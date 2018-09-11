Log in
SANNE GROUP PLC (SNN)

SANNE GROUP PLC (SNN)
09/10 05:35:17 pm
594 GBp   -0.50%
08:17aSANNE : Change of Adviser
PU
09/05SANNE GROUP PLC : half-yearly earnings release
08/24SANNE : Issue of Equity
PU
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sanne : Change of Adviser

0
09/11/2018

11 September 2018

Sanne Group plc

('the Company') together with its subsidiaries ('the Group' or 'SANNE')

Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

SANNE (LSE: SNN), the specialist provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services, today announces the appointment of RBC Capital Markets as joint corporate broker alongside Investec Bank plc, with immediate effect.

Enquiries:

SANNE Group plcTel: +44 (0)20 3911 1048

Dean Godwin, Chief Executive Officer

James Ireland, Chief Financial Officer

RBC Capital MarketsTel: +44 (0)20 7653 4000

Darrell Uden

Daniel Werchola

Jonathan Hardy

Investec Bank plcTel: +44 (0)20 7597 5970

Chris Baird / David Flin

Edward Thomas / Neil Coleman

Tulchan Communications LLP Tel: +44 (0)20 7353 4200

Tom Murray

Notes:

SANNE is a leading global provider of alternative asset and corporate services. Established for over 30 years and listed as a FTSE 250 company on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, SANNE employs more than 1,300 people worldwide and administers structures and funds that have in excess of £200 billion of assets.

Key clients include alternative asset managers, financial institutions, family offices, ultra-high net-worth individuals and corporates.

SANNE operates from a global network of offices located in leading financial jurisdictions, which are spread across the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia-Pacific.

www.sannegroup.com

Disclaimer

Sanne Group plc published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 06:16:13 UTC
News from SeekingAlpha
03/26SANNE GROUP PLC ORD 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 138 M
EBIT 2018 39,3 M
Net income 2018 22,9 M
Debt 2018 16,8 M
Yield 2018 2,29%
P/E ratio 2018 37,20
P/E ratio 2019 30,10
EV / Sales 2018 6,33x
EV / Sales 2019 5,56x
Capitalization 859 M
Chart SANNE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Sanne Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANNE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 8,07  GBP
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dean Michael Godwin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rupert Hugo Wynne Robson Non-Executive Chairman
Eric Watson Chief Operating Officer
James Ireland Chief Financial Officer & Director
Peter Messervy-Gross Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANNE GROUP PLC-26.76%1 121
BLACKROCK-7.78%75 234
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-3.40%52 177
STATE STREET CORPORATION-10.77%32 774
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION6.54%24 217
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL-15.52%20 213
