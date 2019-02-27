Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Sanofi    SAN   FR0000120578

SANOFI

(SAN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 02/27 03:59:50 pm
72.69 EUR   -0.07%
05:42pSANOFI : FDA Allows Expanded Use for Sanofi's Soliqua
DJ
04:18pSANOFI : FDA expands indication for Soliqua® 100/33
PR
05:16aSANOFI : Back on an important level
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sanofi : FDA Allows Expanded Use for Sanofi's Soliqua

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 05:42pm EST

By Stephen Nakrosis

Sanofi (SNY) on Wednesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved an expanded use for its Soliqua, a treatment for adults with type 2 diabetes.

Sanofi said the new approval allows Soliqua to be prescribed for patients whose diabetes is uncontrolled on oral antidiabetic medicines.

The drug already was approved for use as an add-on to diet and exercise in adults with type 2 diabetes who are uncontrolled on long-acting insulin or lixisenatide, the company said.

The approval was based on data from a clinical trial that showed treatment with Soliqua led to significantly greater reductions in blood sugar levels compared with insulin glargine and lixisenatide.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SANOFI -0.49% 72.5 Delayed Quote.-3.03%
SANOFI -0.01% 72.73 Real-time Quote.-3.86%
This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SANOFI
05:42pSANOFI : FDA Allows Expanded Use for Sanofi's Soliqua
DJ
04:18pSANOFI : FDA expands indication for Soliqua® 100/33
PR
02/26THE LATEST : Senators urge pharma CEOs to rein in lobbyists
AQ
02/26SANOFI : NPA - Supply issues with all valproate preparations, Epilim and Depakot..
AQ
02/26AMGEN : Jury Upholds Amgen's Patents on Repatha
AQ
02/25Amgen Says Delaware Jury Upholds Co's Patents On Repatha
DJ
02/25Sanofi, Regeneron lose U.S. patent challenge to Amgen cholesterol drug
RE
02/25SANOFI : Sanofi and Regeneron strongly disagree with verdict upholding three of ..
AQ
02/25Pharma company executives to testify at U.S. Senate drug price hearing
RE
02/25Pharmaceutical Industry CEOs Face Senate Hearing on Drug Prices
DJ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 36 145 M
EBIT 2019 9 183 M
Net income 2019 5 171 M
Debt 2019 15 151 M
Yield 2019 4,38%
P/E ratio 2019 16,70
P/E ratio 2020 14,85
EV / Sales 2019 2,93x
EV / Sales 2020 2,69x
Capitalization 90 742 M
Chart SANOFI
Duration : Period :
Sanofi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANOFI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 83,4 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olivier Brandicourt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Serge Weinberg Chairman
Jean-Baptiste Chasseloup de Chatillon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ameet Nathwani Executive Vice President-Medical Affairs
John C. Reed Head-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANOFI-3.86%103 216
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.54%362 480
PFIZER-1.44%249 516
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.14.59%239 837
NOVARTIS8.95%233 395
MERCK AND COMPANY5.67%209 954
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.