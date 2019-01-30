Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Sanofi    SAN   FR0000120578

SANOFI (SAN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sanofi : Drugmaker Sanofi says it is 'as ready as can be' for Brexit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 12:26pm EST
The logo of Sanofi is pictured during the Viva Tech start-up and technology summit in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Sanofi has nearly completed its preparations for Britain's planned exit from the European Union and is confident its additional stockpiling of medicines and other measures will prevent shortages for patients in the country.

British Prime Minister Theresa May was on a collision course with the EU on Wednesday after lawmakers demanded she renegotiate a Brexit divorce deal that the other members of the bloc said they would not reopen.

Last week, Switzerland's Novartis called on the British government to urgently guarantee the movement of drugs in the event of a chaotic Brexit and said it was stockpiling to maintain deliveries.

Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29. The highly regulated drugs sector is one of the most vulnerable to a no-deal outcome due to its pan-European supply chains and need for regulatory oversight.

"We have final bits of execution left but our stocks will reach their target levels by the end of February," Hugo Fry, Sanofi's managing director for the UK and Ireland told Reuters, adding the company was "as ready as can be."

"When we first sat down and started thinking about it in the beginning of 2017, we realised there was absolutely no point in working on six or seven potential scenarios," Fry said.

"What we quickly realised was that we had to prepare for the worst and that is when we decided to assume, for planning purposes, for a no deal Brexit."

Fry said the French drugmaker would stockpile an average of 16 weeks worth of supply across its portfolio, which encompasses products ranging from vaccines to insulin.

Other measures include putting in place alternative routes from the Calais-Dover itinerary most companies use between Britain and the continent and considering possible air freight shipments if necessary.

More than 2,600 drugs have some stage of manufacture in Britain and 45 million patient packs are supplied from the UK to other European countries each month, while another 37 million flow in the opposite direction, industry figures show.

Sanofi, which employs around 1,200 people in Britain, has one production site in the country located in Suffolk and imports its insulin products from a manufacturing plant in Frankfurt, Germany.

Fry said Sanofi had transferred some activities from its Suffolk plant to Waterford, Ireland, to ensure the medicines it makes there for the European market were properly tested and released in compliance with EU regulations.

(Editing by Richard Lough/Leigh Thomas/Alexander Smith)

By Matthias Blamont

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SANOFI
12:26pSANOFI : Drugmaker Sanofi says it is 'as ready as can be' for Brexit
RE
09:02aSANOFI : Fexinidazole, the first all-oral treatment for sleeping sickness, appro..
GL
04:14aUNITED STATES INFLUENZA VACCINES MAR : Seqirus, Sanofi Pasteur, GlaxoSmithKline ..
AQ
01:21aTAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : Undeterred by Sanofi's stumble, Takeda takes similar pat..
RE
01/29SANOFI : Egypt discusses cooperation with French pharmaceutical company Sanofi
AQ
01/29MANAGEMENT TRACKS : Ironwood reveals board for new companies
AQ
01/29FDA opens doors for digital tools to facilitate siteless trials, find new end..
AQ
01/29SANOFI : Torque announces new appointments
AQ
01/29SANOFI : Next generation of insulin glargine, Basal Insulin, introduced in Pakis..
AQ
01/28SANOFI : Torque Appoints John Cox as Executive Chairman to Board of Directors an..
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 34 989 M
EBIT 2018 8 540 M
Net income 2018 5 040 M
Debt 2018 16 610 M
Yield 2018 4,13%
P/E ratio 2018 17,88
P/E ratio 2019 16,87
EV / Sales 2018 3,13x
EV / Sales 2019 3,01x
Capitalization 93 068 M
Chart SANOFI
Duration : Period :
Sanofi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANOFI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 82,6 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olivier Brandicourt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Serge Weinberg Chairman
Jean-Baptiste Chasseloup de Chatillon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ameet Nathwani Executive Vice President-Medical Affairs
John C. Reed Head-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANOFI-1.39%106 532
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.05%349 542
PFIZER-9.44%236 466
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.5.42%222 616
NOVARTIS1.93%220 382
MERCK AND COMPANY-4.16%190 426
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.