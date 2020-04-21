Log in
Sanmina Corporation : Invites You To Join Its Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call

04/21/2020 | 05:56pm EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) announced today that it will host its second quarter fiscal 2020 earnings conference call on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 5:00 PM ET.

What:

Sanmina Corporation's Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings



When: 

Monday, April 27, 2020 at 5:00 PM ET

 



Web Link:

www.sanmina.com



Teleconference
Information:

Dial in Number:    

866.891.4420 – Domestic
201.383.2868 – International




Contact:

Sanmina Investor Relations at +1.408.964.3610

About Sanmina
Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest-growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, cloud solutions, industrial, defense, medical and automotive markets. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information regarding the company is available at http://www.sanmina.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sanmina-corporation-invites-you-to-join-its-second-quarter-fiscal-2020-earnings-conference-call-301044782.html

SOURCE Sanmina Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
