result of increases in segments of the loan portfolio secured by real estate. Non-performing loans include accruing loans 90 days or more past due and restructured loans, but exclude purchased credit impaired loans acquired in the prior year’s acquisition of WashingtonFirst Bankshares, Inc. (“WashingtonFirst”).
Loan charge-offs, net of recoveries, for the third quarter of 2019 totaled $0.6 million. Charge-offs for the third quarter of 2018 were not significant. The allowance for loan losses represented 0.83% of outstanding loans and 137% of non-performing loans at September 30, 2019, compared to 0.79% of outstanding loans and 151% of non-performing loans at September 30, 2018. While non-performing loans increased from September 30, 2018 to the current quarter, the related reserves for those loans remained stable due to adequate collateral values.
Income Statement Review
For the third quarter of 2019, net interest income decreased to $66.8 million compared to $67.6 million for the third quarter of 2018. During this period, interest income increased 3% primarily due to loan growth and interest expense increased 21% related to deposit growth resulting in the decline in net interest income. The net interest margin for the current quarter was 3.51%, compared to the net interest margin for the third quarter of 2018 of 3.71%. The prior year’s quarterly margin was positively impacted by an interest income recovery of $2.0 million. Excluding this recovery, the prior year’s net interest margin was 3.60%. The current quarter’s margin benefited from the decrease in average borrowed funds in addition to an increase in average noninterest-bearing deposits compared to the prior year quarter. Amortization of the fair value adjustments to both interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities directly attributable to the WashingtonFirst acquisition had a 4 basis point positive effect on the net interest margin for the current period, compared to 8 basis points for the same period of the prior year. The resulting adjusted net interest margin for the current quarter was 3.47% as compared to 3.52% for the prior year quarter.
The provision for loan losses was $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2018. The current quarter’s provision reflects the impact of organic loan production and the need to establish a loan loss provision for previously acquired loans that had reached their maturity under their original lending arrangements and were renewed by Sandy Spring Bank.
Non-interest income increased 24% to $18.6 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $15.0 million for the third quarter of 2018. The increase in non-interest income was due primarily to the 164% increase in income from mortgage banking activities as the volume of residential mortgages sold increased. Increases occurred in all non-interest income sources during the current quarter, with the exception of income from bank-owned life insurance, which remained level as compared to the third quarter of 2018.
Non-interest expense increased 6% to $44.9 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $42.4 million in the third quarter of 2018. The current year quarter included $0.4 million in merger expenses compared to $0.6 million for the prior year quarter. Excluding merger expenses, non-interest expense increased 7% compared to the prior year, driven by higher compensation costs associated with incentive-based sales programs, marketing campaign expenses and an increase in occupancy and equipment costs. A portion of these increases were offset by a decrease in FDIC insurance due to the industry deposit insurance fund reaching the stipulated benchmark levels. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 50.95% for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 49.27% for the third quarter of 2018. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio for the prior year quarter was 50.48% after excluding the previously mentioned interest income recovery.
Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 increased 3% compared to the first nine months of 2018 due principally to loan growth. During the first nine months of 2019, the net interest margin was 3.55% compared to 3.62% for the prior year period. The first nine months of 2019 included $1.8 million in recovered interest income on acquired credit impaired loans compared to $2.0 million for the same period of the prior year. Excluding the recovered interest income from both periods, the interest margin would have been 3.52% for the current year versus 3.59% for the prior year. Amortization of the fair value adjustments attributable to the WashingtonFirst acquisition had a 5 basis point positive impact on the net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to 14 basis points for the prior year period.
The provision for loan losses was $3.0 million for the first nine months of 2019, compared to $5.6 million for the first nine months of 2018. The decrease in the provision for the current period compared to the prior year was primarily the result of the overall improvement in the qualitative credit metrics of the loan portfolio during the previous twelve months in addition to lower loan growth than experienced in the prior year.
Non-interest income was $52.1 million for the first nine months of 2019, compared to $47.0 million for the first nine months of 2018. Excluding life insurance mortality proceeds of $0.6 million and $1.6 million from the first nine months of 2019 and 2018, respectively, non-interest income increased 13%. This increase was driven by income from mortgage banking activities, which increased 77% from the prior year-to-date, to $10.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, as a result of the rise in mortgage lending activity during 2019. Sales of originated mortgage loans rose 51% during the current period compared to the same period for 2018. Increases also occurred in service charges, wealth management income, insurance commissions and other non-interest income.
