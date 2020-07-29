Log in
SANOFI

SANOFI

(SAN)
Sanofi : GSK Agree With UK Government to Supply Up to 60 Million Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine

07/29/2020 | 01:40am EDT

By Ian Walker

Sanofi S.A. and GlaxoSmithKline PLC said Wednesday that they have reached an agreement with the U.K. government to supply up to 60 million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, subject to final contract.

The French and U.K. pharmaceutical companies said the vaccine candidate is based on Sanofi's technology that produces an influenza vaccine as well as GSK's pandemic adjuvant technology.

Sanofi is leading clinical development and registration of the Covid-19 vaccine and plans a Phase 1, 2 study in September, followed by a Phase 3 study by the end of the year. If data proves positive, regulatory approval could be received in the first half of next year, it said.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com

Financials
Sales 2020 36 909 M 43 283 M 43 283 M
Net income 2020 9 488 M 11 127 M 11 127 M
Net Debt 2020 8 383 M 9 831 M 9 831 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
Yield 2020 3,56%
Capitalization 112 B 131 B 131 B
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,26x
Nbr of Employees 100 409
Free-Float 89,1%
