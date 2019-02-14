DGAP-News: Sangui BioTech International Inc. / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Sangui BioTech International Inc.: - Sales of USD 55,367 in the first half-year; Strong year-end-business



14.02.2019 / 10:24

Sangui BioTech:

- Sales of USD 55,367 in the first half-year

- Strong year-end-business



Witten, February, 14 2019: In the first six months of fiscal year 2019 (to 30/06/2019) Sangui BioTech International Inc. achieved revenues from royalty income of USD 55,367. In the same period of the previous year the comparable revenue amounted to USD 55,082. Due to only slightly higher revenues of the wound spray Granulox, the resulting royalty income in the first half of the year remained at the level of the same period of the previous year.

While the first quarter lagged behind the previous year, royalty income in the second quarter clearly exceeded those of the prior-year period. For example, the strong year-end business in 2018 led to a rise in second-quarter royalty income revenues of USD 5,646 or 15% compared to the previous year.

As operating expenses increased USD 44,740 or 27% to USD 208,903 during the period, first half years operating loss increased USD 44,510 to USD 153,635 from the prior year. The operating loss for the second quarter of 2019, on the other hand, increased disproportionately by USD 8,801 compared to the previous year to USD 60,137.

Sangui BioTech International, Inc. ("SGBI") is a holding company the shares of which are being traded on the OTCQB venture stage marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies (OTCQB: SGBI). Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Sangui shares also trade on the OTC markets of Berlin and Hamburg-Hannover stock exchanges (symbol: SBH). Its purpose is to provide financing and access to the capital markets for the enterprises of the Sangui group. SanguiBioTech GmbH is a ninety percent subsidiary of Sangui BioTech International, Inc.

For more information please contact:

Sangui Biotech International, Inc.

Thomas Striepe

Fax: +49 (2302) 915191

e-mail: info@sangui.de

Some of the statements contained in this news release discuss future expectations, contain projections of results of operation or financial condition or state other "forward-looking" information. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The forward-looking information is based on various factors and is derived using numerous assumptions. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ from projections include, among many others, the ability of the Company to raise sufficient capital to meet operating requirements. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Unless required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.