SANOFI

(SAN)
04/07 05:01:59 am
83.73 EUR   -1.30%
04:51aSANOFI : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
ZD
04:43aREGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Finalizes Praluent Restructuring and Updates Accounting Presentation
AQ
04:13aSANOFI : Correction to Sanofi Article
DJ
SANOFI : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs

04/07/2020 | 04:51am EDT

Goldman Sachs is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is still set at EUR 104.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 36 409 M
EBIT 2019 9 632 M
Net income 2019 3 910 M
Debt 2019 15 066 M
Yield 2019 3,86%
P/E ratio 2019 27,0x
P/E ratio 2020 19,3x
EV / Sales2019 3,21x
EV / Sales2020 3,09x
Capitalization 102 B
Technical analysis trends SANOFI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 100,14  €
Last Close Price 81,36  €
Spread / Highest target 40,1%
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Hudson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Serge Weinberg Chairman
Jean-Baptiste Chasseloup de Chatillon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ameet Nathwani Chief Medical & Digital Officer
John C. Reed EVP & Global Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANOFI-5.34%110 172
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-8.02%345 705
ROCHE HOLDING AG3.92%277 060
MERCK & CO., INC-11.70%195 141
NOVARTIS-9.36%187 703
PFIZER, INC.-11.77%181 075