Non-interest expense decreased 3% or $4.1 million to $133.0 million for the first nine months of 2019, compared to $137.1 million for the prior year period. The prior year period included $11.8 million in merger expenses. Excluding merger expenses, non-interest expense rose 6%, driven by increases in salaries and benefits, software costs, marketing costs and expenses from outside data services. A portion of the increases in non-interest expense was offset by the decrease in FDIC insurance during the year. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 51.36% for the first nine months of 2019 compared to 50.57% for the first nine months of 2018.
Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. Non-GAAP measures used in this release consist of the following:
Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of intangible assets.
The non-GAAP efficiency ratio is non-GAAP in that it excludes amortization of intangible assets, merger expenses and securities gains and includes tax-equivalent income.
These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the non-GAAP Reconciliation table included with this release for details on the earnings impact of these items.
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
%
September 30,
%
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
Results of Operations:
Net interest income
$
66,790
$
67,591
(1
)
%
$
199,725
$
194,300
3
%
Provision for loan losses
1,524
1,890
(19
)
3,029
5,620
(46
)
Non-interest income
18,573
15,033
24
52,098
47,019
11
Non-interest expense
44,925
42,393
6
133,004
137,116
(3
)
Income before income taxes
38,914
38,341
1
115,790
98,583
17
Net income
29,383
29,234
1
87,976
75,298
17
Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income (5)
$
40,802
$
40,811
-
$
119,183
$
115,969
3
Return on average assets
1.39
%
1.45
%
1.42
%
1.27
%
Return on average common equity
10.38
%
11.26
%
10.71
%
9.89
%
Net interest margin
3.51
%
3.71
%
3.55
%
3.62
%
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (1)
52.63
%
51.31
%
52.82
%
56.82
%
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (1)
50.95
%
49.27
%
51.36
%
50.57
%
Per share data:
Basic net income
$
0.82
$
0.82
-
%
$
2.46
$
2.11
17
%
Diluted net income
$
0.82
$
0.82
-
$
2.45
$
2.11
16
Average fully diluted shares
35,900,102
35,744,085
-
35,879,584
35,721,702
-
Dividends declared per share
$
0.30
$
0.28
7
$
0.88
$
0.82
7
Book value per share
32.00
29.35
9
32.00
29.35
9
Tangible book value per share (5)
22.10
20.03
10
22.10
20.03
10
Outstanding shares
35,625,822
35,521,541
-
35,625,822
35,521,541
-
Financial Condition at period-end:
Investment securities
$
946,210
$
992,797
(5
)
%
$
946,210
$
992,797
(5
)
%
Loans
6,596,548
6,388,959
3
6,596,548
6,388,959
3
Interest-earning assets
7,742,138
7,428,534
4
7,742,138
7,428,534
4
Assets
8,437,538
8,034,565
5
8,437,538
8,034,565
5
Deposits
6,493,899
5,898,394
10
6,493,899
5,898,394
10
Interest-bearing liabilities
5,093,265
5,042,431
1
5,093,265
5,042,431
1
Stockholders' equity
1,140,041
1,042,716
9
1,140,041
1,042,716
9
Capital ratios:
Tier 1 leverage (4)
9.96
%
9.46
%
9.96
%
9.46
%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (4)
11.52
%
11.18
%
11.52
%
11.18
%
Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (4)
12.70
%
12.38
%
12.70
%
12.38
%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (4)
11.37
%
11.02
%
11.37
%
11.02
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)
9.74
%
9.26
%
9.74
%
9.26
%
Average equity to average assets
13.42
%
12.90
%
13.22
%
12.85
%
Credit quality ratios:
Allowance for loan losses to loans
0.83
%
0.79
%
0.83
%
0.79
%
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.61
%
0.52
%
0.61
%
0.52
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.49
%
0.44
%
0.49
%
0.44
%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
137.05
%
151.35
%
137.05
%
151.35
%
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans (3)
0.03
%
0.00
%
0.03
%
0.01
%
(1) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.
