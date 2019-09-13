Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Sanofi    SAN   FR0000120578

SANOFI

(SAN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sanofi : FDA Finds Probable Carcinogen in Some Versions of Zantac --Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 04:12pm EDT

By Thomas M. Burton

WASHINGTON -- The Food and Drug Administration said it has learned of a probable human carcinogen found at low levels in some versions of the popular heartburn drug Zantac, sold over the counter and in various generic forms.

The FDA said it is evaluating whether the low amounts of the chemical, known as NDMA, pose a risk to patients. It said it would make that assessment available publicly as soon as it can.

Zantac is sold by Sanofi and generically under the name ranitidine. The agency said that while "NDMA may cause harm in large amounts," the levels it is finding in preliminary tests "barely exceed amounts you might expect to find in common foods."

The chemical is part of a class of compounds called nitrosamines that are found in water and in foods like meats, dairy products and vegetables.

The FDA acted after an online pharmacy called Valisure LLC, of New Haven, Conn., turned up the contamination in testing the quality of batches of medications that it sells.

Ranitidine, originally thought of as an ulcer drug, now is approved both for treatment and prevention of stomach ulcers and those of the intestines, as well as for gastroesophageal reflux disease, or heartburn.

A range of generic drugs for high blood pressure already had been found to be contaminated by low levels of NDMA and related carcinogenic chemicals. The FDA has been grappling with this issue for more than a year, principally in generic drugs including valsartan manufactured in China and India.

The FDA said it couldn't immediately say whether any of the generic Zantac products were made in China or India.

"Sanofi takes patient safety seriously, and we are committed to working with the FDA," Sanofi said. "Zantac OTC (over the counter) has been around for over a decade and meets all the specified safety requirements for use in the OTC market."

The FDA has previously acknowledged that two million or more people world-wide had already been exposed to the chemical in blood pressure drugs. These included generic drugs like valsartan, irbesartan and losartan.

Over the past year, there have been a series of recalls of various lots of those hypertension drugs made by various companies, largely from raw material facilities both in China and India. The contamination, while small, has raised questions about the safety of generic drugs, many of which come from raw materials in those countries.

Not all generic blood-pressure products are affected.

So far, the FDA has said about the blood-pressure drugs that the impurities in question resulted inadvertently from a manufacturing process. It has said that, regarding the issue with the blood-pressure drug valsartan, there may be one additional case of cancer among 8,000 people if they took the highest dose of the drug constantly for four years.

Valisure, in a filing this week with the FDA known as a citizen's petition, said its analysis "reveals the ability of the ranitidine molecule to form NDMA" in conditions like those in the human body, perhaps suggesting a phenomenon different from that involving the blood-pressure medicines.

Write to Thomas M. Burton at tom.burton@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SANOFI
04:12pSANOFI : FDA Finds Probable Carcinogen in Some Versions of Zantac --Update
DJ
02:13pSANOFI : FDA Finds Probable Carcinogen in Some Versions of Zantac --Update
DJ
12:01pSANOFI : FDA Finds Probable Carcinogen in Some Versions of Zantac
DJ
09:07aDISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : Names Greene as Financial Chief
DJ
09/11SANOFI : India Plans to Sell Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Site in India to Zenti..
DJ
09/10LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS : Sanofi to pay Lexicon $260 million for terminated part..
RE
09/10LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS : Says It Terminated Sanofi Alliance
DJ
08/30Novartis takes aim at Roche's star MS drug
RE
08/29United States Over The Counter Drugs Market Analysis Potential Growth, Demand..
AQ
08/29REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : U.S. District Court Invalidates Amgen Patent Claims ..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 36 254 M
EBIT 2019 9 474 M
Net income 2019 4 196 M
Debt 2019 14 641 M
Yield 2019 3,95%
P/E ratio 2019 25,6x
P/E ratio 2020 16,8x
EV / Sales2019 3,15x
EV / Sales2020 2,97x
Capitalization 99 582 M
Chart SANOFI
Duration : Period :
Sanofi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANOFI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 88,57  €
Last Close Price 79,77  €
Spread / Highest target 25,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olivier Brandicourt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Serge Weinberg Chairman
Jean-Baptiste Chasseloup de Chatillon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ameet Nathwani Executive Vice President-Medical Affairs
John C. Reed Head-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANOFI5.43%110 307
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.64%344 226
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.10.52%232 173
MERCK AND COMPANY9.03%213 305
PFIZER-14.59%206 197
NOVARTIS18.45%203 587
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group