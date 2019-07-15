Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Sanofi    SAN   FR0000120578

SANOFI

(SAN)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 07/15 04:02:18 am
73.335 EUR   -0.22%
03:26aSANOFI : Press releases
PU
07/10SANOFI : FDA to Review Isatuximab for Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma
DJ
07/10SANOFI : Press releases
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sanofi : Press releases

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 03:26am EDT

Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided

pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce (the French Commercial Code)

and article 223-16of the Règlement général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers

(Regulation of the French stock market authority)

Sanofi

a French société anonyme with a registered share capital of 2,504,039,842 €

Registered office : 54, rue La Boétie - 75008 Paris - France

Registered at the Paris Commercial and Companies Registry under number 395 030 844

Number of real

Theoretical number of

Date

Total number of

voting rights

voting rights

issued shares

(excluding treasury

(including treasury

shares)

shares)*

June 30, 2019

1,252,019,921

1,404,035,301

1,404,054,782

  • Pursuant to article 223-11of the Règlement général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

This information is also available on the internet website of sanofi under « Regulated Information in France »:https://www.sanofi.com/en/investors/sanofi-share-and-adrs/share-overview/shares-and- voting-rights/

Investor Relations Department

Europe Tel: + 33 1 53 77 45 45 US Tel: + 1 908 981 5560

e-mail:IR@sanofi.com

Media Relations Department

Tel: + 33 1 53 77 46 46

e-mail:MR@sanofi.com

Disclaimer

Sanofi SA published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 07:24:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SANOFI
03:26aSANOFI : Press releases
PU
07/10SANOFI : FDA to Review Isatuximab for Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma
DJ
07/10SANOFI : Press releases
PU
07/10SANOFI : FDA to review isatuximab as a potential treatment for relapsed/refracto..
GL
07/09Drugmakers Rise After Trump Pricing Rule Is Blocked
DJ
07/09SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM : Switching to extended half-life prophylaxis impacted ..
AQ
07/08SANOFI : Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB - Interim data evaluating Elocta for Immune..
AQ
07/08SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM : Interim data evaluating Elocta® for Immune Tolerance ..
AQ
07/04SANOFI : - Easing the Burden for People with Hemophilia
AQ
07/02SANOFI : Availability of the Pre-quarterly Results Communication
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 35 944 M
EBIT 2019 9 387 M
Net income 2019 4 931 M
Debt 2019 14 981 M
Yield 2019 4,26%
P/E ratio 2019 18,9x
P/E ratio 2020 16,2x
EV / Sales2019 2,97x
EV / Sales2020 2,78x
Capitalization 91 861 M
Chart SANOFI
Duration : Period :
Sanofi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANOFI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 86,7  €
Last Close Price 73,5  €
Spread / Highest target 36,1%
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olivier Brandicourt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Serge Weinberg Chairman
Jean-Baptiste Chasseloup de Chatillon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ameet Nathwani Executive Vice President-Medical Affairs
John C. Reed Head-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANOFI-2.85%105 687
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.07%372 000
PFIZER-2.86%238 617
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.7.93%233 930
ROCHE HOLDING9.69%233 930
MERCK AND COMPANY4.35%208 546
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About