The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization and merger expenses from non-interest expense;
securities gains from non-interest income and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
(2) The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that divides assets excluding intangible assets into stockholders' equity after deducting intangible assets
and other comprehensive gains (losses). See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
(3) Calculation utilizes average loans, excluding residential mortgage loans held-for-sale.
(4) Estimated ratio at September 30, 2019.
(5) Represents a Non-GAAP measure.
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income:
Net income
$
29,383
$
29,234
$
87,976
$
75,298
Plus non-GAAP adjustments:
Merger expenses
364
580
364
11,766
Income taxes
9,531
9,107
27,814
23,285
Provision for loan losses
1,524
1,890
3,029
5,620
Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income
$
40,802
$
40,811
$
119,183
$
115,969
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis:
Non-interest expense
$
44,925
$
42,393
$
133,004
$
137,116
Net interest income plus non-interest income
$
85,363
$
82,624
$
251,823
$
241,319
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis
52.63
%
51.31
%
52.82
%
56.82
%
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis:
Non-interest expense
$
44,925
$
42,393
$
133,004
$
137,116
Less non-GAAP adjustments:
Amortization of intangible assets
491
540
1,465
1,622
Merger expenses
364
580
364
11,766
Non-interest expense - as adjusted
$
44,070
$
41,273
$
131,175
$
123,728
Net interest income plus non-interest income
$
85,363
$
82,624
$
251,823
$
241,319
Plus non-GAAP adjustment:
Tax-equivalent income
1,147
1,221
3,597
3,483
Less non-GAAP adjustment:
Securities gains
15
82
20
145
Net interest income plus non-interest income - as adjusted
$
86,495
$
83,763
$
255,400
$
244,657
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis
50.95
%
49.27
%
51.36
%
50.57
%
Tangible common equity ratio:
Total stockholders' equity
$
1,140,041
$
1,042,716
$
1,140,041
$
1,042,716
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
2,708
24,420
2,708
24,420
Goodwill
(347,149
)
(345,422
)
(347,149
)
(345,422
)
Other intangible assets, net
(8,322
)
(10,327
)
(8,322
)
(10,327
)
Tangible common equity
$
787,278
$
711,387
$
787,278
$
711,387
Total assets
$
8,437,538
$
8,034,565
$
8,437,538
$
8,034,565
Goodwill
(347,149
)
(345,422
)
(347,149
)
(345,422
)
Other intangible assets, net
(8,322
)
(10,327
)
(8,322
)
(10,327
)
Tangible assets
$
8,082,067
$
7,678,816
$
8,082,067
$
7,678,816
Tangible common equity ratio
9.74
%
9.26
%
9.74
%
9.26
%
Outstanding common shares
35,625,822
35,521,541
35,625,822
35,521,541
Tangible book value per common share
$
22.10
$
20.03
$
22.10
$
20.03
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION - UNAUDITED
September 30,
December 31,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2019
2018
2018
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
89,377
$
67,014
$
63,380
Federal funds sold
253
609
2,055
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
120,306
33,858
13,142
Cash and cash equivalents
209,936
101,481
78,577
Residential mortgage loans held for sale (at fair value)
78,821
22,773
31,581
Investments available-for-sale (at fair value)
894,272
937,335
926,723
Other equity securities
51,938
73,389
66,074
Total loans
6,596,548
6,571,634
6,388,959
Less: allowance for loan losses
(54,992
)
(53,486
)
(50,409
)
Net loans
6,541,556
6,518,148
6,338,550
