Sanlam : Statement on COVID-19

As a business, we have various options available to assist people who may have cash flow constraints, and we encourage clients to speak to their intermediaries for advice.

Sanlam remains fastidious in honouring all claims that meet contractual requirements. While we do not have specific COVID-19 claimable events, we will cover all claimable events across the entire range, irrespective of the cause - including events caused by organisms such as the current Coronavirus infection.

We remain online and available to our clients telephonically and via email for enquiries, claims, advice and new product sales. Due to the majority of our staff working remotely, as well as high call volumes, you might have to hold on a little longer, unfortunately. As an alternative, our self-service options are also available and we encourage people to use them. Visit Sanlam Secure Services or WhatsApp using 0860 726 526. Text 'Hi' to start your chat.

Internally, we have strong communications protocols to ensure engagement and optimal communication with employees across the Group and we have implemented significantly increased hygiene scenarios in offices across South Africa wherever our employees are rendering an essential service from our offices.

We urge our employees and clients to remain vigilant and healthy by adhering to the national lockdown, practising social distancing and through safe hygiene habits.

We are here to help.

