SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(SGMO)
Sangamo Therapeutics : Announces Participation at the Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference

11/18/2019 | 04:06pm EST

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, announced today that management will present at the Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 21 at 4:40 p.m. GMT in London, UK.

The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed via a link on the Sangamo Therapeutics website in the Investors and Media section under Events and Presentations.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics is committed to translating ground-breaking science into genomic medicines with the potential to transform patients’ lives using gene therapy, ex vivo gene-edited cell therapy, and in vivo genome editing and gene regulation. For more information about Sangamo, visit www.sangamo.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 65,1 M
EBIT 2019 -143 M
Net income 2019 -134 M
Finance 2019 377 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -7,69x
P/E ratio 2020 -6,23x
EV / Sales2019 11,0x
EV / Sales2020 10,3x
Capitalization 1 091 M
Chart SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 20,67  $
Last Close Price 9,41  $
Spread / Highest target 261%
Spread / Average Target 120%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander D. Macrae President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
H. Stewart Parker Chairman
Sung H. Lee Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Edward J. Rebar Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Adrian Woolfson Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS, INC.-18.03%1 091
GILEAD SCIENCES4.03%82 323
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS26.61%53 950
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-7.67%37 702
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.81.65%22 459
GENMAB41.12%14 493