Premises and equipment, net
59,487
61,942
62,098
Other real estate owned
1,482
1,584
2,118
Accrued interest receivable
23,438
24,609
24,058
Goodwill
347,149
347,149
345,422
Other intangible assets, net
8,322
9,788
10,327
Other assets
221,137
145,074
149,037
Total assets
$
8,437,538
$
8,243,272
$
8,034,565
Liabilities
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
2,081,435
$
1,750,319
$
1,902,537
Interest-bearing deposits
4,412,464
4,164,561
3,995,857
Total deposits
6,493,899
5,914,880
5,898,394
Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased
126,008
327,429
142,669
Advances from FHLB
517,477
848,611
866,445
Subordinated debentures
37,316
37,425
37,460
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
122,797
47,024
46,881
Total liabilities
7,297,497
7,175,369
6,991,849
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock -- par value $1.00; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued and outstanding 35,625,822,
35,530,734 and 35,521,541 at September 30, 2019, December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, respectively
35,626
35,531
35,522
Additional paid in capital
609,103
606,573
605,623
Retained earnings
498,020
441,553
425,991
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(2,708
)
(15,754
)
(24,420
)
Total stockholders' equity
1,140,041
1,067,903
1,042,716
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
8,437,538
$
8,243,272
$
8,034,565
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Interest Income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
79,167
$
76,786
$
239,028
$
215,050
Interest on loans held for sale
572
336
1,145
983
Interest on deposits with banks
783
211
1,405
1,082
Interest and dividends on investment securities:
Taxable
5,221
5,112
16,302
15,297
Exempt from federal income taxes
1,337
1,921
4,591
6,035
Interest on federal funds sold
2
8
8
28
Total interest income
87,082
84,374
262,479
238,475
Interest Expense:
Interest on deposits
16,332
10,773
46,958
26,583
Interest on retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased
257
383
945
599
Interest on advances from FHLB
3,222
5,141
13,389
15,557
Interest on subordinated debt
481
486
1,462
1,436
Total interest expense
20,292
16,783
62,754
44,175
Net interest income
66,790
67,591
199,725
194,300
Provision for loan losses
1,524
1,890
3,029
5,620
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
65,266
65,701
196,696
188,680
Non-interest Income:
Investment securities gains
15
82
20
145
Service charges on deposit accounts
2,516
2,316
7,265
6,865
Mortgage banking activities
4,408
1,672
10,541
5,943
Wealth management income
5,493
5,344
16,268
15,792
Insurance agency commissions
2,116
2,016
5,281
5,020
Income from bank owned life insurance
662
663
2,505
3,664
Bank card fees
1,462
1,436
4,181
4,199
Other income
1,901
1,504
6,037
5,391
Total non-interest income
18,573
15,033
52,098
47,019
Non-interest Expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
26,234
24,488
77,699
73,064
Occupancy expense of premises
4,816
4,355
14,807
13,939
Equipment expenses
2,641
2,441
7,929
6,909
Marketing
1,541
770
3,371
2,863
Outside data services
1,973
1,736
5,713
4,840
FDIC insurance
(83
)
1,257
2,137
3,840
Amortization of intangible assets
491
540
1,465
1,622
Merger expenses
364
580
364
11,766
Professional fees and services
1,546
1,351
4,425
4,090
Other expenses
5,402
4,875
15,094
14,183
Total non-interest expense
44,925
42,393
133,004
137,116
Income before income taxes
38,914
38,341
115,790
98,583
Income tax expense
9,531
9,107
27,814
23,285
Net income
