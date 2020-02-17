Sanofi: Disclosure of trading in own shares

Financials (EUR) Sales 2020 37 555 M EBIT 2020 10 250 M Net income 2020 5 680 M Debt 2020 15 021 M Yield 2020 3,57% P/E ratio 2020 20,5x P/E ratio 2021 17,6x EV / Sales2020 3,48x EV / Sales2021 3,24x Capitalization 116 B Chart SANOFI Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SANOFI Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 25 Average target price 101,40 € Last Close Price 92,24 € Spread / Highest target 23,6% Spread / Average Target 9,93% Spread / Lowest Target -7,85% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Paul Hudson Chief Executive Officer Serge Weinberg Chairman Jean-Baptiste Chasseloup de Chatillon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President Ameet Nathwani Chief Medical & Digital Officer John C. Reed Head-Global Research & Development Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) SANOFI 2.92% 125 396 JOHNSON & JOHNSON 2.92% 395 123 ROCHE HOLDING AG 8.47% 294 912 NOVARTIS 4.05% 220 633 MERCK AND COMPANY -9.13% 210 426 PFIZER -6.81% 202 051