Sanne : Change of Adviser

11 September 2018

Sanne Group plc

('the Company') together with its subsidiaries ('the Group' or 'SANNE')

Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

SANNE (LSE: SNN), the specialist provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services, today announces the appointment of RBC Capital Markets as joint corporate broker alongside Investec Bank plc, with immediate effect.

Notes:

SANNE is a leading global provider of alternative asset and corporate services. Established for over 30 years and listed as a FTSE 250 company on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, SANNE employs more than 1,300 people worldwide and administers structures and funds that have in excess of £200 billion of assets.

Key clients include alternative asset managers, financial institutions, family offices, ultra-high net-worth individuals and corporates.

SANNE operates from a global network of offices located in leading financial jurisdictions, which are spread across the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia-Pacific.

