By Josh Beckerman



A diabetes drug being developed by Sanofi and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals received a tie vote from a U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel.

Before the 8-8 vote, Lexicon shares had been halted all day.

The FDA isn't required to follow the advice of such advisory panels, but it generally does so. An FDA decision is expected by March 22.

