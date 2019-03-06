Log in
Sangamo Therapeutics : Announces Participation At Upcoming Investor Conferences

03/06/2019 | 04:02pm EST

BRISBANE, Calif., March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, announced today that management will participate in the following healthcare investor conferences in March:

  • Cowen 39th Annual Health Care Conference
    Presentation Date: Tuesday, March 12th at 8:40 a.m. Eastern Time
    Location: Boston, MA
  • Barclays 2019 Global Healthcare Conference
    Presentation Date: Thursday, March 14th at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
    Location: Miami, FL
  • ARM 7th Annual Cell & Gene Investor Day
    Presentation Date: Thursday, March 21st at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time
    Location: New York, NY

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.)

The presentations will be webcast live and may be accessed via a link on the Sangamo Therapeutics website in the Investors and Media section under Events and Presentations. The presentations will be archived on the Sangamo website for two weeks after the events.

About Sangamo Therapeutics
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is focused on translating ground-breaking science into genomic medicines with the potential to transform patients' lives using the Company's platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation and cell therapy. For more information about Sangamo, visit www.sangamo.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sangamo-therapeutics-announces-participation-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-300807944.html

SOURCE Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
