SANLAM LIMITED (SLMJ)
End-of-day quote  - 10/10
73.79 ZAR   -0.94%
SANLAM : All Systems Go for SAHAM Acquisition
PU
SANLAM : Finalisation of Saham Finances acquisition
PU
SANLAM : Satisfactory Results in Tough Environment
PU
Sanlam : All Systems Go for SAHAM Acquisition

10/11/2018 | 07:18am CEST

The acquisition deepens Sanlam's direct presence in 33 countries stretching from the Cape to the Maghreb and East and West Africa, giving it unmatched access to the continent's insurance market.

'The businesses are complementary,' says SAHAM Finances Chief Executive Officer Nadia Fattah. 'SAHAM Finances developed into a leading insurance group in Africa outside of South Africa, with leading businesses in most of the 26 countries in which it operates.'

SAHAM Finances will be branded as a 'member of Sanlam Group' over the short term across its existing businesses.

'Santam's increased effective interest in SAHAM Finances is underpinned by the opportunity for Santam to play a leading role in expanding and managing the combined SAHAM Finances and Santam specialist business in Africa in conjunction with SEM and SAHAM Finances, to become the leading pan-African specialist insurance provider,' says Lizé Lambrechts, Chief Executive Officer of Santam. 'In addition, Santam will also will play a more meaningful role in the reinsurance businesses of SAHAM Finances' says Lambrechts.

Disclaimer

Sanlam Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 05:17:00 UTC
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2018 55 903 M
EBIT 2018 16 262 M
Net income 2018 10 779 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,21%
P/E ratio 2018 14,89
P/E ratio 2019 13,36
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,95x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,72x
Capitalization 165 B
Technical analysis trends SANLAM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 91,6  ZAR
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian Maxwell Kirk Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Johan van Zyl Non-Executive Chairman
Heinie Carl Werth Executive Director & Group Financial Director
Temba I. Mvusi Executive Director
Mmapusetso Manana Maria Bakane-Tuoane Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANLAM LIMITED-15.04%11 426
AXA-5.22%65 595
PRUDENTIAL-13.62%56 781
METLIFE-8.70%47 195
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL-10.60%44 181
AFLAC5.56%36 401
