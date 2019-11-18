Viking Enterprise Solutions : Breaks the Barrier with New NVMe Enterprise Storage Solution for Ultra-High Performance Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Enterprise Solutions, a product division of Sanmina Corporation (Nasdaq: SANM), today announced the groundbreaking NSS2249 and is showcasing the new enterprise storage solution during SC19 at booth #881. NSS2249 is one of the first NVMe storage solutions of its kind, doubling throughput and bandwidth for enterprise applications that demand the highest levels of performance such as storage for edge computing, high-frequency trading, caching, database transaction processing, tiered storage and supercomputing storage applications.

The robust design of NSS2249 includes the latest generation of AMD EPYC™ CPU technology, the newest NVMe drives based on the PCIe 4.0 specification and is configurable to support up to two CPU server modules that provide unmatched storage system performance. The architecture takes advantage of 128 PCIe 4.0 lanes from AMD EPYC's CPU to directly connect 24 drives, driving down cost and latency.

The NSS2249 alleviates job pipeline congestion, a common limitation caused by I/O bottlenecks in many high-performance applications such as edge computing storage, analytics, machine learning, AI, OLTP transactional databases, high-frequency trading, as well as modeling, simulation and other HPC use cases and scientific research.

"NSS2249 is one of the first enterprise storage solutions available that brings together next generation AMD EPYC™ CPU and NVMe drives that support the new PCIe 4.0 specification, providing an underlying architecture capable of surpassing typical industry performance seen up until now," said Tom Coughlin, founder and digital storage analyst at Coughlin Associates. "By capitalizing on the latest technology and developing such a robust offering, Viking Enterprise Solutions is an early mover that continues to offer leading-edge solutions to the enterprise storage market."

Advantages of NSS2249 include:

Independent customer and partner testing has resulted in up to 80 GB/s (reads), 60GB/s (writes) and 3 million IOPs in a single 2RU system. Unmatched NVMe storage density and capacity. Provides between 41.6 TB (1.6 TB SSD) to 734 TB (30.6 TB SSD) of raw capacity in a modest 2U form factor. One unit houses 24 of the new NVMe PCIe 4.0 drives and provides the flexibility to support up to two CPU server modules for a performance increase of up to 200 percent, compared to PCIe v3.0 NVMe drive-based platforms.

Incredible bandwidth. Each AMD chip supports 128 PCIe 4.0 lanes per CPU, providing tremendous bandwidth without the complexity or added expense of additional components for switching infrastructure.

Balanced system architecture for non-blocking performance. Provides 96 PCIe 4.0 lanes to the NVMe drives and 96 PCIe 4.0 lanes for network expansion, based on dual server configuration.

High availability and robust enterprise-grade platform . Dual-ported and hot-swappable NVMe drives and a fully redundant architecture.

Most cost effective platform at the highest performance. New design does not require the additional switching infrastructure of previous solutions, dramatically reducing cost while providing the highest level of performance.

"The unmatched performance, capacity and density of this new system makes it a compelling platform to power data-driven workloads, not only for cloud service providers but also enterprises looking for the latest solutions for their high-performance data analysis stacks, AI and HPC use cases," said Dan Liddle, VP of Marketing at Viking Enterprise Solutions. "Adding AMD CPU technology to our solutions puts them in the company of other high caliber leaders, enabling us to continuously innovate and provide the most advanced storage solutions to support our customer's rapid growth and ongoing digital transformation."

The NSS2249 is sampling now and will be generally available in the first quarter of calendar year 2020.

For more information, please email info@vikingenterprise.com.

About Viking Enterprise Solutions

Viking Enterprise Solutions, a product division of Sanmina Corporation, provides advanced data center products including solid-state memory and disk-based storage server appliances, JBOD storage systems and other products for a variety of data center and storage applications. Viking Enterprise Solutions award winning products are tailored for integration into OEM, System Integrator and data center products, reducing development and operating costs while improving time-to-market. More information is available at www.vikingenterprisesolutions.com.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, storage, industrial, defense, medical, automotive and energy industries. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the company is available at www.sanmina.com.