$
29,383
$
29,234
$
87,976
$
75,298
Net Income Per Share Amounts:
Basic net income per share
$
0.82
$
0.82
$
2.46
$
2.11
Diluted net income per share
$
0.82
$
0.82
$
2.45
$
2.11
Dividends declared per share
$
0.30
$
0.28
$
0.88
$
0.82
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED
2019
2018
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Profitability for the Quarter:
Tax-equivalent interest income
$
88,229
$
88,423
$
89,424
$
86,839
$
85,595
$
79,774
$
76,589
Interest expense
20,292
21,029
21,433
19,462
16,783
14,779
12,613
Tax-equivalent net interest income
67,937
67,394
67,991
67,377
68,812
64,995
63,976
Tax-equivalent adjustment
1,147
1,209
1,241
1,232
1,221
1,177
1,085
Provision (credit) for loan losses
1,524
1,633
(128
)
3,403
1,890
1,733
1,997
Non-interest income
18,573
16,556
16,969
14,030
15,033
14,868
17,118
Non-interest expense
44,925
43,887
44,192
42,667
42,393
45,082
49,641
Income before income taxes
38,914
37,221
39,655
34,105
38,341
31,871
28,371
Income tax expense
9,531
8,945
9,338
8,539
9,107
7,472
6,706
Net income
$
29,383
$
28,276
$
30,317
$
25,566
$
29,234
$
24,399
$
21,665
Financial Performance:
Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income
$
40,802
$
38,854
$
39,527
$
37,508
$
40,811
$
35,832
$
39,326
Return on average assets
1.39
%
1.37
%
1.49
%
1.25
%
1.45
%
1.23
%
1.12
%
Return on average common equity
10.38
%
10.32
%
11.46
%
9.70
%
11.26
%
9.66
%
8.70
%
Net interest margin
3.51
%
3.54
%
3.60
%
3.57
%
3.71
%
3.56
%
3.58
%
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (1)
52.63
%
53.04
%
52.79
%
53.22
%
51.31
%
57.29
%
62.04
%
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (1)
50.95
%
51.71
%
51.44
%
51.78
%
49.27
%
52.98
%
49.54
%
Per Share Data:
Basic net income per share
$
0.82
$
0.79
$
0.85
$
0.72
$
0.82
$
0.68
$
0.61
Diluted net income per share
$
0.82
$
0.79
$
0.85
$
0.72
$
0.82
$
0.68
$
0.61
Average fully diluted shares
35,900,102
35,890,437
35,806,459
35,747,478
35,744,085
35,743,927
35,683,542
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.30
$
0.30
$
0.28
$
0.28
$
0.28
$
0.28
$
0.26
Non-interest Income:
Securities gains
$
15
$
5
$
-
$
45
$
82
$
-
$
63
Service charges on deposit accounts
2,516
2,442
2,307
2,459
2,316
2,290
2,259
Mortgage banking activities
4,408
3,270
2,863
1,130
1,672
2,064
2,207
Wealth management income
5,493
5,539
5,236
5,492
5,344
5,387
5,061
Insurance agency commissions
2,116
1,265
1,900
1,138
2,016
1,180
1,824
Income from bank owned life insurance
662
654
1,189
663
663
670
2,331
Bank card fees
1,462
1,467
1,252
1,368
1,436
1,393
1,370
Other income
1,901
1,914
2,222
1,735
1,504
1,884
2,003
Total Non-interest Income
$
18,573
$
16,556
$
16,969
$
14,030
$
15,033
$
14,868
$
17,118
Non-interest Expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
$
26,234
$
25,489
$
25,976
$
23,934
$
24,488
$
24,664
$
23,912
Occupancy expense of premises
4,816
4,760
5,231
4,413
4,355
4,642
4,942
Equipment expenses
2,641
2,712
2,576
2,426
2,441
2,243
2,225
Marketing
1,541
887
943
1,061
770
945
1,148
Outside data services
1,973
1,962
1,778
1,763
1,736
1,707
1,397
FDIC insurance
(83
)
1,084
1,136
1,255
1,257
1,390
1,193
Amortization of intangible assets
491
483
491
540
540
541
541
Merger expenses
364
-
-
-
580
2,228
8,958
Professional fees and services
1,546
1,634
1,245
1,966
1,351
1,699
1,040
Other expenses
5,402
4,876
4,816
5,309
4,875
5,023
4,285
Total Non-interest Expense
$
44,925
$
43,887
$
44,192
$
42,667
$
42,393
$
45,082
$
49,641
(1) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.
