SANOFI

(SAN)
Sanofi, Google to Develop Healthcare Innovation Lab

06/18/2019 | 01:30am EDT

By Nathan Allen

Sanofi and Alphabet Google plan to set up a lab to study how data technology can be harnessed to improve health care, the French pharmaceutical company said Tuesday.

The two companies will use data analytics to better understand diseases and how patients respond to treatments, Sanofi said.

Eventually, the program should boost Sanofi's ability to offer personalized treatment advice, optimize patient care and reduce health-care costs, the company said.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 0.70% 1093.89 Delayed Quote.3.96%
SANOFI -0.59% 75.75 Delayed Quote.0.81%
SANOFI -0.67% 75.47 Real-time Quote.-0.25%
