Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/07 03:49:13 am
74.34 EUR   -1.33%
2018SANOFI : Shares Jump After Healthy 3Q -- Update
DJ
2018Vaccines and Genzyme help Sanofi keep promise of return to growth
RE
2018SANOFI SA : quaterly earnings release
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sanofi, Regeneron Restructure Immuno-Oncology Agreement

01/07/2019 | 03:00am EST

By Anthony Shevlin

Sanofi said Monday that it and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals have restructured their global immuno-oncology discovery and development agreement for new immuno-oncology cancer treatments.

Under the new terms, Sanofi will pay Regeneron $462 million--which covers the French company's share of program costs for the last quarter of 2018--and up to $120 million in development costs for the two selected clinical-stage bispecific antibodies.

Sanofi will also pay a termination fee for other programs covered in the original agreement, the company said.

"This provides Sanofi increased flexibility to advance its early-stage immuno-oncology pipeline independently while Regeneron retains all rights to its other immuno-oncology discovery and development programs," said Sanofi.

Regeneron will commit up to $70 million to further develop the BCMAxCD3 bispecific antibody for multiple myeloma and up to $50 million to further develop the MUC16xCD3 bispecific for mucin-16 expressing cancers, Sanofi said.

Write to Anthony Shevlin at anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com; @anthony_shevlin

