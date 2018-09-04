Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Sanofi    SAN   FR0000120578

SANOFI (SAN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/04 07:58:32 pm
73.21 EUR   -1.73%
07:34pSANOFI : Pays $25 Million to Settle Bribery Charges
DJ
06:27pSANOFI TO PAY M : Sec
RE
06:16pSANOFI : reaches civil settlement with US SEC
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sanofi : Pays $25 Million to Settle Bribery Charges

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 07:34pm CEST

By Samuel Rubenfeld

French pharmaceutical company Sanofi agreed to pay $25.2 million to resolve Securities and Exchange Commission allegations that its subsidiaries made bribery payments to win business.

The schemes spanned multiple countries and involved bribes to government procurement officials and health-care providers to receive tenders and increase prescriptions of the company's products, the SEC said.

The payments violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, which bars bribes of foreign officials for business purposes, the SEC said.

Sanofi has strengthened its compliance program in the wake of the investigation, Olivier Brandicourt, the company's chief executive, said in a statement. "We will continue to strengthen internal controls, antibribery and corruption compliance programs, and our oversight and training of teams world-wide," he said.

The company neither admits nor denies the SEC's allegations. It agreed to a cease-and-desist order and agreed to pay $17.5 million in disgorgement, $2.7 in interest and a $5 million civil penalty.

Earlier this year, the company said that the Justice Department had ended its yearslong investigation into potential FCPA violations by Sanofi.

The probe began after the company received a series of anonymous allegations that wrongdoing had occurred between 2007 and 2012 in parts of the Middle East and East Africa, the company said in 2014. In subsequent annual reports, the company had said alleged wrongdoing may have happened as recently as 2015.

Write to Samuel Rubenfeld at samuel.rubenfeld@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SANOFI -1.81% 73.15 Real-time Quote.3.69%
SANOFI -1.37% 73.43 Delayed Quote.3.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SANOFI
07:34pSANOFI : Pays $25 Million to Settle Bribery Charges
DJ
06:27pSANOFI TO PAY MORE THAN $25 MILLION : Sec
RE
06:16pSANOFI : reaches civil settlement with US SEC
GL
05:51pSANOFI : Charged With FCPA Violations
AQ
01:42pSANOFI : Disclosure of trading in own shares
GL
10:41aSANOFI : 's Cablivi gains EU approval, Priority Review in U.S.
AQ
09/03SANOFI : Cablivi™ (caplacizumab) approved in Europe for adults with acquir..
PR
09/03SANOFI : Cablivi(TM) (caplacizumab) approved in Europe for adults with acquired ..
GL
09/03SANOFI : Cablivi(TM) (caplacizumab) approved in Europe for adults with acquired ..
AQ
08/29SANOFI AVENTIS PAKISTAN : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12:01pSanofi to pay $25M to settle SEC charges of corrupt payments in Middle East 
07:10aSanofi's Cablivi OK'd in Europe for autoimmune blood clotting disorder 
08/30FDA OK's Bayer's Jivi for hemophilia A 
08/27Dexcom Acquires TypeZero Technologies For Diabetes Management Tech 
08/223 International Dividend Stocks For 10%+ Annual Returns 
STOCK PICK
At a crossroads
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 35 042 M
EBIT 2018 8 364 M
Net income 2018 5 006 M
Debt 2018 16 227 M
Yield 2018 4,13%
P/E ratio 2018 18,10
P/E ratio 2019 16,83
EV / Sales 2018 3,12x
EV / Sales 2019 3,01x
Capitalization 93 240 M
Chart SANOFI
Duration : Period :
Sanofi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANOFI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 79,6 €
Spread / Average Target 6,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olivier Brandicourt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Serge Weinberg Chairman
Jérôme Contamine Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Ameet Nathwani Executive Vice President-Medical Affairs
John C. Reed Head-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANOFI3.69%108 229
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.60%361 340
PFIZER14.63%243 395
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-1.81%216 061
NOVARTIS-1.67%213 351
MERCK AND COMPANY21.89%182 417
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.