The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization and merger expenses from non-interest expense;
securities gains from non-interest income; and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED
2019
2018
(Dollars in thousands)
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Balance Sheets at Quarter End:
Residential mortgage loans
$
1,199,275
$
1,241,081
$
1,249,968
$
1,228,247
$
1,181,427
$
1,106,674
$
992,287
Residential construction loans
150,692
171,106
176,388
186,785
188,779
197,372
215,445
Commercial AD&C loans
678,906
658,709
688,939
681,201
631,589
609,266
564,871
Commercial investor real estate loans
2,036,021
1,994,027
1,962,879
1,958,395
1,924,397
1,923,827
1,928,439
Commercial owner occupied real estate loans
1,278,505
1,224,986
1,216,713
1,202,903
1,201,673
1,184,421
1,174,739
Commercial business loans
772,619
772,158
769,660
796,264
738,083
702,939
652,797
Consumer loans
480,530
489,176
505,443
517,839
523,011
525,574
532,973
Total loans
6,596,548
6,551,243
6,569,990
6,571,634
6,388,959
6,250,073
6,061,551
Allowance for loan losses
(54,992
)
(54,024
)
(53,089
)
(53,486
)
(50,409
)
(48,493
)
(46,931
)
Loans held for sale
78,821
50,511
24,998
22,773
31,581
40,000
28,486
Investment securities
946,210
955,715
987,299
1,010,724
992,797
1,017,274
1,040,339
Interest-earning assets
7,742,138
7,713,364
7,648,654
7,639,598
7,428,534
7,532,664
7,285,731
Total assets
8,437,538
8,398,519
8,327,900
8,243,272
8,034,565
8,152,600
7,894,918
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
2,081,435
2,023,614
1,813,708
1,750,319
1,902,537
1,910,690
1,767,523
Total deposits
6,493,899
6,389,749
6,224,523
5,914,880
5,898,394
5,837,826
5,627,206
Customer repurchase agreements
126,008
150,604
122,626
137,429
142,669
139,647
149,323
Total interest-bearing liabilities
5,093,265
5,136,860
5,297,108
5,378,026
5,042,431
5,168,055
5,057,645
Total stockholders' equity
1,140,041
1,119,445
1,095,848
1,067,903
1,042,716
1,026,349
1,014,608
Quarterly Average Balance Sheets:
Residential mortgage loans
$
1,215,132
$
1,244,086
$
1,230,319
$
1,188,135
$
1,122,946
$
1,034,062
$
1,117,478
Residential construction loans
162,196
174,095
189,720
202,710
215,578
223,171
193,327
Commercial AD&C loans
651,905
686,282
676,205
647,115
632,354
576,076
582,876
Commercial investor real estate loans
1,982,979
1,960,919
1,964,699
1,936,936
1,905,427
1,924,759
1,988,340
Commercial owner occupied real estate loans
1,258,000
1,215,632
1,207,799
1,196,506
1,190,865
1,184,409
940,065
Commercial business loans
786,150
756,594
780,318
751,754
700,791
666,280
657,372
Consumer loans
486,865
505,235
515,644
522,453
524,605
531,965
538,198
Total loans
6,543,227
6,542,843
6,564,704
6,445,609
6,292,566
6,140,722
6,017,656
Loans held for sale
61,870
37,121
17,846
21,923
29,939
25,403
35,768
Investment securities
941,048
964,863
1,010,940
986,146
996,365
1,028,306
1,062,325
Interest-earning assets
7,690,629
7,619,240
7,627,187
7,495,338
7,372,536
7,311,272
7,212,878
Total assets
8,370,789
8,294,883
8,258,116
8,104,916
7,986,525
7,926,735
7,841,611
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
1,909,884
1,796,802
1,682,720
1,766,672
1,822,931
1,796,644
1,651,258
Total deposits
6,405,762
6,247,409
5,952,942
5,822,580
5,783,992
5,657,420
5,489,715
Customer repurchase agreements
138,736
141,865
129,059
146,637
139,809
148,539
136,694
Total interest-bearing liabilities
5,202,876
5,269,209
5,403,946
5,230,254
5,076,717
5,058,016
5,116,904
Total stockholders' equity
1,123,185
1,099,078
1,073,291
1,045,378
1,030,167
1,013,081
1,010,106
Financial Measures:
Average equity to average assets
13.42
%
13.25
%
13.00
%
12.90
%
12.90
%
12.78
%
12.88
%
Investment securities to earning assets
12.22
%
12.39
%
12.91
%
13.23
%
13.36
%
13.50
%
14.28
%
Loans to earning assets
85.20
%
84.93
%
85.90
%
