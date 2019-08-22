22 August, 2019

Media release: for immediate use

Sanford Board Chair Announces Retirement. New Chair Appointed.

Paul Norlinghasformally advised the Sanford Boardhewill retirefrom the position of Chairman and as a Director of the company, following the company's annual shareholders' meeting on December 13,2019.

Above: outgoing Sanford Board Chair Paul Norling. He has announced he will exit the role in December 2019, to be replaced by current Deputy Chair, Sir Rob McLeod.

The Board has elected Sir Robert McLeod - currently the Deputy Chairman - to replace him and assume the position of Chairman, effective on the current Chairman's retirement.

Mr. Norling commented that it had been a privilege to be Chairman of Sanford -a company with a long and distinguished heritage in the New Zealand fishing industry, with the business having itstraceable beginnings back as far as 1864.

"During my tenure as Chairman it has been a pleasure to see the company on a voyage of transformation, as itfocusses on being a producer of branded seafood and other value added marine based products of substantially higher value, rather than selling into the international commodity markets,as ithad done in the past."

''Considerable progress hasbeen madeinthis regard,aided alsobysome major innovation and other transformational initiatives, butthere is also still a meaningful