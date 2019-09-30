Log in
Change in number of shares and votes in Saniona AB (publ)

09/30/2019 | 02:01am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

September 30, 2019

During September, the registered number of shares and votes in Saniona AB (publ) (“Saniona”) has increased due to conversion of convertible notes issued pursuant to the convertible notes funding agreement that Saniona entered into with Nice & Green S.A. on December 29, 2017. As of September 30, 2019, the registered number of shares and votes in Saniona amounts to 28,408,441.

For more information, please contact

Thomas Feldthus, EVP and CFO, Saniona. Mobile: +45 2210 9957, E-mail: tf@saniona.com

This information is such information as Saniona AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8:00 a.m. CET on September 30, 2019.

About Saniona

Saniona is a research and development company focused on drugs for diseases of the central nervous system and eating disorders. The company has five programs in clinical development. Saniona intends to develop and commercialize treatments for orphan indications such as Prader-Willi syndrome and hypothalamic obesity on its own. The research is focused on ion channels and the company has a broad portfolio of research programs. Saniona has partnerships with Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Productos Medix, S.A de S.V and Cadent Therapeutics. Saniona is based in Copenhagen, Denmark, and the company’s shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap (OMX: SANION). Read more at www.saniona.com.

