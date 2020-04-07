Log in
04/07 05:01:59 am
04/07 05:01:59 am
83.73
EUR
-1.30%
04:51a
SANOFI
: Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
ZD
04:43a
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
: Finalizes Praluent Restructuring and Updates Accounting Presentation
AQ
04:13a
SANOFI
: Correction to Sanofi Article
DJ
SANOFI : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
0
04/07/2020 | 04:51am EDT
Goldman Sachs is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is still set at EUR 104.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
0
Latest news on SANOFI
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019
36 409 M
EBIT 2019
9 632 M
Net income 2019
3 910 M
Debt 2019
15 066 M
Yield 2019
3,86%
P/E ratio 2019
27,0x
P/E ratio 2020
19,3x
EV / Sales2019
3,21x
EV / Sales2020
3,09x
Capitalization
102 B
More Financials
Technical analysis trends SANOFI
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
25
Average target price
100,14 €
Last Close Price
81,36 €
Spread / Highest target
40,1%
Spread / Average Target
23,1%
Spread / Lowest Target
-1,67%
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Paul Hudson
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Serge Weinberg
Chairman
Jean-Baptiste Chasseloup de Chatillon
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ameet Nathwani
Chief Medical & Digital Officer
John C. Reed
EVP & Global Head-Research & Development
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
SANOFI
-5.34%
110 172
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
-8.02%
345 705
ROCHE HOLDING AG
3.92%
277 060
MERCK & CO., INC
-11.70%
195 141
NOVARTIS
-9.36%
187 703
PFIZER, INC.
-11.77%
181 075
