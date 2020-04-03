Log in
SANLAM LIMITED

SANLAM LIMITED

(SLM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 03/31
51.09 ZAR   +4.65%
10:59aSANLAM : Statement on COVID-19
PU
03/31SANLAM : Announces New Leadership
PU
03/27SANLAM : Statement on COVID-19
PU
Sanlam : Statement on COVID-19

04/03/2020 | 10:59am EDT

As a business, we have various options available to assist people who may have cash flow constraints, and we encourage clients to speak to their intermediaries for advice.

Sanlam remains fastidious in honouring all claims that meet contractual requirements. While we do not have specific COVID-19 claimable events, we will cover all claimable events across the entire range, irrespective of the cause - including events caused by organisms such as the current Coronavirus infection.

We remain online and available to our clients telephonically and via email for enquiries, claims, advice and new product sales. Due to the majority of our staff working remotely, as well as high call volumes, you might have to hold on a little longer, unfortunately. As an alternative, our self-service options are also available and we encourage people to use them. Visit Sanlam Secure Services or WhatsApp using 0860 726 526. Text 'Hi' to start your chat.

Internally, we have strong communications protocols to ensure engagement and optimal communication with employees across the Group and we have implemented significantly increased hygiene scenarios in offices across South Africa wherever our employees are rendering an essential service from our offices.

We urge our employees and clients to remain vigilant and healthy by adhering to the national lockdown, practising social distancing and through safe hygiene habits.

We are here to help.

Disclaimer

Sanlam Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2020 14:58:03 UTC
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2020 74 634 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 11 488 M
Finance 2020 40 133 M
Yield 2020 6,74%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 1,01x
EV / Sales2021 0,89x
Capitalization 116 B
Chart SANLAM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sanlam Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANLAM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 88,00  ZAR
Last Close Price 53,04  ZAR
Spread / Highest target 69,7%
Spread / Average Target 65,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 62,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian Maxwell Kirk Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Johan van Zyl Non-Executive Chairman
Matthys Lodewikus Olivier Chief Financial Officer
Temba I. Mvusi Executive Director & CEO-Sanlam Corporate
Anton D. Botha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANLAM LIMITED3.84%6 280
AXA-41.72%41 402
PRUDENTIAL PLC-34.95%33 498
METLIFE, INC.-44.97%27 997
AFLAC INCORPORATED-39.83%24 739
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-37.75%24 209
