Sangamo Therapeutics : Announces Participation At Upcoming Investor Conferences

BRISBANE, Calif., March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, announced today that management will participate in the following healthcare investor conferences in March:

Cowen 39 th Annual Health Care Conference

Presentation Date: Tuesday, March 12 th at 8:40 a.m. Eastern Time

Location: Boston, MA

Barclays 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

Presentation Date: Thursday, March 14 th at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Location: Miami, FL

ARM 7th Annual Cell & Gene Investor Day

Presentation Date: Thursday, March 21 st at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: New York, NY

The presentations will be webcast live and may be accessed via a link on the Sangamo Therapeutics website in the Investors and Media section under Events and Presentations. The presentations will be archived on the Sangamo website for two weeks after the events.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is focused on translating ground-breaking science into genomic medicines with the potential to transform patients' lives using the Company's platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation and cell therapy. For more information about Sangamo, visit www.sangamo.com.

