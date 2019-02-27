Sanofi : FDA Allows Expanded Use for Sanofi's Soliqua

By Stephen Nakrosis



Sanofi (SNY) on Wednesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved an expanded use for its Soliqua, a treatment for adults with type 2 diabetes.

Sanofi said the new approval allows Soliqua to be prescribed for patients whose diabetes is uncontrolled on oral antidiabetic medicines.

The drug already was approved for use as an add-on to diet and exercise in adults with type 2 diabetes who are uncontrolled on long-acting insulin or lixisenatide, the company said.

The approval was based on data from a clinical trial that showed treatment with Soliqua led to significantly greater reductions in blood sugar levels compared with insulin glargine and lixisenatide.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com