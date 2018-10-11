Sanlam : All Systems Go for SAHAM Acquisition

The acquisition deepens Sanlam's direct presence in 33 countries stretching from the Cape to the Maghreb and East and West Africa, giving it unmatched access to the continent's insurance market.

'The businesses are complementary,' says SAHAM Finances Chief Executive Officer Nadia Fattah. 'SAHAM Finances developed into a leading insurance group in Africa outside of South Africa, with leading businesses in most of the 26 countries in which it operates.'

SAHAM Finances will be branded as a 'member of Sanlam Group' over the short term across its existing businesses.

'Santam's increased effective interest in SAHAM Finances is underpinned by the opportunity for Santam to play a leading role in expanding and managing the combined SAHAM Finances and Santam specialist business in Africa in conjunction with SEM and SAHAM Finances, to become the leading pan-African specialist insurance provider,' says Lizé Lambrechts, Chief Executive Officer of Santam. 'In addition, Santam will also will play a more meaningful role in the reinsurance businesses of SAHAM Finances' says Lambrechts.