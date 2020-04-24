Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Sanofi    SAN   FR0000120578

SANOFI

(SAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sanofi : 1Q Net Profit, Sales Increased

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 02:13am EDT

By Mauro Orru

Sanofi SA said Friday that net profit and sales for the first quarter of 2020 increased thanks to the strong performance of Dupixent, a monoclonal antibody used to treat diseases such as eczema and nasal polyps.

The French pharmaceutical major said first-quarter net profit rose to 1.68 billion euros ($1.82 billion) from EUR1.14 billion for the first quarter of 2019.

Business net income--a closely watched profit metric excluding some items--rose to EUR2.04 billion from EUR1.76 billion for the same period, with business earnings per share rising 15.6% at constant exchange rates to EUR1.63.

Sales jumped to EUR8.97 billion from EUR8.39 billion, Sanofi said.

The company said it still continues to expect 5% business EPS growth at constant exchange rates for the full year.

However, it anticipates the favorable coronavirus impact on sales and business EPS for the first quarter to be mainly offset during the second quarter.

"While the duration of the pandemic remains unknown at this point, I am confident Sanofi is well positioned to navigate these challenges and deliver on our commitment to patients," Chief Executive Paul Hudson said.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SANOFI
02:13aSANOFI : 1Q Net Profit, Sales Increased
DJ
01:30aSanofi at forefront of fight against COVID-19 in Q1 2020
GL
01:00aSANOFI : FDA approves MenQuadfiTM, the latest innovation in meningococcal (MenAC..
GL
01:00aFDA approves MenQuadfiTM, the latest innovation in meningococcal (MenACWY) va..
GL
04/23EXCLUSIVE : France first: Paris ignores EU calls to lift export bans on COVID-19..
RE
04/23SANOFI : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
04/23SANOFI : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
04/23Sanofi brain-penetrant BTK inhibitor significantly reduced disease activity i..
GL
04/21SANOFI : quaterly earnings release
04/21SANOFI : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 36 409 M
EBIT 2019 9 632 M
Net income 2019 3 910 M
Debt 2019 15 066 M
Yield 2019 3,53%
P/E ratio 2019 29,5x
P/E ratio 2020 21,0x
EV / Sales2019 3,47x
EV / Sales2020 3,40x
Capitalization 111 B
Chart SANOFI
Duration : Period :
Sanofi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANOFI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 99,31  €
Last Close Price 88,89  €
Spread / Highest target 28,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Hudson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Serge Weinberg Chairman
Jean-Baptiste Chasseloup de Chatillon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ameet Nathwani Chief Medical & Digital Officer
John C. Reed EVP & Global Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANOFI-0.81%120 415
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.61%403 336
ROCHE HOLDING AG6.91%301 573
MERCK & CO., INC-11.07%201 956
NOVARTIS-6.62%201 860
PFIZER, INC.-6.36%201 102
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group