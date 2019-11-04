Log in
Sanofi : FDA Approves Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent for Adults 65 and Older

11/04/2019

By Stephen Nakrosis

Sanofi on Monday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a supplemental Biologics License Application for its Fluzone influenza vaccine for use by adults 65 and older.

The application was for the company's Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent (Influenza Vaccine), Sanofi said.

"Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent is given to people 65 years of age and older to help prevent influenza disease caused by influenza A and B strains contained in the vaccine," the company said.

David Loew, Sanofi Executive Vice President and head of Sanofi Pasteur, said, "We are excited to build upon the success of trivalent Fluzone High-Dose with this FDA approval to expand protection for an additional B strain. We have submitted filings with additional regulatory bodies outside the U.S. and anticipate approval in the European Union next spring."

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

