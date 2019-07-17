Sanne : JFSC Settlement

17 July 2019

Sanne Group plc

JFSC Settlement

Sanne Fiduciary Services Limited ('SFSL'), a subsidiary of Sanne Group plc, has today reached a settlement with the Jersey Financial Services Commission (the 'Commission') in relation to a historical failure to remediate certain issues in the Jersey business within an agreed timeframe.

A public statement has been published on the Commission's website today, which recognises that the company engaged openly, proactively and co-operatively with them on the matter and that no party suffered losses from this historical failure, which has since been remediated.

SFSL is pleased to have resolved these discussions with the Commission and have reached a mutually acceptable settlement, which is not expected to have any material impact on the group.

Enquiries