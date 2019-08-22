Sanmina : Viking Enterprise Solutions Wins Third Consecutive “Best of Show Innovation Award” at Flash Memory Summit 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. - August 22, 2019 - Viking Enterprise Solutions, a product division of Sanmina Corporation (Nasdaq: SANM), today announced that it has won the Best of Show Innovation Award at the 2019 Flash Memory Summit for the Most Innovative Flash Memory Enterprise Business Application. Viking Enterprise Solutions demonstrated an NVMe-oF Kubernetes Composable Infrastructure Solution that earned the division its first win under the new brand and its first solo win without the involvement of partners, beating out a record number of award submissions this year. It also marked the third consecutive year that Viking Enterprise Solutions has won a Best of Show Innovation Award for designing high-performing flash solutions that address critical pain points for the storage industry.

NVMe-oF-Kubernetes Composable Infrastructure Solution

While Viking Enterprise Solutions earned awards in 2017 and 2018 for its state-of-the-art NVMe and NVME-oF platforms respectively, this year's win was earned for demonstrating a scalable, disaggregated Kubernetes cluster application that operates on its NVME-oF platform. Kubernetes is an open source and container orchestration system for automating application deployment, scaling and management. The control plane and orchestration are completely API-driven, while coordination of NVMe-oF drives to specific nodes that run applications is intelligent and completely reconfigurable. The overall solution allows scaling in the compute, memory and storage dimensions to optimize cost effectiveness. Automated reconfiguration of component failures also ensures the availability of applications.

'The marketplace is demanding scalable solutions that can leverage a disaggregated IT infrastructure and integrate container technology for higher levels of performance and efficiency,' said Jay Kramer, chairman of the awards program and president of Network Storage Advisors. Inc. 'We are proud to recognize Viking Enterprise Solutions for demonstrating the next generation of composable infrastructure that enables scaling of compute, memory and storage independently, along with a Kubernetes container environment to optimize cost and accelerate performance with an NVMe-oF storage solution.'

'After having rebranded the business in November 2018, we are very pleased to have won this solo Best of Show Innovation Award for NVMe and NVMe-oF platforms,' said Dan Liddle, vice president of Marketing at Viking Enterprise Solutions. 'The fact that it's a three-peat is exciting for us and reinforces to the market the leading-edge nature and breadth of our solutions that are deployable today.'

In addition to leading the market with ultra high capacity and high-end flash systems, Viking Enterprise Solutions has a long history of providing storage and storage serving platforms to hyperscale and enterprise data centers worldwide. The organization offers a wide range of high capacity, high density storage and storage serving systems for cold and primary storage applications, using both HDD spinning disks as well as flash storage media.

