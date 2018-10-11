Sanlam : Finalisation of Saham Finances acquisition

Shareholders of Sanlam and Santam (collectively 'Shareholders') are referred to the joint announcement released by Sanlam and Santam on the Stock Exchange News Service of the JSE Limited on 8 March 2018, regarding the acquisition of a further interest in SAHAM Finances via the indirect acquisition of the remaining 53.37% shareholding not already owned by SEMIL ('the Transaction') and Santam's subsequent announcement on 30 August 2018 confirming its participation in the Transaction.

The boards of directors of Sanlam and Santam wish to advise Shareholders that all of the conditions precedent relating to the Transaction have now been fulfilled and the closing process completed. The effective date of the Transaction is 9 October 2018.