86.02
%
86.01
%
82.97
%
83.20
%
Loans to assets
78.18
%
78.00
%
78.89
%
79.72
%
79.52
%
76.66
%
76.78
%
Loans to deposits
101.58
%
102.53
%
105.55
%
111.10
%
108.32
%
107.06
%
107.72
%
Capital Measures:
Tier 1 leverage (1)
9.96
%
9.80
%
9.61
%
9.50
%
9.46
%
9.27
%
9.21
%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1)
11.52
%
11.59
%
11.35
%
11.06
%
11.18
%
11.01
%
11.08
%
Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (1)
12.70
%
12.79
%
12.54
%
12.26
%
12.38
%
12.19
%
12.27
%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1)
11.37
%
11.43
%
11.19
%
10.90
%
11.02
%
10.85
%
10.92
%
Book value per share
$
32.00
$
31.43
$
30.82
$
30.06
$
29.35
$
28.90
$
28.61
Outstanding shares
35,625,822
35,614,953
35,557,110
35,530,734
35,521,541
35,511,943
35,463,269
(1) Estimated ratio at September 30, 2019
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
LOAN PORTFOLIO QUALITY DETAIL - UNAUDITED
2019
2018
(Dollars in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Non-Performing Assets:
Loans 90 days past due:
Commercial business
$
17
$
-
$
-
$
49
$
150
$
6
$
-
Commercial real estate:
Commercial AD&C
-
-
-
-
1,261
-
-
Commercial investor real estate
1,201
1,248
-
-
-
-
-
Commercial owner occupied real estate
-
-
90
-
13
112
-
Consumer
-
-
-
219
563
-
126
Residential real estate:
Residential mortgage
-
-
221
221
-
-
-
Residential construction
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total loans 90 days past due
1,218
1,248
311
489
1,987
118
126
Non-accrual loans:
Commercial business
6,393
7,083
8,013
7,086
6,352
6,883
6,634
Commercial real estate:
Commercial AD&C
829
1,990
3,306
3,306
136
136
136
Commercial investor real estate
8,454
6,409
6,071
5,355
5,861
5,878
5,813
Commercial owner occupied real estate
3,810
3,766
5,992
4,234
3,352
3,440
3,524
Consumer
4,561
4,439
4,081
4,107
4,098
4,298
3,244
Residential real estate:
Residential mortgage
12,574
10,625
9,704
9,336
9,134
6,251
7,063
Residential construction
-
-
156
159
163
168
174
Total non-accrual loans
36,621
34,312
37,323
33,583
29,096
27,054
26,588
Total restructured loans - accruing
2,287
2,133
2,479
1,942
2,224
1,663
2,678
Total non-performing loans
40,126
37,693
40,113
36,014
33,307
28,835
29,392
Other assets and real estate owned (OREO)
1,482
1,486
1,410
1,584
2,118
2,361
2,761
Total non-performing assets
$
41,608
$
39,179
$
41,523
$
37,598
$
35,425
$
31,196
$
32,153
For the Quarter Ended,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2019
2019
2019
2018
2018
2018
2018
Analysis of Non-accrual Loan Activity:
Balance at beginning of period
$
34,312
$
37,323
$
33,583
$
29,096
$
27,054
$
26,588
$
26,336
Non-accrual balances transferred to OREO
-
(195
)
-
-
-
-
(289
)
Non-accrual balances charged-off
(705
)
(604
)
(227
)
(360
)
(91
)
(144
)
(411
)
Net payments or draws
(2,903
)
(5,517
)
(1,786
)
(1,126
)
(1,777
)
(1,635
)
(357
)
Loans placed on non-accrual
6,015
3,396
6,202
5,973
4,193
2,245
1,309
Non-accrual loans brought current
(98
)
(91
)
(449
)
-
(283
)
-
-
Balance at end of period
$
36,621
$
34,312
$
37,323
$
33,583
$
29,096
$
27,054
$
26,588
Analysis of Allowance for Loan Losses:
Balance at beginning of period
$
54,024
$
53,089
$
53,486
$
50,409
$
48,493
$
46,931
$
45,257
Provision (credit) for loan losses
1,524
1,633
(128
)
3,403
1,890
1,733
1,997
Less loans charged-off, net of recoveries:
Commercial business
389
735
7
(9
)
(49
)
(73
)
322
Commercial real estate:
Commercial AD&C
(224
)
(4
)
-
-
-
-
(62
)
Commercial investor real estate
(3
)
(3
)
(7
)
109
(49
)
(8
)
(8
)
Commercial owner occupied real estate
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Consumer
187
(18
)
182
45
85
244
99
Residential real estate:
Residential mortgage
209
(10
)
89
183
(11
)
13
(22
)
Residential construction
(2
)
(2
)
(2
)
(2
)
(2
)
(5
)
(6
)
Net charge-offs
556
698
269
326
(26
)
171
