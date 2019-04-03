Sangamo Therapeutics : Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

RICHMOND, Calif., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO) today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock. All of the shares are being offered by Sangamo. In addition, Sangamo expects to grant the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering will be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Sangamo anticipates using the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including support for its own and its partnered gene therapy, genome editing, cell therapy and gene regulation product candidates and research programs, its manufacturing facilities and other business development activities.

Cowen and Company, LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and Barclays Capital Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the shares was previously filed with and became effective by rule of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering is being made solely by means of a prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website located at http://www.sec.gov. A copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (631) 274-2806; or from Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 375 Park Avenue, New York, New York 10152, or by telephone at (800) 326-5897 or email to cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com; or from Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (888) 603-5847, or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is focused on translating ground-breaking science into genomic medicines with the potential to transform patients' lives using gene therapy, ex-vivo gene-edited cell therapy, in vivo genome editing, and gene regulation.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Sangamo's current expectations. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, references to Sangamo's expectations regarding the completion of the public offering, its expectations with respect to granting the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares and its anticipated use of net proceeds from the offering. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the preliminary prospectus supplement related to the public offering to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as Sangamo's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2019 and other filings. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Sangamo undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

SOURCE Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.