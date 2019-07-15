Sanofi : Press releases

Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided

pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce (the French Commercial Code)

and article 223-16of the Règlement général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers

(Regulation of the French stock market authority)

Sanofi

a French société anonyme with a registered share capital of 2,504,039,842 €

Registered office : 54, rue La Boétie - 75008 Paris - France

Registered at the Paris Commercial and Companies Registry under number 395 030 844

Number of real Theoretical number of Date Total number of voting rights voting rights issued shares (excluding treasury (including treasury shares) shares)* June 30, 2019 1,252,019,921 1,404,035,301 1,404,054,782

Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

This information is also available on the internet website of sanofi under « Regulated Information in France »:https://www.sanofi.com/en/investors/sanofi-share-and-adrs/share-overview/shares-and- voting-rights/