323
Balance at end of period
$
54,992
$
54,024
$
53,089
$
53,486
$
50,409
$
48,493
$
46,931
Asset Quality Ratios:
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.61
%
0.58
%
0.61
%
0.55
%
0.52
%
0.46
%
0.48
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.49
%
0.47
%
0.50
%
0.46
%
0.44
%
0.38
%
0.41
%
Allowance for loan losses to loans
0.83
%
0.82
%
0.81
%
0.81
%
0.79
%
0.78
%
0.77
%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
137.05
%
143.33
%
132.35
%
148.51
%
151.35
%
168.17
%
159.67
%
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans
0.03
%
0.04
%
0.02
%
0.02
%
0.00
%
0.01
%
0.02
%
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED
Three Months Ended September 30,
2019
2018
Annualized
Annualized
Average
(1)
Average
Average
(1)
Average
(Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent)
Balances
Interest
Yield/Rate
Balances
Interest
Yield/Rate
Assets
Residential mortgage loans
$
1,215,132
$
11,649
3.83
%
$
1,122,946
$
10,485
3.73
%
Residential construction loans
162,196
1,746
4.27
215,578
2,160
3.98
Total mortgage loans
1,377,328
13,395
3.89
1,338,524
12,645
3.77
Commercial AD&C loans
651,905
9,705
5.91
632,354
9,185
5.76
Commercial investor real estate loans
1,982,979
24,342
4.87
1,905,427
25,735
5.36
Commercial owner occupied real estate loans
1,258,000
15,749
4.97
1,190,865
14,484
4.83
Commercial business loans
786,150
10,350
5.22
700,791
9,196
5.21
Total commercial loans
4,679,034
60,146
5.10
4,429,437
58,600
5.25
Consumer loans
486,865
6,132
5.00
524,605
6,011
4.59
Total loans (2)
6,543,227
79,673
4.84
6,292,566
77,256
4.88
Loans held for sale
61,870
572
3.70
29,939
336
4.49
Taxable securities
744,461
5,504
2.95
720,317
5,342
2.97
Tax-exempt securities (3)
196,587
1,695
3.45
276,048
2,442
3.54
Total investment securities (4)
941,048
7,199
3.06
996,365
7,784
3.12
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
143,865
783
2.16
51,683
211
1.62
Federal funds sold
619
2
1.42
1,983
8
1.58
Total interest-earning assets
7,690,629
88,229
4.56
7,372,536
85,595
4.61
Less: allowance for loan losses
(54,147
)
(49,194
)
Cash and due from banks
64,154
64,653
Premises and equipment, net
60,537
62,452
Other assets
609,616
536,078
Total assets
$
8,370,789
$
7,986,525
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
749,720
545
0.29
%
$
703,905
231
0.13
%
Regular savings deposits
326,913
110
0.13
347,299
93
0.11
Money market savings deposits
1,781,173
6,721
1.50
1,625,481
5,330
1.30
Time deposits
1,638,072
8,956
2.17
1,284,376
5,119
1.58
Total interest-bearing deposits
4,495,878
16,332
1.44
3,961,061
10,773
1.08
Other borrowings
146,939
257
0.69
188,133
383
0.81
Advances from FHLB
522,719
3,222
2.45
890,040
5,141
2.29
Subordinated debentures
37,340
481
5.15
37,483
486
5.19
Total interest-bearing liabilities
5,202,876
20,292
1.55
5,076,717
16,783
1.31
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
1,909,884
1,822,931
Other liabilities
134,844
56,710
Stockholders' equity
1,123,185
1,030,167
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
8,370,789
$
7,986,525
Net interest income and spread
$
67,937
3.01
%
$
68,812
3.30
%
Less: tax-equivalent adjustment
1,147
1,221
Net interest income
$
66,790
$
67,591
Interest income/earning assets
4.56
%
4.61
%
Interest expense/earning assets
1.05
0.90
Net interest margin
3.51
%
3.71
%
(1) Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 26.13% for 2019 and 2018. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in
the above table to compute yields aggregated to $1.1 million and $1.2 million in 2019 and 2018, respectively.
(2) Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances.
(3) Includes only investments that are exempt from federal taxes.
(4) Available for sale investments are presented at amortized cost.
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED