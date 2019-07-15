Sanofi : Press releases

Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided
pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce (the French Commercial Code)
and article 223-16of the Règlement général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers
(Regulation of the French stock market authority)
Sanofi
a French société anonyme with a registered share capital of 2,504,039,842 €
Registered office : 54, rue La Boétie - 75008 Paris - France
Registered at the Paris Commercial and Companies Registry under number 395 030 844
Number of real
Theoretical number of
Date
Total number of
voting rights
voting rights
issued shares
(excluding treasury
(including treasury
shares)
shares)*
June 30, 2019
1,252,019,921
1,404,035,301
1,404,054,782
-
Pursuant to article 223-11of the Règlement général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers.
This information is also available on the internet website of sanofi under « Regulated Information in France »:https://www.sanofi.com/en/investors/sanofi-share-and-adrs/share-overview/shares-and- voting-rights/
