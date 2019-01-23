Sanne : Chief Executive Officer succession plan

23 January 2019

Sanne Group plc

('SANNE' and the 'Company' or 'Group')

SANNE announces Chief Executive Officer succession plan

Sanne Group plc, the global provider of alternative asset and corporate services, today announces that,after a busy and successful seven years running SANNE as Chief Executive Officer, Dean Godwin has decided to retire from the firm and,after 20 years in the industry, he has decided to retire from the fund administration sector as well. Martin Schnaier, previously SANNE's Chief Commercial Officer, is to succeed Dean Godwin as the Group's Chief Executive Officer ('CEO').

Following this decision, Martin has today been appointed as the Group's Chief Executive Officer Designate and as a Director of the SANNE Board. Martin and Dean will work closely together over the coming months to ensure an orderly transition. Martin will then take on the role of CEO at the end of the Company's Annual General Meeting on 16th May 2019, at which time Dean will retire from the Group.

Dean Godwin joined SANNE in 2012. During his tenure, the company has been transformed into a global, market-leading business, growing revenue and underlying operating profit by over 600%. He led the company's successful IPO in 2015.

Martin Schnaier joined SANNE in 2011 and has been Chief Commercial Officer since 2017, responsible for the firm's global service offering and its continued commercial development. Previously, Martin was Managing Director of SANNE's Alternative Assets business across EMEA. He has 20 years' experience working in the finance industry, with senior roles at Babson Capital (now Barings) and Advent Venture Partners prior to joining SANNE and qualified as a Chartered Accountant (ICAEW) with KPMG.

Rupert Robson, Chairman of SANNE, said:

'Dean's contribution to SANNE has been exceptional. He has overseen a hugely successful IPO and our significant subsequent growth, cementing SANNE's reputation as a market-leader focused on fast growing asset classes in the world's most attractive regions. He has also encouraged investment at SANNE to ensure that we have a strong platform for continued growth in the future. Dean will be leaving SANNE in very good shape and with our very best wishes.

'The Board is delighted to appoint Martin as Dean's successor. The Board has run a thorough succession process, helped by external consultants, which reviewed and assessed a strong field of internal and external candidates, and Martin was the standout candidate. Martin has played a key role in the growth of Sanne over the last eight years and has a deep understanding and experience of our business and markets. The Board welcomes Martin to the role and wishes him every success.'

Dean Godwin said:

'It has been an enormous pleasure to lead SANNE over the last seven years. I have had the privilege to work with so many talented people and I am grateful for their invaluable support in transforming SANNE into a global leader. I have worked with Martin closely for many years and am confident that he will lead the Group to even greater success in the future.'

Martin Schnaier said:

'Having been intimately involved in a remarkable period of growth and investment for the Group over most of the past decade, I am excited about the significant organic and inorganic opportunities SANNE has across all of our global markets. I look forward to working with all of my colleagues in the coming years to drive the next phase of transformational growth for the Group. We will continue to work hard towards becoming the leading independent provider of alternative asset and corporate administration services globally.'

There is nothing further to disclose in relation to the appointment under LR9.6.11 - 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules.

Enquiries:

SANNE Rupert Robson, Chairman Dean Godwin, Chief Executive Officer James Ireland, Chief Finance Officer +44 (0) 1534 722 787 Tulchan Communications LLP Tom Murray +44 (0) 20 7353 4200

Notes to editors:

About SANNE

SANNE is a leading global provider of alternative asset and corporate services.

Established for over 30 years and listed as a FTSE 250 company on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, SANNE employs more than 1,400 people worldwide and administers structures and funds that have in excess of £215 billion of assets.

SANNE delivers tailored fiduciary services to a highly valued international client base through a global network of offices located in 18 leading financial jurisdictions, which are spread across the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Clients are serviced through regional businesses which are led by managing directors with extensive asset class and market experience. They in turn are supported by multifunctional and skilled teams of professionally qualified people who are aligned to the specific requirements of each client, across one accredited platform.

SANNE leads in the provision of fund and corporate administration, AIFMD depositary and AIFM management company services. Specialist expertise exists in private debt and capital markets, real estate, private equity, hedge, loan agency, regulatory, corporate, executive incentives, private client, family office and investment treasury services.

Key clients include leading alternative asset managers, global financial institutions, family offices, UHNWIs and international corporates.

sannegroup.com

Details of payments made to and receivable by Dean Godwin will be disclosed in the Directors' Remuneration Report within the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019, as appropriate.