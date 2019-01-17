Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Sanofi    SAN   FR0000120578

SANOFI (SAN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sanofi/Lexicon Diabetes Drug Gets 8-8 Vote From FDA Panel -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 07:42pm EST

By Josh Beckerman

A diabetes drug being developed by Sanofi and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals received a tie vote from a U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel.

Lexicon shares fell 31.8% to $5.25 after hours. Before the 8-8 vote on Zynquista, the shares had been halted all day.

The FDA isn't required to follow the advice of such advisory panels, but it generally does so. An FDA decision is expected by March 22.

The companies said they will continue to work with the FDA through its review process.

In clinical trials, when combined with insulin therapy, Zynquista "significantly improved glycemic control without increasing hypoglycemia."

An increase in diabetic ketoacidosis was seen with sotagliflozin compared to insulin alone, the companies said. They said diabetic ketoacidosis "is an inherent risk of type 1 diabetes" and believe this "can potentially be addressed with proper education and monitoring."

A Lexicon conference call was scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Lexicon and Sanofi entered a collaboration and license agreement for the drug in November 2015.

Lexicon's first commercial product was Xermelo, which treats carcinoid syndrome diarrhea.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 1.32% 7.7 Delayed Quote.14.46%
SANOFI -0.82% 73.95 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
SANOFI -0.81% 73.71 Real-time Quote.-1.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SANOFI
07:42pSanofi/Lexicon Diabetes Drug Gets 8-8 Vote From FDA Panel -- Update
DJ
07:22pUNBEARABLE' : European Firms Face Brexit Uncertainty -- Update
DJ
07:13pSanofi/Lexicon Diabetes Drug Gets 8-8 Vote From FDA Panel
DJ
06:20pSANOFI : FDA advisory committee votes on Zynquista(TM) (sotagliflozin) as treatm..
GL
03:13pUNBEARABLE' : European Firms Face Brexit Uncertainty -- 2nd Update
DJ
01:05pUNBEARABLE' : European Firms Face Brexit Uncertainty -- Update
DJ
07:31aLexicon Stock Halted Thursday Pending FDA Meeting
DJ
07:02aSANOFI : Corporate Europe Faces 'Unbearable' Uncertainty Over U.K. Exit
DJ
05:45aSANOFI : Corporate Europe Faces 'Unbearable' Uncertainty Over U.K. Exit
DJ
03:33aSANOFI : and Biomunex partner to develop antibody therapeutics
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 34 947 M
EBIT 2018 8 419 M
Net income 2018 5 040 M
Debt 2018 16 753 M
Yield 2018 4,14%
P/E ratio 2018 17,47
P/E ratio 2019 16,44
EV / Sales 2018 3,13x
EV / Sales 2019 3,00x
Capitalization 92 557 M
Chart SANOFI
Duration : Period :
Sanofi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANOFI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 82,7 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olivier Brandicourt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Serge Weinberg Chairman
Jean-Baptiste Chasseloup de Chatillon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ameet Nathwani Executive Vice President-Medical Affairs
John C. Reed Head-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANOFI-1.78%105 403
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.24%343 400
PFIZER-2.11%244 238
NOVARTIS3.97%225 626
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.5.61%223 510
MERCK AND COMPANY-2.36%194 014
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.