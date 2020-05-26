Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Saniona AB (publ)    SANION   SE0005794617

SANIONA AB (PUBL)

(SANION)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 05/26 10:23:05 am
28.15 SEK   +2.93%
12:53pSaniona announces outcome of warrant exercise
GL
05/22INITIATOR PHARMA : 1 quarter report 2020
AQ
05/11BIOSTOCK :  Saniona trailblazing towards market approval
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Saniona announces outcome of warrant exercise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 12:53pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

May 26, 2020                                                            

 

Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, announced today the outcome in the exercise of warrants of series TO 1, that was issued in connection with Saniona’s rights issue and directed issue in the first quarter of 2020. During the period May 11th – 25th, 2020, holders of warrants of series TO 1 had the right to subscribe for new shares, by exercise of warrants. In total, 970,797 warrants of series TO 1 were exercised, corresponding to a subscription rate of 65.61 percent. Saniona will thereby receive proceeds of approx. SEK 24.3 million, before issue costs, which amount to approx. SEK 0.4 million.

Number of shares and share capital
Saniona will receive proceeds of approx. SEK 24.3 million, before issue costs. Issue costs amount to approx. SEK 0.4 million. When the new shares have been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office (“Bolagsverket”), the total number of shares in Saniona will amount to 30,383,316 shares and the share capital will amount to SEK 1,519,165.80.

“We are grateful for the support from the shareholders and are of course pleased with the fact that investors see significant potential in the continued development of our pipeline as well as in the ongoing organizational expansion in the U.S.,” says Rami Levin, President & CEO. “We are now even better equipped to take the company to the next level.”

Financial advisor, legal advisor, and issuing agent
Sedermera Fondkommission is financial advisor and issuing agent and Setterwalls Advokatbyrå is legal advisor to Saniona in connection with the issue and exercise of warrants of series TO 1.

For more information regarding the warrants of series TO 1, please contact Sedermera Fondkommission
Phone: +46 40-615 14 10, Email: issuingservices@sedermera.se

For more information about Saniona, please contact
Rami Levin, President & CEO, Saniona. Mobile: +1 (781) 987 3144. Email: rami.levin@saniona.com

Anita Milland, Interim CFO & Head of IR. Mobile +45-20163432. Email: anita.milland@saniona.com

This information is such information as Saniona AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 06:15 p.m. CEST on May 26, 2020.

About Saniona
Saniona is a rare disease biopharmaceutical company focused on research, development and commercialization of treatments for the central nervous system. The company has four programs in clinical development. Saniona intends to develop and commercialize treatments for rare disease indications such as Prader-Willi syndrome and hypothalamic obesity on its own. The research is focused on ion channels and the company has a broad portfolio of research programs. Saniona also has out-licensing agreements with Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Productos Medix, S.A de S.V and Cadent Therapeutics. Saniona is based in Copenhagen, Denmark, and in Boston, US. The company’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap (OMX: SANION). Read more at www.saniona.com.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION
The information in this press release does not contain or constitute an offer to acquire, subscribe or otherwise trade in shares, warrants or other securities in Saniona.  An offer to the persons concerned to subscribe for units consisting of warrants in Saniona has only been made through the prospectus that Saniona published on February 14, 2020.

 

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SANIONA AB (PUBL)
12:53pSaniona announces outcome of warrant exercise
GL
05/22INITIATOR PHARMA : 1 quarter report 2020
AQ
05/11BIOSTOCK :  Saniona trailblazing towards market approval
AQ
05/07Saniona announces that the exercise period of warrants of series TO 1 begins ..
GL
05/06Bulletin from the annual shareholders' meeting on may 6, 2020 in saniona ab
GL
05/06Saniona publishes its interim report for the first quarter 2020
GL
05/05BIOSTOCK :  CEO Saniona »The real growth will come from our proprietary projects..
AQ
04/27SANIONA IS INVITING INVESTORS TO PAR : Tesomet for the Treatment of Hypothalamic..
GL
04/27SANIONA : appoints Rudolf Baumgartner, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer and Head o..
AQ
04/22Saniona Reports Positive Topline Results from Phase 2 Trial of Tesomet in Hyp..
GL
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2020 87,0 M
EBIT 2020 -16,0 M
Net income 2020 -16,0 M
Finance 2020 68,0 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -51,6x
P/E ratio 2021 -4,60x
EV / Sales2020 8,46x
EV / Sales2021 21,4x
Capitalization 804 M
Chart SANIONA AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Saniona AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANIONA AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 110,00 SEK
Last Close Price 27,35 SEK
Spread / Highest target 302%
Spread / Average Target 302%
Spread / Lowest Target 302%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rami Levin President & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Donald deBethizy Chairman
Anita Milland Chief Financial Officer
Palle Christophersen Chief Scientific Officer
Rudolf A. Baumgartner Chief Medical Officer & Head-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANIONA AB (PUBL)6.42%83
GILEAD SCIENCES12.87%91 996
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS30.15%73 883
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS51.78%63 465
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.16.15%23 998
GENMAB A/S36.82%19 339
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group