Sanofi : Partners With US Startup to Develop Coronavirus Self-Test

04/16/2020 | 08:43am EDT

By Cristina Roca

Sanofi SA and U.S. startup Luminostics have signed an agreement to explore collaborating on a smartphone-based self-testing solution for the coronavirus.

"Luminostics would contribute its proprietary technology for consumer-diagnostics for Covid-19 testing while Sanofi would bring its clinical research testing experience and capabilities," the company said.

The aim is to develop a smartphone-based test that can detect the virus with respiratory samples and deliver results in 30 minutes or less, eliminating the need for professional administration of the tests or laboratory testing, the Paris-listed pharmaceuticals company said.

To date, there isn't an over-the-counter self-testing solution for the virus, the company added.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com; @_cristinaroca

