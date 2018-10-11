Log in
SANLAM LIMITED (SLMJ)

SANLAM LIMITED (SLMJ)
End-of-day quote  - 10/10
73.79 ZAR   -0.94%
07:18aSANLAM : All Systems Go for SAHAM Acquisition
PU
07:18aSANLAM : Finalisation of Saham Finances acquisition
PU
09/06SANLAM : Satisfactory Results in Tough Environment
PU
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sanlam : Finalisation of Saham Finances acquisition

10/11/2018 | 07:18am CEST

Shareholders of Sanlam and Santam (collectively 'Shareholders') are referred to the joint announcement released by Sanlam and Santam on the Stock Exchange News Service of the JSE Limited on 8 March 2018, regarding the acquisition of a further interest in SAHAM Finances via the indirect acquisition of the remaining 53.37% shareholding not already owned by SEMIL ('the Transaction') and Santam's subsequent announcement on 30 August 2018 confirming its participation in the Transaction.

The boards of directors of Sanlam and Santam wish to advise Shareholders that all of the conditions precedent relating to the Transaction have now been fulfilled and the closing process completed. The effective date of the Transaction is 9 October 2018.

Disclaimer

Sanlam Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 05:17:00 UTC
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2018 55 903 M
EBIT 2018 16 262 M
Net income 2018 10 779 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,21%
P/E ratio 2018 14,89
P/E ratio 2019 13,36
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,95x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,72x
Capitalization 165 B
Chart SANLAM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sanlam Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANLAM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 91,6  ZAR
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian Maxwell Kirk Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Johan van Zyl Non-Executive Chairman
Heinie Carl Werth Executive Director & Group Financial Director
Temba I. Mvusi Executive Director
Mmapusetso Manana Maria Bakane-Tuoane Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANLAM LIMITED-15.04%11 426
AXA-5.22%65 595
PRUDENTIAL-13.62%56 781
METLIFE-8.70%47 195
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL-10.60%44 181
AFLAC5.56%36 401
